Wayne scores twice as Parkway West extends Webster Groves' losing streak to 12

CHESTERFIELD — The gold in Ja’Marion Wayne’s grill couldn’t mask his melancholy.
An all-around senior standout for the Parkway West football team, Wayne rushed for two first-quarter touchdowns, picked off a pass and showed the elite athleticism that has reserved him a spot at Mizzou next fall as the Longhorns rolled to a 43-0 win over Webster Groves on Thursday night.
But something didn’t quite feel right.
“We had a hard start,” Wayne said. “We didn’t come out with much energy.”
Parkway West (6-2) received the ball to start the game and, on fourth down deep in Webster Groves' territory, was unable to score on its opening drive and turned the ball over on downs.
That was not how Wayne wanted things to begin in the final regular season home game of his career.
“Not at all,” he said.
Webster Groves (0-7) was unable to move the ball on its first drive. When it came time to punt in the driving rain, senior punter Marshall Hoover booted the ball to his own 35-yard-line. After three pre-snap penalties, Parkway West ran two plays, the last of which found Wayne racing around the right end for a 19-yard touchdown with 5 minutes and 12 seconds to go in the first quarter.
“Some teams wait for the other team to punch first,” Wayne said. “We fell back and we had to recover from that.”
Parkway West recovered just fine as Wayne punched in a 14-yard touchdown with just more than half a minute to play in the first quarter. In the second quarter, three different Longhorns scored touchdowns. Junior running back Phillip Jordan rushed for an 11-yard score. Junior quarterback Gannon Snyder scrambled for a 13-yard score with 2:27 to go before halftime. Snyder then hit junior receiver Jack Goedde in the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown pass just before the buzzer sounded as Parkway West took a 35-0 lead into halftime.
“It’s different with the conditions and whatnot, but we’re an explosive team with explosive plays and players,” Parkway West coach Jeff Duncan said. “We were able to get lots of different people in the end zone.”
Wayne’s first quarter alone was more than enough to keep Webster Groves at bay. The Statesmen have now been shut out three times in seven games and scored 14 or fewer points six times.
Webster Groves managed 70 yards of offense as it rushed for 54 and passed for 16. Even when the Statesmen tried to do the right thing it didn't go their way. Freshman quarterback Sean Patrick Keegan threw a pass in the third quarter that was picked off by Wayne. Wayne returned it and was coming down the sideline with a good head of steam when Keegan went to knock him out of bounds and succeeded. However, Keegan appeared to get the worst of the collision as he was slow to get up and did not return for the rest of the game.
It’s been that kind of start to Matt Buha’s tenure as Webster Groves’ coach. Buha was hired to replace Cliff Ice in February of 2020. The Statesmen have not won in his first 10 games as coach and are currently mired in a 12-game losing streak that reaches back to Ice.
Webster Groves’ last victory was a 49-6 turbo-clock special against Ritenour on November 1, 2019.
It’s been a tough go for Buha’s Statesmen but he praised the effort the players continue to give.
“I have the utmost respect for our kids and for our players and our coaching staff,” Buha said. “They’re doing a great job in a difficult season, in a difficult situation.”
It takes a certain kind of fortitude to pull on your helmet and pads every week knowing you could be in for a long and painful Thursday or Friday night. Buha believes there are better times ahead if the Statesmen can weather the storm and turn the negative into a positive.
“I think there are some challenges in front of us,” Buha said. “Kids don’t skip practice, kids don’t quit the team. It’s not difficult, I’d say it’s an opportunity more than anything.”
By playing on Thursday, Webster Groves will have an extra day to prepare for Mehlville, its final opponent of the regular season. Buha said his focus isn’t on next Friday night. In times like these the view has to be much smaller.