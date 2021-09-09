Washington holds off William Chrisman with special teams, power rushing attack

WASHINGTON, Mo. — Devon Deckelman chose to be honest.
The junior could have taken credit for his successful onside kick Thursday night that propelled Washington High's football team to a 28-21 win over William Chrisman at Jim Scanlan Stadium in Franklin County.
But Deckelman wanted to set the record straight.
"No, I didn't plan it that way," he said. "It just happened."
Deckelman's line drive kick to begin the second half hit one of the Bears' blockers right in the stomach and bounced away. Sophomore Blake Voss immediately recovered it for the Blue Jays.
Washington (2-1) grabbed the momentum and marched 52 yards on 14 plays to take a 14-0 lead. Junior Evan Gaither bowled over from 1 yard out to cap a drive that chewed up 7 minutes and 36 seconds.
The score seemed to put the Kansas City-area school on its heels.
"We got going a little bit, but we were never able to recover," Chrisman coach Matt Perry said.
Deckelman is the Blue Jays' swiss army knife, doing a little bit of everything. He is one of four featured running backs and also kicks extra points.
He said the second half kickoff was supposed to go over the first line of blockers and bounce into an open space.
But he actually hit the ball too low and too hard.
Yet it still worked out thanks to some special teams magic.
"The plan was to put it where nobody was so we could recover it," Deckelman said. "It was really a mistake."
Gaither said the play gave the Blue Jays the shot of confidence needed to finish off the Bears.
"It got us off to great start," Gaither said. "We kept on going from there."
Washington used its ground-and-pound attack to play keepaway from the speedy, athletic Bears. It put together drives of 18, 14 and 15 plays on the way to the 14-0 lead.
After the Gaither TD run, the hosts held a time of possession advantage of 23:57 to 7:27 and had run 52 plays from scrimmage to 13 for Chrisman.
"That's the design and scheme of our offense," Washington coach Derick Heflin said. "Our offensive line is what makes it work. They answered the bell each time it was called. They get off the ball and have a great push."
The Blue Jays amassed 351 yards on the ground and had four players with 62 yards rushing or more. Landon Boston rushed for 79 yards on 12 carries. Gaither had 68 yards and two short touchdown runs.
Senior quarterback Cam Millheiser orchestrated the flexbone attack to perfection.
"It's Blue Jay football, we ran like we normally run," Deckelman said. "Pound the rock and keep them on their heels."
That is the Washington offense in a nutshell — run the ball down the opponent's throat and take as much time as possible in doing so.
"You don't have to play defense when your offense is on the field," Heflin said.
With the two-touchdown cushion, thanks to the second half kickoff, the Blue Jays kept the Bears in check. Washington answered two Chrisman touchdowns with a score of its own.
Millheiser scored from 2 yards away early the fourth period to push the lead to 21-7. Chrisman had climbed to within a score on a 57-yard gallop by Anthony Miller.
Boston scored on a short run with 5:11 left in the game after Chrisman had climbed to within 21-14.
Washington is a program returning to prominence after posting an 0-10 record in 2017 and a 3-7 mark in 2018. Since then, it has won 20 of 25 games, including successive 9-2 seasons.
"Our kids live and breathe in the weight room and that's making a huge difference," Heflin said.
The contest was brought together after both schools lost their Friday opponents due to COVID-19 issues. Chrisman agreed to make the 4-hour trip earlier in the week after it found out that Washington was in search of an opponent as well.
Just two hours after agreeing to go to Franklin County, Chrisman found out that a school in its own district, Van Horn, had an opening as well.
But the Bears struck to their agreement with Washington even though they could have bowed out and played a contest within 10 minutes of their campus.