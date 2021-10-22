Wayne seals the deal for Parkway West in win over rival Parkway North

North got on the board 1:25 into the second quarter when Zyan Royal took a handoff and burst through a hole in the left side of the line for an 11-yard score. On the ensuing point after attempt, the snap to holder Quaran Williams was low.

The Vikings quarterback scooped it off the turf, started to go one way, turned back against the grain and let go a high, arching pass that Cassius Nathaniel was able to run under in the end zone for an unlikely two-point conversion and an 8-7 North lead, which it carried all the way to halftime.

“That's not how you draw it up, right?” Odenwald said. “We felt really good at halftime just because our defense was playing really well. We thought we could make some adjustments on offense and continue to do some things we had success with.”

After a sluggish first half, the West offense came storming out of the halftime gate with a seven-play, 71-yard drive that culminated in Snyder's pinpoint pass to Tre' Bell for a 34-yard score and a 13-8 lead after a failed two-point conversion.

“To me, in any sport, the beginning of the third quarter is so crucial,” Duncan said. “It's like the beginning of the game, just the momentum and setting the tone for the second half. And our guys answered the call, took our adjustments well and capitalized on the opportunity.”