When: 7 p.m. Friday
Records: Webster Groves 0-2; Ladue 2-0
Rankings: Ladue No. 4 large school STLhighschoolsports.com, No. 1 Class 4 Missouri Media
Last week: Hazelwood Central 28, Webster Groves 14; Ladue 48, SLUH 36
On Webster Groves: Has lost its last 14 games. Last victory came against Parkway South on October 20, 2017. Hung tough with Hazelwood Central last week and went into halftime tied at 14. Defense allowed seven second-half points but a blocked field goal returned for a touchdown proved to be a critical play to swing the game away from the Statesmen. ...Senior quarterback Enrique Quinones has completed 24 of 51 passes for 334 yards. He's been intercepted three times. Senior running back Maurion Clemons has rushed for a team-high 99 yards. Senior running back Jerqon Conners has 10 carries for 29 yards and both Statesmen touchdowns. Conners has a team-high nine receptions for 147 yards. ...Senior defensive end Noah Arinze, who recently committed to Oklahoma, leads the team with 11 tackles. Senior defensive back Jacobie Banks made an interception.
On Ladue: Plays its first game on its home field since it hosted St. Charles West on October 17, 2015. Renovations and construction on campus forced Ladue to play its “home” game at St. Louis U. High (2016) and Kirkwood (2017, 2018). Will be the first Friday night home game in school history. ...Senior quarterback Henry McIntosh threw for 347 yards and five touchdowns in last week's come-from-behind win over St. Louis U. High. The Rams fell behind 9-0 after only playing part of the first quarter in Week 1's 13-0 win over Ritenour after it was cut short by thunderstorms. Senior receiver Mason Player caught three passes for 107 yards and a touchdown. Marzion Cosby rushed for a score and caught a touchdown pass. ...Defense came up with an interception and a fumble recovery to limit the damage as the offense found its footing.