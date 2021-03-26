Waterloo improves to 2-0 by rolling past Granite City

GRANITE CITY — Waterloo quarterback Eric Brown and his fellow seniors took their lumps the last couple of football seasons. Now they are reaping the rewards.
Brown led a big-play Bulldogs offense to a 59-16 win over Granite City at Kevin Greene Field on Friday night. Waterloo, which has scored 92 points in its first two games, improved to 2-0 in Pool B of the Mississippi Valley Bowl Series.
“It feels really good, especially since two years ago we weren't that good,” Brown said. “A lot of sophomores were playing, we were just starting to get varsity time, and now that we've grown and we're playing together as a team it feels great.”
That 2018 team had just six seniors, forcing the underclassmen to undergo some growing pains against bigger, stronger competition.
Now they are the bigger, stronger ones.
“Those kids played hard, but we just didn't have it, and these kids stuck it out, and over the last year we got really competitive at the end of the season,” Waterloo coach Dan Rose said.
Evan Davis carried the ball 26 times for 141 yards and three touchdowns for Waterloo. Jack McFarlane ran for 136 yards on just eight carries and scored once. Brown threw for two touchdown passes and ran for another.
“It's just consistency,” Brown said. “As long as the line’s doing what we need to do, and we're doing what we need to do, we just have that fire.”
Waterloo dominated the first quarter-plus of the contest.
The Bulldogs special teams set the tone, bringing down the Warriors’ punter after a bad snap on the game’s opening possession to set them up on the Granite City 25. Four plays later Brown found Dustin Crawford for a 3-yard touchdown pass to give Waterloo a quick 7-0 lead.
Waterloo scored on each of its four drives, wasting no time on either of them. Davis and McFarlane ripped off chunk runs, setting up play action for Brown. The Bulldogs held the ball for just over 4 minutes of the opening quarter but found the end zone three times as Brown scored on a 2-yard run and Davis plunged in from a yard out.
“I’ve got to give props to my offensive line, they were amazing,” Davis said. “We got bigger, stronger than last year.”
Davis started the second quarter in the same fashion with a 3-yard run to give Waterloo a 26-6 lead.
Davis, a 200-pound bruiser, broke tackle after tackle, while McFarlane, a 150-pound speedster, gashed the Warriors with sweeps to the outside.
“I mean that's something we really strive for in practice,” McFarlane said. “We work really hard every single day. I get outside and if I start going outside that really sets up inside.”
But Granite City (0-2) found its footing to cut into the deficit.
Kayshawn White’s 70-yard kickoff return late in the first quarter got the Warriors on the board.
Two straight passes from Sebastian Turner to Jacob Volz set up a 28-yard field goal by Chase Reeves and Turner’s 20-yard pick-6 return got Granite City back to within 26-16 midway through the second quarter.
Waterloo regained its form with a late touchdown drive. Brown’s 46-yard run set up his second touchdown pass, a 6-yard strike to Ethan Horvath to give the Bulldogs a 32-16 lead at halftime.
Waterloo ran for 226 yards on 30 carries in the first half.
Waterloo’s run defense was a stout as its running attack, holding the Warriors to 18 yards on 14 carries in the first half.
“Our defensive ends in 2018 were 5-10, 5-11, 155 pounds, and now they're both 6-1, 6-2, 200 pounds and have weight trained for two years,” Rose said.
McFarlane scored on a 6-yard run, Davis added a 2-yard run and Horvath had a pick-6 as Waterloo scored all 20 points in the third quarter to put the game away.
Aidan Morrow capped the scoring with a 15-yard touchdown run in the fourth for the Bulldogs, who face Jerseyville in the final leg of the round robin next week.
“Great win tonight and great win last week, but come (Saturday) we're going to be focused on Jerseyville,” McFarlane said. “We've been working hard every day even all through our quarantine, even at home when we weren't allowed to meet. This team just has the most heart I've ever seen.”