Voegele's all-around effort helps Columbia claim rivalry win against Waterloo

COLUMBIA, Ill. — Senior Dominic Voegele can't really do it all on the football field for the Columbia Eagles. It just seems that way.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Voegele sparked the Eagles to a 9-0 victory over the Waterloo Bulldogs on Friday night in the annual Route 3 rivalry game that was played again before a standing room only crowd of fans wearing Columbia blue and Waterloo orange.

Voegele rushed for 177 yards on 33 carries, including a 2-yard touchdown. He threw for 71 yards on 12 of 16 passing. He intercepted two passes playing defensive back. He also had one tackle for loss. Voegele also handled all the kicking duties for the Eagles. He easily cleared the crossbar on an eye-popping 47-yard field goal in the third quarter.

But he can't hike the ball to himself. He can't block for himself. He can't catch his own passes. Other than that, Voegele makes it happen for the Eagles.

"He's special," Columbia coach Scott Horner said. "He'd pop the corn if we asked him to."

Voegele spread the accolades around.

"I'm not able to do anything without my teammates," Voegele said. "It was a good team effort. My linemen blocked for me. My receivers caught passes for me. Still, the linemen play a big part in everything for us."

Voegele wasn't flawless. He threw one interception. His 34-yard field goal attempt in the fourth quarter sailed wide right.

"No. 12 is our guy," Horner said about Voegele. "No question about, he's a special kid. Most everybody knows this, but you wouldn't know if he's eight touchdown passes or eight interceptions in a game. He's just an even-keeled guy. He competes as hard as anybody I've ever coached. He's a tough kid."

Other than that, Voegele had a game that will be long remembered in helping the Eagles keep the Route 3 traveling trophy until next year's game. Columbia had a five-game winning streak against the Bulldogs stopped last year when Waterloo scored a 49-6 victory.

The Eagles took a 6-0 lead on their first possession after an interception by senior defensive back Zack Wetzel.

Talking over on their own 29-yard line, the Eagles needed 12 plays with two penalties to reach paydirt. Voegele converted a third-and-1 play with a 4-yard run. On a fourth-and-5, he rumbled 12 yards. Voegele ran for 54 yards on the drive on seven carries.

From the 2, Voegele went up the middle and stretched the ball over the goal line for a touchdown with 3 minutes and 5 seconds left in the quarter. The holder fumbled the snap and Voegele didn't get a chance to kick the extra point.

"It took a little extra effort to score there," Voegele said. "I thought it would be a little easier. All of a sudden, someone came up from the side and hit me. I was like, 'Oh, I've got to reach for it.' It was good."

Waterloo opened the game with a halfback option pass by junior Koby Osterhage to senior Evan Davis for 30 yards.

The Bulldogs didn't complete another pass until the last drive of the game.

"We just couldn't move the ball after that," Waterloo coach Dan Rose said. "You have to give their quarterback a lot of credit. He can do it all."

Four plays later Wetzel picked off a pass by senior quarterback Aidan Morrow.

"We just kept shooting ourselves in the foot on offense," Rose said. "We couldn't get anything going. We had some mistakes and they were killers."

The Eagles defense continually thwarted Waterloo. The Bulldogs drove to the Columbia 37 on their first possession of the second quarter but had to punt.

In the first half, Waterloo had 46 yards rushing and 30 passing. For the game, the Bulldogs gained 74 rushing. In the second half, Waterloo had 57 yards passing, all coming on the last drive that got as far as the Eagles' 27. Waterloo did not covert any of its six third-down situations. The offense had just seven first downs.

"Man, I'm really proud of our defense," Horner said. "They just hung in there and hung in there. I'm super proud of them. We didn't give up any big plays except on the very first one in the game. We were solid pretty much all night long."

The only scoring in the second half came with 2:14 left in the third quarter. Voegele booted a career-best 47-yard field goal.

"That was exciting to be honest," Voegele said. "I went out there and aimed for the field goal. It went in. Definitely, it was my longest in a game. I've kicked from 53 before in practice."

Horner debated letting Voegele make the attempt on the long kick.

"The thought process was in high school football, if the ball makes the end zone it goes out to the 20," Horner said. "So it's as good as a punt there. We know he's got the foot. Asking to do everything he does, I actually asked him if he had enough lift in him to make the kick. He gave me a thumbs up. He wasn't going to tell me no. He boomed it."

Voegele missed a 34-yard field goal attempt in the fourth quarter.

"I tried to rush it too much," Voegele said. "I got my steps messed up."

Last week, Columbia surrendered 49 points to Mascoutah in a 49-26 loss. This week, the defense pitched a shutout.

"It means we're getting better," Horner said.

Senior defensive end Carter Hicks had a huge sack of Morrow after Waterloo got to the 27. The 8-yard loss stymied the Bulldogs' momentum.

"I didn't want him (Morrow) to get past me and luckily I was able to get him and bring him down," Hicks said. "I feel personally like this was one of the best games I've played. It's definitely a confidence booster. There's some things I can improve on."

Two plays later, Voegele picked off Morrow's last pass with 29 seconds show to end the game. Voegele showed his emotion by tossing the ball high in the air.

"This is a huge game for us," Voegele said. "There were a lot of fans here. It's awesome."

Horner agreed.

"This is a great win for us," Horner said. "We're going to feel good about it especially after taking a beating from them last year. We felt like we owed them one. I told our kids in pregame meal that if I had to say something to motivate you to play Waterloo, them you don't need to be playing this sport. The trophy is pretty cool, too."

On the other side, the feeling was different.

"It stings. It always does when you lose this game," Rose said. "Coach Horner and I have known each other and coached against each other since 1992. It's a big game and each one of us wants to win this game."