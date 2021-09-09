Washington holds off William Chrisman with special teams, power rushing attack

"It's Blue Jay football, we ran like we normally run," Deckelman said. "Pound the rock and keep them on their heels."

That is the Washington offense in a nutshell — run the ball down the opponent's throat and take as much time as possible in doing so.

"You don't have to play defense when your offense is on the field," Heflin said.

With the two-touchdown cushion, thanks to the second half kickoff, the Blue Jays kept the Bears in check. Washington answered two Chrisman touchdowns with a score of its own.

Millheiser scored from 2 yards away early the fourth period to push the lead to 21-7. Chrisman had climbed to within a score on a 57-yard gallop by Anthony Miller.

Boston scored on a short run with 5:11 left in the game after Chrisman had climbed to within 21-14.

Washington is a program returning to prominence after posting an 0-10 record in 2017 and a 3-7 mark in 2018. Since then, it has won 20 of 25 games, including successive 9-2 seasons.

"Our kids live and breathe in the weight room and that's making a huge difference," Heflin said.