Wannstedt battles through father's death to help Lutheran St. Charles on magical run

ST. PETERS — Jaydon Wannstedt will step onto the Faurot Field turf Friday afternoon and point to the sky.
The Lutheran St. Charles senior lineman may shed a tear or two as he honors his father, Jason, who died Nov. 17 at the age of 46.
A quick tribute, and then it’s back to the business at hand.
The Cougars (11-2) will play in their first state championship football game against Lamar (13-0) in the Class 2 title game at 3 p.m. on the University of Missouri campus in Columbia.
Wannstedt has played with a heavy heart, yet he refuses to let his sadness get in the way of the Cougars’ march toward history.
It was the way his father would have wanted it.
“I do believe he’ll be watching, and I’m definitely playing for him,” Jaydon said. “But I don’t want this to be about me or him. I don’t want to take anything away from the team.”
Jason was plagued by numerous medical problems the past few years. He entered the hospital early in the morning and succumbed to a heart attack later that evening.
Jaydon, a force on both sides of the ball, was at home doing his homework when he was told the news.
“Him going to the hospital was not a big deal,” Jaydon said. “So I didn’t expect it. My mother and my grandparents came and told me.
"It hurt, really hurt.”
Jaydon learned plenty of lessons from his father, who battled his whole life. Jason lost his leg in an accident at age 12 and battled diabetes since he was a child. His organs began to fail four years ago, and he successfully underwent triple bypass surgery during Jaydon’s freshman year.
Still, Jason was able to attend his son’s games during Jaydon’s first two campaigns.
He was too ill to come and see his son play during most of this season.
“He was run down, but he always streamed the games,” Jaydon said. “Watching made him happy.”
Jaydon says the best way to honor is father is to pass down Jason's wisdom to his children sometime down the road.
“He taught me to be a man,” Jaydon said. “He threw me into the fire. Sometimes, I wasn’t ready. But what he did built my character, and I thank him for it.”
Less than 48 hours after his father’s death, Wannstedt was back on the field. The 6-foot-2, 290-pounder recorded a sack and a pair of tackles in the Cougars’ 49-36 win over Lift For Life in a state quarterfinal.
Wannstedt continued his dominant ways Saturday with seven tackles and three assists in a 54-14 semifinal win over Lafayette County.
“He’s been through a lot of adversity on the home front,” Lutheran St. Charles coach Arlen Harris Sr. said. “This is his safe haven.”
Jaydon’s first call when he heard the news was to Harris Sr., a former NFL running back with three teams, including the St. Louis Rams.
“He’s helped me through everything,” Jaydon said. “He’s a person I can turn to at any time.”
Wannstedt, who is headed to Murray State University, is not alone in his grief. The entire tight-knit school has provided support.
“We just want to show him love,” said Lutheran St. Charles senior running back Arlen Harris Jr. “When he’s down, we’re down.”
Wannstedt is one of the most popular students on the St. Peters campus.
His ability to serve as older brother and mentor to numerous underclassmen, whether they play football or not, is well-known.
“He’s always there to help anyone else when they need it most,” said Chelsea Henry, director of student services at the school. “Now everyone is eager to help him our when he needs it.”
Wannstedt is bouncing back from an injury-plagued junior season with a vengeance. He has recorded a team-high 15 tackles for loss, despite teams gearing their offense to run away from him. He is a major disruptor as both a run-stopper and pass rusher.
“The kid is still not anywhere near what he’s going to be down the road,” Harris Sr. said. “There’s another level he can hit.”
Wannstedt suffered a series of injuries over the first two weeks of last season and had to shut down after the second week.
“That bothered him a lot,” Lutheran St. Charles senior tight end/defensive end Ashtin Rustemeyer said. “He’s always had adversity, but he’s the best at overcoming it.”
Watching from the sidelines made Wannstedt appreciate this historic run even more.
“That was probably the hardest period I’ve had to go through until now,” Wannstedt said. “It was hard for me to watch things on the football field play on without me, knowing I could have impacted things and made them better.”
Wannestdt has had to grow up fast. When Jason went down with his illnesses, Jaydon took the reins of the family's lawn cutting company.
But he flourished under the pressure, both on and off the football field.
“My dad taught me that it’s not always easy and you have to get tough at times,” Wannstedt said.
The Lake St. Louis resident believes his father will be with him in spirit Friday when takes the field against Lamar, which has won eight state championships over the last 10 years, including seven in a row from 2011-17.