Weaver kick-starts Parkway North to win over rival Parkway South

CREVE COEUR — Monte Weaver wanted to come out and set the tone Thursday night.
The Parkway North senior did exactly that.
Weaver ran the opening kickoff back for a touchdown and the Vikings never trailed in a 33-6 win over Parkway South in a non-conference game at North.
“The past few games, even the games that we won, we hadn't come out particularly well and we hadn't played four full quarters,” Weaver said. “So, the tone by coaches and players all week was just start off good. That's what we had to do from the kickoff.”
North (6-2) won its third straight game and fourth in its last five, and also beat the Patriots for the second straight season after a 17-year hiatus in the series between the two Parkway School District rivals.
“Overall, I thought we played pretty well,” Vikings coach Karl Odenwald said. “Could have been a little cleaner several times. But, at the end of the day, we're getting better each week and execution is something that is improving game to game, series to series. We feel pretty good about where we are.”
If any fans were a little late inside the stadium gates due to traffic or the rainy weather, they missed a lot of fireworks in the game's first minute.
Weaver got things going when he fielded the opening kickoff at his own 12-yard-line and raced 88 yards to the end zone for a quick 7-0 lead just 14 seconds into the contest.
“We're fortunate to have a guy with that type of athleticism and speed,” Odenwald said. “Any time you can jump out to an early lead like that with a big, explosive play, you're putting yourself in a good position. It really kind of set us up for a lot of success tonight.”
On the Patriots' first play from scrimmage on the ensuing drive, LaRon Eason took a handoff and went 59 yards for a touchdown to get his team to within 7-6 after the PAT failed.
It would turn out to be the only big play South (1-6) was able to muster in dropping its fifth straight game.
“Our defense has been playing very steady all season and they did again tonight,” Odenwald said. “We gave up a big play for a score on the very first play of the game, but they settled in and didn't give up anything after that.”
A pooch kick on the ensuing kick resulted in a fumble and South took over at the North 39, but a three-and-out by the Vikings' defense forced a punt.
North took over at its own 10 after the punt and proceeded to march 90 yards in seven plays as quarterback Quaran Williams took a shotgun snap, went back to pass and then stepped up through a seam and rumbled 24 yards for a score and a 14-6 lead.
“Usually on that play, you wait for the blocks to set up, be patient and see the field,” Williams said. “I saw the cutback lane and then bounced back and I was in the end zone.”
At that point, what had been a light rain turned into a steady, drenching downpour and it showed on the field as both offenses found trouble getting anything going, resulting in a combined five successive empty possessions.
“It was hard. You could see we had a few fumbles, but the goal never changed,” Weaver said. “We still got to achieve the same goal no matter if it's rain, sleet or snow.”
Just 3:33 into the second quarter, Zyan Royal took a handoff and went through the left side of the line and raced downfield untouched for a 68-yard TD that pushed the lead to 20-6.
North's Will Meyer recovered a fumble on South's opening series of the second half and the Vikings turned that into six points seven plays later when Williams called his own number again and dove across the goal line for an 8-yard score and a 26-6 lead.
“They had my ankle, so I was like either score or sore,” said Williams, who later tweaked his ankle and was replaced by Kobe Foster for the rest of the game. “So, I just dove and got it.”
Royal added his second TD run of the day, a 7-yard jaunt, to close out the scoring with 7:40 to play and send North on to a huge home date with Parkway West (6-2) in next Friday's regular season finale.
“Same mentality, just start the first quarter good from the opening kickoff,” Weaver said. “They've got a good squad over there with good players."