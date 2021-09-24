Voyles comes up with big defensive play as Hillsboro holds off rival Festus

HILLSBORO, Mo. — Hillsboro High junior Harrison Voyles was simply the right man at the right time.
Voyles came up with a game-saving fumble recovery at the Hawks' 5-yard-line with 40 seconds left to preserve Hillsboro’s 34-29 win over rival Festus in a Mississippi Area Red football game Friday night.
“I just saw the ball go on the ground and I just ran as fast as I can and jumped on it and started screaming,” Voyles said.
The play came on third-and-goal at the Hillsboro 8. Tigers quarterback Cole Rickermann initially looked to pass, but tucked it and appeared to have a lane to the end zone before Austin Romaine made a perfect tackle to jar the ball loose leading to the Voyles recovery.
“We just told our kids, ‘We got to get a turnover, we’ve got to create something, make something happen and our kids did that,’” Hillsboro coach Bill Sucharski said. “They rallied to the ball and they've done that all year.”
The play was a bittersweet end for Rickermann, who went 20 for 28 passing for 362 yards and three touchdowns, two of which went to Arhmad Branch, who made seven grabs for 213 yards.
“The only thing I'd be mad at him about is if he hangs his head at it,” Festus coach AJ Ofodile said of Rickermann. “He's the heart and soul of what we do on the offensive side of the ball. We ask him to do way more than any high school kid should be asked to do in terms of managing everything. He came up with throw after throw, play after play.”
Hillsboro (4-1, 2-0) did its damage on the ground with the duo of Jaxin Patterson and Romaine. Patterson carried the ball 23 times for 247 yards and four touchdowns and Romaine carried the ball 17 times for 108 yards.
A 22-yard field goal by Emily Holt gave visiting Festus (3-2, 2-1) a 29-28 lead early in the fourth.
Hillsboro answered with a 51-yard drive sparked by an 18-yard run by Patterson and a key third down conversion by Romaine. Patterson scored on a 3-yard run to put Hillsboro ahead for good with 5:03 left in the fourth.
“My brothers played their heart out and I couldn't love it anymore,” Patterson said. “It's the best thing in the world.”
Hillsboro was on fire to start the game.
Patterson broke off a 41-yard run before finding the end zone on a 9-yard run on the game’s opening drive to give the Hawks an early 6-0 lead.
Patterson zig zagged through the Festus defense on Hillsboro’s next possession for a 50-yard gain, giving him more than 100 yards rushing before the midway point of the first quarter.
But the Festus defense turned the game around, coming up with a fumble on the next play following a bruising run by Hillsboro’s Tyler Watson to take over at its own 4. Two plays later, Rickermann found Branch along the right sideline for a 95-yard touchdown pass to tie the game 6-6 with 5:13 left in the first quarter.
“That's a 14-point swing,” Sucharski said. “That's a heck of a team and we knew it was going to be a battle and we knew was going to be back and forth.”
Festus marched 85 yards on nine plays on its next possession. Kaian Roberts-Day capped the drive with a 5-yard touchdown run to give the Tigers a 13-6 lead early in the second quarter.
Hillsboro answered with a classic Hawks-style ground and pound drive. The Hawks went 58 yards on 10 plays culminating in a Patterson 5-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 13-all heading into the break.
The teams traded touchdowns in the third quarter. Patterson had a 71-yard touchdown run and Griffin Ray found the end zone on an 8-yard run for Hillsboro, while Rickermann threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to Isaac Stucke and a 49-yard scoring pass to Branch.
The difference in the third was special teams. Nicholas Marchetti ran in a two-point conversion off a bad snap for the Hawks, while Festus missed one of its extra point attempts, to give Hillsboro a 28-26 lead.
“We had an opportunity to win it, we didn't quite get it done and they came up with the last big play,” Ofodile said. “Kind of fitting for it to end on a big play and they earned it tonight.”
POWs, LOCAL VETS HONORED IN PREGAME CEREMONY
Kickoff was pushed back to 7:30 p.m. to accommodate a ceremony discussing the POW-MIA Museum and honoring local veterans.
Michael Blassie, a United States Air Force officer who was shot down and killed during the Vietnam War in 1972, was recognized and honored. Members of Blassie’s family attended and were presented with a Hawks football helmet.
This season Hillsboro has stickers of the POW-MIA logo and American flag on the backs of its helmets. Across the bottom of the helmet is “Hawk 02,” which was Blassie’s call sign as a fighter pilot.