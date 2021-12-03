Webb City holds off Holt's late rally in Class 5 final to capture 16th state title

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Their eyes were wet. Their hearts ached. Their dream season had come to a crashing end Friday night.
When Jackson Dupree intercepted Holt backup junior quarterback Owen Merrell as time expired, the team that couldn’t lose had lost.
Webb City outlasted Holt 26-21 to win the Class 5 football state championship game at Faurot Field on the campus of the University of Missouri.
The No. 4 team in the Missouri Media’s Class 5 poll, Webb City (11-3) captured its state-record 16th state championship and its first since 2019. There are years the Cardinals are the no-doubt favorites when they begin in August. Winning 22 consecutive district titles tends to do that. But this year Webb City was 6-3 when the postseason began and was in a role it is not accustomed to — the underdog.
“I said, ‘Why not us?’ ” Webb City coach John Roderique told his team when they began preparing for the district tournament.
The Cardinals proceeded to roll through the best Class 5 could throw at them. Webb City beat rival and Class 5 No. 2 Carthage in the district title game. It beat reigning champion and Class 5 No. 1 Jackson in the semifinal.
On Friday it turned its attention to No. 3 Holt (13-1), which made its title game debut. Webb City did what it could to grind the Indians into pieces.
Running its vaunted veer rushing attack, Webb City powered its way to 277 yards on 59 carries. Senior running back Cade Wilson led the way with 162 yards on 31 rushes and two touchdowns. Dupree, a senior running back when he’s not at cornerback, had 104 yards on 21 carries and two touchdowns of his own.
The Cardinals didn’t dust Holt’s defense with long, graceful runs. Webb City tried to chip away at Holt’s defense and its confidence a few yards at a time. It converted on nine of its 15 third-down attempts. It converted three of its four fourth down attempts. Webb City’s offense was an unstoppable avalanche that crept down the field four yards at a time.
“It’s Webb City and it’s great football, that’s what they do,” Holt coach Ethan Place said. “They’re going to limit your opportunities.”
Webb City didn’t just dominate the line of scrimmage, it devoured the clock, too. The Cardinals had the ball for 32 minutes and 19 seconds to Holt’s 15:41. It was particularly devastating in the third quarter.
Leading 14-7, Webb City received the ball to start the third quarter. The Cardinals went 64 yards over 15 plays in 7 minutes and 40 seconds as Dupree punched in his second touchdown of the game for a 20-7 lead.
Three plays into Holt’s ensuing drive the Cardinals forced senior receiver Scott Ginnever to fumble and promptly recovered. Four plays later Wilson had his second score of the game to make it 26-7 with 1:25 to go in the third.
Holt had another three plays before it punted the ball to Webb City. The Indians had the ball for six offensive plays and 1 minute and 45 seconds.
“When you’re playing teams like this they’re going to keep the ball from you, they’re going to limit your snaps, they’re going to limit your possessions so you have to make the most of every possession you have,” Place said. “If you let one or two of those go it can cost you.”
Holt had been in tough spots all season and responded when it had to. It mustered up another rally as Webb City was looking to deliver the knockout blow.
Holt junior safety Caden Duke came up with an interception to end Webb City’s drive at the Holt 5-yard line.
The Indians took over with 5:39 to play and 95 yards to go. Ten plays later Merrell hit senior receiver Jackson Smith for an 18-yard touchdown to cut Webb City's lead to 26-14 with 2:32 to play.
Holt senior receiver and safety Isaiah Slaughter recovered the ensuing onside kick at Webb City’s 44. Three plays later Merrell found Slaughter across the middle. Slaughter turned the corner at the sideline and scooted 31 yards for a touchdown to make it 26-21 with 1:46 to play.
Webb City was ready for the coming onside kick and grabbed it. But Holt’s defense finally forced the Cardinals to punt. The Indians stuffed the Cardinals for 1 yard on their first two runs and then made the stop after 4 yards on third-and-9 and burned all three of their timeouts in the process.
Webb City’s punt settled at the Holt 13 with 80 seconds to play.
Merrell hit Smith and Slaughter on back-to-back plays for 51 yards to get the ball to the Webb City 36. He found junior receiver Ty Williams for another 14-yard gain. Merrell was then sacked by Webb City’s Braxton Surber for a 4-yard loss.
Without a timeout, Holt got to the line and snapped the ball before time expired. Merrell looked toward the end zone, but his pass was intercepted in front of the goal line to set off a Webb City celebration.
“It was hard,” Slaughter said.
Holt senior running back Kyle Wuebbeling rushed for 120 yards and the opening score of the game. Merrell completed 13 of 23 passes for 173 yards, two touchdowns and was intercepted once. A valiant effort in just his second significant varsity action this season playing for the injured senior starter, Cooper Brown.
When the game was over, Holt's players crumpled to the turf. They had come so far not only this season but as a program. In 2015 and 2016, Place’s first two seasons, the Indians went 2-18. The last two seasons they’re 22-2 on the field.
Though they didn’t walk away with the trophy they came for, the one they’d dreamed about hoisting, the Indians were celebrated by an enormous swath of their community that filled up one half of Memorial Stadium. The team was given a police escort out of town as it passed by the other schools in the district on its way to state. It was a true outpouring of love and admiration for what this team has accomplished.
“It’s special. We’ve never experienced this,” Brown said, his left arm in a sling. “It’s a crazy feeling that you’ll never get back and we’ll cherish forever.”