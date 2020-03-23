Wagner works through new reality in first days as Ritenour's new football coach

A 2006 Kirkwood graduate, Wagner played for Larry Frost, who is another highly respected coach he feels fortunate to have studied under.

“I’m just grateful that I’ve been around good coaches,” Wagner said.

He’s doing what he can to implement what he’s learned, but the coronavirus pandemic has thrown traditional tactics and plans out of the window. Wagner has yet to meet with the remaining coaching staff at Ritenour. He was hoping to do a virtual meeting with them next week when Ritenour’s regularly scheduled spring break ends.

He met face to face with about half of the returning players March 16 before schools closed until April 3 because of the pandemic. Wagner caught up with the players during their lunch periods and tried to make a good first impression. He collected phone numbers and has been communicating plans and the expectations of the program to them.

“It’s been a process, we’re working through it,” Wagner said.

He asked the players who he has been in contact with to spend spring break getting to know a teammate they don’t have a strong relationship with. That, he said, is as important as being in the weight room. Wagner said building those personal bonds will only help when the players are allowed to get together in person.