Wayne scores twice as Parkway West extends Webster Groves' losing streak to 12

“Some teams wait for the other team to punch first,” Wayne said. “We fell back and we had to recover from that.”

Parkway West recovered just fine as Wayne punched in a 14-yard touchdown with just more than half a minute to play in the first quarter. In the second quarter, three different Longhorns scored touchdowns. Junior running back Phillip Jordan rushed for an 11-yard score. Junior quarterback Gannon Snyder scrambled for a 13-yard score with 2:27 to go before halftime. Snyder then hit junior receiver Jack Goedde in the end zone for a 19-yard touchdown pass just before the buzzer sounded as Parkway West took a 35-0 lead into halftime.

“It’s different with the conditions and whatnot, but we’re an explosive team with explosive plays and players,” Parkway West coach Jeff Duncan said. “We were able to get lots of different people in the end zone.”

Wayne’s first quarter alone was more than enough to keep Webster Groves at bay. The Statesmen have now been shut out three times in seven games and scored 14 or fewer points six times.