Webb City holds off Holt's late rally in Class 5 final to capture 16th state title

Holt had another three plays before it punted the ball to Webb City. The Indians had the ball for six offensive plays and 1 minute and 45 seconds.

“When you’re playing teams like this they’re going to keep the ball from you, they’re going to limit your snaps, they’re going to limit your possessions so you have to make the most of every possession you have,” Place said. “If you let one or two of those go it can cost you.”

Holt had been in tough spots all season and responded when it had to. It mustered up another rally as Webb City was looking to deliver the knockout blow.

Holt junior safety Caden Duke came up with an interception to end Webb City’s drive at the Holt 5-yard line.

The Indians took over with 5:39 to play and 95 yards to go. Ten plays later Merrell hit senior receiver Jackson Smith for an 18-yard touchdown to cut Webb City's lead to 26-14 with 2:32 to play.

Holt senior receiver and safety Isaiah Slaughter recovered the ensuing onside kick at Webb City’s 44. Three plays later Merrell found Slaughter across the middle. Slaughter turned the corner at the sideline and scooted 31 yards for a touchdown to make it 26-21 with 1:46 to play.