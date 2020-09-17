Washington Blue Jays at Fort Zumwalt North Panthers

On Washington: Started 3-0 in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2002 and 2003. ... Has not defeated Fort Zumwalt North since 2012. … Junior quarterback Cam Millheiser has completed 7 of 14 passes for 151 yards, three touchdowns and been intercepted once. He’s also rushed for 138 yards and a score. Senior running backs Dylan Pape and Louis Paule have combined for rush 49 times for 307 yards and eight touchdowns. Senior Cole Nahlik has rushed for 259 yards and three touchdowns. Paule leads the team with three receptions. … Senior Jack Lackman and sophomore Clyde Hendrix have combined for 18 tackles. Senior linebacker Owen Bartlett has made seven tackles and two tackles for loss. The Blue Jays have allowed their first three opponents to score a combined 20 points.

On Fort Zumwalt North: Won eight in a row over Washington, including last season’s 56-13 victory at home. ... Has won two in a row after dropping season opener against rival Battle. …Senior quarterback Jack Newcomb has become one of the area’s top dual threats as he’s passed for 379 yards, three touchdowns and been intercepted three times. He’s also rushed for 172 yards and scored four touchdowns. Senior running back Chris Futrell has rushed for 312 yards and five touchdowns. Senior Tyler Oakes has rushed for 299 yards and three touchdowns. Futrell has caught six passes for 140 yards and three touchdowns. Senior receiver Bobby Merris has caught nine passes for 104 yards. Senior Robert Rezex has caught five passes for 81 yards and a touchdown. … At defensive back Rezex has made 25 tackles and two interceptions. Senior linebacker Parker Monnig has made 21 tackles, five tackles for loss and five sacks. Senior linebacker Eddie Angelbeck has made 17 tackles.