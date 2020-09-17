Waiting is hardest part for St. Louis County programs holding out hope for fall season

Summit football coach Eric Stewart wants his players to be rewarded.
His hope is that reward comes before spring.
“If we can get a couple of games in that would be a success,” Stewart said.
Summit is one of nearly 40 St. Louis County schools that did not opt in to the Missouri State High School Activities Association’s “alternative fall” season that will run from March until May. MSHSAA’s deadline to declare for the spring season was noon Thursday.
The “alternative fall” was introduced by MSHSAA as a way to allow fall sports teams the opportunity to compete in the spring should member schools be prohibited from playing during their traditional season because of local health department orders related to the coronavirus pandemic.
St. Louis County’s Department of Public Health and County Executive Sam Page have not given the green light to sports categorized as high-frequency contact, like football, and moderate-frequency contact, like boys soccer, softball and girls volleyball, to compete. St. Louis County and St. Louis City are the only two regions in Missouri not currently participating in these sports.
At a news conference Wednesday, Page said he was under the impression most St. Louis County schools would move their fall sports to the spring.
“I believe at this point that most of our schools in St. Louis County have indicated that they will also be moving their fall sports to the (spring),” Page said. “We aren’t canceling fall sports. We are offering them the opportunity to move to the (spring). They’ll have the opportunity to have a full schedule.”
Among the school districts that did opt to move fall sports to spring are Brentwood, Ferguson-Florissant, Hancock, Hazelwood, Jennings, Maplewood-Richmond Heights, Pattonville, Ritenour, Riverview Gardens, University City and Valley Park.
In the city, St. Louis Public Schools’ Public High League, Cardinal Ritter, St. Mary’s and Bishop DuBourg all declared their football teams would move to spring. The only school in the city hoping to play fall football is St. Louis U. High.
Check out some of the top games going on in St. Charles and Jefferson counties Friday night.
Football notebook: Illinois coaches pushing 'Let Us Play' rallies; Howell opens up student section, embraces streaming
“The state series is going to happen,” East St. Louis football coach Darren Sunkett said. “That’s something we’re hammering down and demanding from the state.”
Schools that did not declare for the spring can appeal to the MSHSAA board of directors to be granted eligibility in the “alternative fall” at a later date.
But that is the absolute last resort at this point as teams wait and hope for conditions in the area to improve enough that the St. Louis County Department of Public Health gives its blessing for games to go on.
“I think that everybody is trying to have a season,” Parkway West football coach Jeff Duncan said. “It leaves that glimmer of hope.”
Area coaches say hope of a season is what has kept student-athletes coming to practice during the pandemic. There were times the chance at a season seemed distant. When MSHSAA unveiled its return to play guidelines in July, it stipulated schools that did not offer an in-person learning option would not be eligible to compete in athletics until they offered an in-person option. Multiple St. Louis County school districts knew this and still chose to start the school year virtually. MSHSAA eventually rescinded the stipulation and allowed schools on a virtual learning plan to be eligible.
Across the country, states that at one time were going to move football out of the fall have changed course. Michigan recently allowed high school football to resume practices. Colorado is working on a return plan. The Minnesota High School League will meet Friday to discuss the potential return of football after indicating it would play in the spring. In Illinois, pressure is mounting to resume fall football after the Illinois High School Association announced in July it would move to spring along with boys soccer and girls volleyball.
St. Louis County schools and SLUH are holding out on the chance something similar happens here.
“I’m not sure there is a confidence in that happening,” Webster Groves football coach Matt Buha said. “In talking with my administration and other coaches, it’s a tough situation. We feel continuing to prepare and build the culture of our program is the best path to continue to take.”
The question becomes what are the players building and working toward with no promise of a season? Being active and social are beneficial to everyone’s mental health, especially as the pandemic continues to uproot societal norms. Duncan said that the two hours he’s at practice with his team are among the best parts of everyone’s day.
“We all left for spring break (in March) and never came back,” Duncan said. “(Practice is) the one thing that’s normal. When I see our kids at practice they’re having fun and enjoying being around each other.”
But Stewart feels the players deserve something more after working and waiting this long.
“It’s the work most of our kids have been putting in since December,” Stewart said. “It’s the preceding months of doing COVID workouts, of not going to social gatherings and avoiding risky behavior. There should be a payoff for that.”
Buha echoed Stewart’s sentiment.
“There’s a point where it becomes a negative, when there is no endpoint in sight,” Buha said.
That this waiting game doesn’t appear to be near its end is also driving frustration among the coaches. Last week when addressing St. Louis County’s restrictions, Lutheran North coach Carl Reed tweeted that “stringing people along with hope for a better result is cruel.”
If the St. Louis County Department of Public Health and Page decided to pull the plug on fall football it wouldn’t be a popular choice but it would be a definitive one. Everyone could could go about their business and break away from the holding pattern they are currently in.
“We’re all ready for somebody to make a decision,” Duncan said.
Until that happens athletes, coaches and families across St. Louis County are going to continue to hope their patience is rewarded this fall.
Summit football practice
Summit football practice
Summit football practice
Summit football practice
Summit football practice
Summit football practice
Summit football practice
Summit football practice
Summit football practice
Summit football practice
Summit football practice
Summit football practice
Summit football practice
Summit football practice
Summit football practice
Summit football practice
Summit football practice
Summit football practice
Summit football practice
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.