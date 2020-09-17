Waiting is hardest part for St. Louis County programs holding out hope for fall season

Area coaches say hope of a season is what has kept student-athletes coming to practice during the pandemic. There were times the chance at a season seemed distant. When MSHSAA unveiled its return to play guidelines in July, it stipulated schools that did not offer an in-person learning option would not be eligible to compete in athletics until they offered an in-person option. Multiple St. Louis County school districts knew this and still chose to start the school year virtually. MSHSAA eventually rescinded the stipulation and allowed schools on a virtual learning plan to be eligible.

Across the country, states that at one time were going to move football out of the fall have changed course. Michigan recently allowed high school football to resume practices. Colorado is working on a return plan. The Minnesota High School League will meet Friday to discuss the potential return of football after indicating it would play in the spring. In Illinois, pressure is mounting to resume fall football after the Illinois High School Association announced in July it would move to spring along with boys soccer and girls volleyball.

St. Louis County schools and SLUH are holding out on the chance something similar happens here.