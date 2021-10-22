Wayne seals the deal for Parkway West in win over rival Parkway North

CREVE COEUR — Ja'Marion Wayne was happy to oblige with a big finish Friday night for the Parkway West football team.
After Parkway North had just scored a late touchdown to cut into its deficit and seize some momentum, Wayne took the very next play 49 yards to the house and the Mizzou recruit added another rushing TD just 22 seconds later to lift West to a 36-15 win in a Suburban Conference Green Pool contest at North.
“I ain't gonna lie to you, I was glad. As soon as I saw it (the hole in the line), I just took off and ran,” said Wayne, who scored three total TDs and finished with 130 yards rushing on 17 carries and 46 yards receiving on four receptions.
With their fourth straight win, the Longhorns (7-2 overall, 5-1 league) improved to 15-2 against the Vikings in the last 17 meetings dating back to 2004.
“I'm super proud of our kids,” West coach Jeff Duncan said. “We had a slow start and played a super sloppy first half. But, we came out in the second half and just went to some basic stuff. It was just a great second half.”
North (6-3, 4-2) saw a three-game winning streak come to a close in its regular-season finale.
“It's frustrating because we had opportunities to get back in the game or to take the lead or possibly extend the lead and we just continue to get in our own way,” Vikings coach Karl Odenwald said. “Credit to Parkway West, they did a nice job and did what they did in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach. But, you feel like we were kind of our worst enemy tonight.”
After the Vikings trimmed the Longhorn lead to 21-15 with 3 minutes, 30 seconds left to play, North's onside kick was unsuccessful and Wayne took a handoff on the very next play to the house to quickly restore West's two-score lead.
“We knew going in with the clock and timeout situation, we were gonna feed Tyree (Simms) and Ja'Marion the ball and, fortunately for us, he broke it right off the bat and then put the exclamation point on it at the end,” Duncan said.
Two plays later, the Vikings fumbled and the Longhorns pounced on it at the North 19 leading to Wayne running in another score on the very next play to put the game out of reach at 36-15 with just 2:51 left to play. That score featured a dazzling spin by Wayne near the sideline to avoid a defender and race the final five yards to the end zone.
“I didn't know I was gonna score on that one,” he said. “I thought I was gonna go out of bounds, but I was like, 'No, I can't go out of bounds.' I stopped and just turned around like I was walking. I did not know what I was doing.”
West struck first on its second possession of the game when Gannon Snyder found Wayne over the middle for a 19-yard touchdown pass and a 7-0 lead with 4 minutes, 18 seconds left in the first quarter.
“When the play first started, I got dragged up by the center and one of my guards,” Wayne said. “And then after I got out, my quarterback was scrambling, so I just got back five yards and he threw me the ball.”
North got on the board 1:25 into the second quarter when Zyan Royal took a handoff and burst through a hole in the left side of the line for an 11-yard score. On the ensuing point after attempt, the snap to holder Quaran Williams was low.
The Vikings quarterback scooped it off the turf, started to go one way, turned back against the grain and let go a high, arching pass that Cassius Nathaniel was able to run under in the end zone for an unlikely two-point conversion and an 8-7 North lead, which it carried all the way to halftime.
“That's not how you draw it up, right?” Odenwald said. “We felt really good at halftime just because our defense was playing really well. We thought we could make some adjustments on offense and continue to do some things we had success with.”
After a sluggish first half, the West offense came storming out of the halftime gate with a seven-play, 71-yard drive that culminated in Snyder's pinpoint pass to Tre' Bell for a 34-yard score and a 13-8 lead after a failed two-point conversion.
“To me, in any sport, the beginning of the third quarter is so crucial,” Duncan said. “It's like the beginning of the game, just the momentum and setting the tone for the second half. And our guys answered the call, took our adjustments well and capitalized on the opportunity.”
It looked like North would have a quick answer on its next drive when Williams found a hole and took off down the right side, but he was caught from behind by Wayne and stripped of the ball at the 2-yard line. The ball bounced out of the back of the end zone for a touchback.
“He's done that a couple of times,” Duncan said. “Their kid made a great run, he chases him down at the two and forces a fumble. Big-time play.”
West had strong chances to score on each of its next two possessions, but each drive fizzled around the start of the red zone resulting in a turnover on downs each time.
The Longhorns did finally punch in an insurance score on their next possession when Simms rumbled up the middle for a 7-yard scoring run and then he ran in the two-point to put West up 21-8 with 6:24 left to play.
North stayed in the game when Williams converted a 4th-and-7 play with a 14-yard scoring run to cut it to 21-15 with 3:15 to play.
That set up an onside kick in which the Vikings were deemed to have touched the ball before it traveled 10 yards and Wayne did his thing before closing the deal with his final score after the turnover.
With the end of the regular season, both teams will now switch their focus to the beginning of district play next week.
North is locked into the No. 2 seed in Class 4 District 3 and will now wait to see who its next opponent will be.
“Everybody's 0-0 at this point,” Odenwald said. “We'll see tonight or tomorrow who we match up against and I'm confident our kids will respond well, learn from this and play well next Friday.”
West appears headed for the No. 4 seed in a loaded Class 5 District 2 tournament that also features Summit (9-0), Eureka (7-2) and Ladue (8-1). The Longhorns will draw a home game in their district opener, most likely against Lafayette.
“We're in a tough district. Summit's a phenomenal team, beat us earlier in the year. We played a great game against Eureka,” Duncan said. “And playing Lafayette is a tough matchup. They're a Class 6 school that dropped to Class 5. Tons of kids with good size and good speed. It's no easy task for us. We talk about playing our best football Week 10 and we're gonna have to do that from here on out to keep winning.”