When: 7 p.m. Friday
Records: Webster Groves 4-3 overall, 2-0 Suburban XII South; Summit 7-1, 2-1
Last week: Webster Groves was idle; Summit 63, Ritenour 20
On Webster: Won its last four games after not winning once last season. Was off last week to accommodate Turkey Day Game with Kirkwood on Thanksgiving. Has lost its last two games and three of the last four to Summit after winning 10 in a row and 17 of 18 dating back to 1999. ...Senior quarterback Enrique Quinones has completed 71 of 148 passes for 1,354 yards, nine touchdowns and been intercepted eight times. Senior athlete Jerqon Conners has 635 combined rushing and receiving yards and has scored seven touchdowns. Senior receiver Jacobi Banks has 23 receptions for 670 yards and scored four touchdowns. ...Senior defensive end Noah Arinze has made 53 tackles and eight sacks. Senior linebacker Maurion Clemons has made 48 tackles. Banks has three interceptions. Senior Cole Schnettgoecke has five sacks.
On Summit: Has won four consecutive games. Three of those wins came against teams with a combined record of 2-22. Has won its last two with Webster Groves and three of the last four. ...Senior quarterback Andrew Klump has completed 88 of 158 passes for 1,298 yards, 22 touchdowns and been intercepted four times. Senior running back Kamarin Young has rushed for 782 yards and seven touchdowns. Sophomore running back Dareonte Turman has rushed for 309 yards and five touchdowns. Senior receiver Deandre Knox has caught 28 passes for 502 yards and scored 10 touchdowns. ...Defense has yet to allow an opponent to score more than 21 points. Young has four sacks. Senior safety Justin Vance has 44 tackles and two interceptions. Three players have two interceptions.