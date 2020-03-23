Wagner works through new reality in first days as Ritenour's new football coach

Kyle Wagner introduced himself at lunch.
It was the best he could do.
Wagner, 32, recently was named the new football coach at Ritenour High. He replaces Hoyt Gregory, who resigned this winter after 20 years as the Huskies head coach. In Gregory's tenure Ritenour went 75-126, including a 1-9 record this last season. Ritenour never has won a district championship according to the Missouri State High School Activities Association record book.
Wagner is young but comes with 10 years of varsity coaching experience and has worked with some of the area’s top programs. He was a defensive backs coach at CBC in 2015 and 2016. He and Cadets coach Scott Pingel both played at Westminster College, albeit not at the same time.
The last three seasons, Wagner was an assistant coach at Lutheran North under Carl Reed. Wagner was the defensive coordinator in 2017 and 2018 but took over as offensive coordinator last season as Lutheran North won the Class 2 state championship.
Reed and Wagner go way back. When Wagner graduated from the University of Missouri-St. Louis, Reed hired him on his staff at University City. They remained together when Reed took the top job at Hazelwood West.
During their time together, Wagner was assigned a litany of duties. He was the strength and conditioning coordinator, the special teams coach and a variety of other positions on the field.
A 2006 Kirkwood graduate, Wagner played for Larry Frost, who is another highly respected coach he feels fortunate to have studied under.
“I’m just grateful that I’ve been around good coaches,” Wagner said.
He’s doing what he can to implement what he’s learned, but the coronavirus pandemic has thrown traditional tactics and plans out of the window. Wagner has yet to meet with the remaining coaching staff at Ritenour. He was hoping to do a virtual meeting with them next week when Ritenour’s regularly scheduled spring break ends.
He met face to face with about half of the returning players March 16 before schools closed until April 3 because of the pandemic. Wagner caught up with the players during their lunch periods and tried to make a good first impression. He collected phone numbers and has been communicating plans and the expectations of the program to them.
“It’s been a process, we’re working through it,” Wagner said.
He asked the players who he has been in contact with to spend spring break getting to know a teammate they don’t have a strong relationship with. That, he said, is as important as being in the weight room. Wagner said building those personal bonds will only help when the players are allowed to get together in person.
Next week, Wagner will roll out work out plans for his team, some of which are position specific, so it can continue to do work while sheltering in place.
“We will be working next week,” he said.
Wagner would like to start the ball rolling on installing the new-look offense and defense sooner than later. Though that may prove tricky as things currently stand.
One of the biggest challenges football coaches face is getting student athletes to play football. Participation is down as programs that field freshman, junior varsity and varsity teams are few and far between. Wagner won’t be able to make his sales pitch in the weight room or at spring sports practices about joining the football team.
He did say he’s doing what he can to connect with middle school parents and their children about considering football in the fall. Wagner said the onus is on him and his coaching staff to make Ritenour football as appealing as possible.
“You have to build a program that parents and kids want to be a part of,” Wagner said. “The talent in Ritenour is some of the most underrated in Missouri.”
Wagner is under contract at an elementary school in the Kirkwood School District but will be a part of the staff at Ritenour High in the fall.
Until then he’s going to continue to work the phone, video conference calls, social media and any other avenue to try to turn his vision of the new-look Huskies into reality in these strange days and times.
“The kids see the work I’m putting in,” Wagner said. “The community is extremely excited.”