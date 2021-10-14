Weaver kick-starts Parkway North to win over rival Parkway South

Weaver got things going when he fielded the opening kickoff at his own 12-yard-line and raced 88 yards to the end zone for a quick 7-0 lead just 14 seconds into the contest.

“We're fortunate to have a guy with that type of athleticism and speed,” Odenwald said. “Any time you can jump out to an early lead like that with a big, explosive play, you're putting yourself in a good position. It really kind of set us up for a lot of success tonight.”

On the Patriots' first play from scrimmage on the ensuing drive, LaRon Eason took a handoff and went 59 yards for a touchdown to get his team to within 7-6 after the PAT failed.

It would turn out to be the only big play South (1-6) was able to muster in dropping its fifth straight game.

“Our defense has been playing very steady all season and they did again tonight,” Odenwald said. “We gave up a big play for a score on the very first play of the game, but they settled in and didn't give up anything after that.”

A pooch kick on the ensuing kick resulted in a fumble and South took over at the North 39, but a three-and-out by the Vikings' defense forced a punt.