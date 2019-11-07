When: 7 p.m. Friday
What: Class 5 District 3 semifinal
Records: Webster Groves 5-4; Chaminade 7-3
Rankings: Chaminade No. 8 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 4 Class 5 Missouri Media
Last week: Webster Groves 49, Ritenour 6; Chaminade was idle
Up next: Winner of Parkway West-McCluer North
On Webster Groves: Last advanced to a district final in 2015. Ended 15-game losing streak this season. Won four in a row and five of its last six games. Won its last five matchups with Chaminade, the last coming in 2012. Senior quarterback Enrique Quinones has thrown for 1,596 yards, 12 touchdowns and been intercepted nine times. He's rushed for 213 yards and two touchdowns. Senior athlete Kameron Yancey has 599 combined rushing and receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. Senior receiver Jacobie Banks has caught 37 passes for 830 yards and six touchdowns. Senior Jerquon Conners has 652 combined rushing and receiving yards and eight touchdowns. ...Senior defensive end and Oklahoma recruit Noah Arinze has 76 tackles and nine sacks. Senior defensive end Cole Schnettgoeke has 45 tackles and five sacks. Senior linebacker Maurion Clemons has 70 tackles. Banks has three interceptions.
On Chaminade: Received a bye last week as top seed. Senior quarterback and Missouri recruit Brady Cook has thrown for 2,450 yards, 24 touchdowns and been intercepted six times. Cook has doubled his career touchdown passes this season. Rushed for 332 yards and three scores. Senior athlete Lauren Fortune Jr. has 1,206 combined rushing and receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. Junior running back Amar Johnson has rushed for 884 yards and eight touchdowns. Sophomore receiver Elijah Griffin has 30 receptions for 644 yards and seven touchdowns. Nine receivers have caught at least one touchdown pass. ...Senior safety Luc Nichols has 85 tackles. Sophomore defensive end Grant Finely has 39 tackles and five sacks. Senior defensive back Jabin Johnson has a team-best three interceptions.