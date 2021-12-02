Wannstedt battles through father's death to help Lutheran St. Charles on magical run

“The kid is still not anywhere near what he’s going to be down the road,” Harris Sr. said. “There’s another level he can hit.”

Wannstedt suffered a series of injuries over the first two weeks of last season and had to shut down after the second week.

“That bothered him a lot,” Lutheran St. Charles senior tight end/defensive end Ashtin Rustemeyer said. “He’s always had adversity, but he’s the best at overcoming it.”

Watching from the sidelines made Wannstedt appreciate this historic run even more.

“That was probably the hardest period I’ve had to go through until now,” Wannstedt said. “It was hard for me to watch things on the football field play on without me, knowing I could have impacted things and made them better.”

Wannestdt has had to grow up fast. When Jason went down with his illnesses, Jaydon took the reins of the family's lawn cutting company.

But he flourished under the pressure, both on and off the football field.

“My dad taught me that it’s not always easy and you have to get tough at times,” Wannstedt said.