Voyles comes up with big defensive play as Hillsboro holds off rival Festus

HILLSBORO, Mo. — Hillsboro High junior Harrison Voyles was simply the right man at the right time.

Voyles came up with a game-saving fumble recovery at the Hawks' 5-yard-line with 40 seconds left to preserve Hillsboro’s 34-29 win over rival Festus in a Mississippi Area Red football game Friday night.

“I just saw the ball go on the ground and I just ran as fast as I can and jumped on it and started screaming,” Voyles said.

The play came on third-and-goal at the Hillsboro 8. Tigers quarterback Cole Rickermann initially looked to pass, but tucked it and appeared to have a lane to the end zone before Austin Romaine made a perfect tackle to jar the ball loose leading to the Voyles recovery.

“We just told our kids, ‘We got to get a turnover, we’ve got to create something, make something happen and our kids did that,’” Hillsboro coach Bill Sucharski said. “They rallied to the ball and they've done that all year.”

The play was a bittersweet end for Rickermann, who went 20 for 28 passing for 362 yards and three touchdowns, two of which went to Arhmad Branch, who made seven grabs for 213 yards.