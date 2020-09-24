Washington Blue Jays at Fort Zumwalt South Bulldogs

On Washington: Hung tough with Fort Zumwalt North last week before a fourth-and-goal fumble in the third quarter helped turn the momentum of the game. ... Ended a four-game losing streak to Fort Zumwalt South last season. … Junior quarterback Cam Millheiser has completed 11 of 21 passes for 230 yards, three touchdowns and been intercepted once. Senior running back Cole Nahlik has rushed for 359 yards and four touchdowns. Senior running back Louis Paule has rushed for 226 yards and four touchdowns. Senior running back Dylan Pape has rushed for 200 yards and four touchdowns. Senior tight end and Missouri recruit Ryan Hoerstkamp has caught three passes for 70 yards. Senior receiver Conner Maher has caught three passes for 80 yards and a score. … Junior linebacker Clyde Hendrix, junior defensive lineman Gavin Holtmeyer, senior defensive back Luke Kroeter and senior linebacker Jake Straatmann have combined for 48 tackles. Kroeter has three interceptions.