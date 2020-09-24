Washington Blue Jays at Fort Zumwalt South Bulldogs

When: 7 p.m. Friday.
Records: Washington 3-1 overall, 0-1 GAC Central; Fort Zumwalt South 2-2, 1-0.
Last week: Fort Zumwalt North 42, Washington 7; Fort Zumwalt South 28, Liberty 25
Stream: KPLW.com
On Washington: Hung tough with Fort Zumwalt North last week before a fourth-and-goal fumble in the third quarter helped turn the momentum of the game. ... Ended a four-game losing streak to Fort Zumwalt South last season. … Junior quarterback Cam Millheiser has completed 11 of 21 passes for 230 yards, three touchdowns and been intercepted once. Senior running back Cole Nahlik has rushed for 359 yards and four touchdowns. Senior running back Louis Paule has rushed for 226 yards and four touchdowns. Senior running back Dylan Pape has rushed for 200 yards and four touchdowns. Senior tight end and Missouri recruit Ryan Hoerstkamp has caught three passes for 70 yards. Senior receiver Conner Maher has caught three passes for 80 yards and a score. … Junior linebacker Clyde Hendrix, junior defensive lineman Gavin Holtmeyer, senior defensive back Luke Kroeter and senior linebacker Jake Straatmann have combined for 48 tackles. Kroeter has three interceptions.
On Fort Zumwalt South: Lost last year’s matchup with Washington 59-13 to snap four-game winning streak against the Blue Jays. Has won six of the last eight meetings with Washington, including three in a row at home. … Junior quarterback Jay Higgins has completed 44 of 75 passes for 643 yards and five touchdowns. Senior running back Keijuan Howard has rushed for 260 yards and five touchdowns. Senior receiver Zach Bensing has caught 14 passes for 288 yards and four touchdowns. Senior receiver Elijah Edmonds has 21 receptions for 223 yards and one touchdown. … Senior linebacker Luke Picht has made 66 tackles, three tackles for loss and two interceptions. Senior linebacker Jack Bishop has made 44 tackles. Senior defensive lineman Jordan Griggs has made 27 tackles, three tackles for loss and two sacks.
