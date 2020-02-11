Webster Groves names Buha ninth football coach

MICDS is where Buha began his coaching career as a volunteer on Matt Irvin’s staff in 2005. He was an offensive assistant coach at St. Louis U. High before he returned to MICDS for the top job in 2015. Irvin has been a mentor to Buha the last 15 years. Irvin coached at MICDS and then Kirkwood, which he led to its first football state championship in 2012. Webster Groves hired Irvin as its principal in April 2018.

“Matt was very good to me when he didn’t have to be. I was a volunteer there to learn,” Buha said. “He’s a great person and he has a great vision.”

The challenges ahead for Buha are many. Chief among them is driving more participation in a sport that has steadily seen a decrease in its numbers. Webster Groves’ varsity roster has been closer to 30 than 60. One of Buha’s first priorities is earning the trust of the students and parents in the district.

“I want to convey a message to them of the development and growth we can provide for their sons. Football is such a great sport,” Buha said. “It can’t happen overnight in terms of numbers. It’s going to be a gradual process.”