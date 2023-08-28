Catch up on our coverage from the opening weekend of the 2023 high school football season:
AREA MISSOURI SCORES
Eastern Missouri
Louisiana 54, Bowling Green 18
South Callaway 21, Van-Far 14
Suburban Blue Pool
Riverview Gardens 34, University City 12
Nonconference
Borgia 21, Pacific 20
Cape Central 35, St. Charles 33
Cardinal Ritter 52, McCluer 6
CBC 55, Carmel, Ind. 28
Crystal City 38, Chaffee 7
De Smet 44, Kirkwood 21
De Soto 34, DuBourg 28 (OT)
Eureka 35, Fort Zumwalt West 0
Farmington 28, North County 14
Festus 38, Ste. Genevieve 7
Fox 42, Mehlville 7
Francis Howell 21, Fort Zumwalt North 17
Francis Howell Central 45, Fort Zumwalt East 13
Gateway STEM 42, Wood River 0
Grandview 34, Skyline 14
Hazelwood West 48, Priory 7
Hillsboro 63, Sikeston 14
Jefferson 28, Fredericktown 6
Ladue 17, Westminster 13
Liberty 37, Timberland 19
Lift For Life 58, Duchesne 0
Lindbergh 34, Chaminade 7
Lutheran North 54, Hazelwood Central 0
Lutheran South 48, Affton 26
Marquette 13, Lafayette 10
McCluer North 26, Soldan 0
MICDS 15, Harrisonville 10
Montgomery County 27, Hermann 21
Normandy 13, Confluence 0 (forfeit)
North Point 21, Francis Howell North 7
Oakville 55, Perryville 0
Orchard Farm 25, Houston 22
Owensville 45, Cuba 6
Parkway Central 49, Parkway South 28
Parkway North 7, Hazelwood East 6
Pattonville 26, Ritenour 20
Roosevelt 12, Jennings 6
Seckman 34, Valle Catholic 21
SLUH 38, St. Mary's 21
St. Clair 48, Potosi 6
St. Dominic 31, St. Charles West 6
St. James 44, Salem 0
St. Pius X 23, Clayton 10
Sullivan 49, Northwest Cedar Hill 3
Summit 56, Webster Groves 14
Troy Buchanan 35, Holt 21
Vianney 21, Parkway West 14
Warrenton 22, Fort Zumwalt South 16
Washington 21, Union 14
Windsor 7, Herculaneum 6
Wright City 49, Winfield 14
AREA ILLINOIS
South Central
Carlinville 35, Litchfield 14
Greenville 40, Staunton 0
Hillsboro 31, Virden North Mac 6
Pana 46, Vandalia 34
Piasa Southwestern 22, Gillespie 7
Nonconference
Althoff 49, John Burroughs 13
Belleville East 24, Collinsville 21
Belleville West 33, Mascoutah 28
Cahokia 22, Alton 12
Chicago Mount Carmel 36, East St. Louis 33
Civic Memorial 42, Alton Marquette 16
Du Quoin 48, Chester 20
Dupo 41, Port Byron Riverdale 0
Edwardsville 30, Jackson 21
Freeburg 28, Fairfield 20
Highland 35, Breese Central 14
Marion 26, Herrin 6
Mater Dei 22, Columbia 14
Mount Vernon 55, Waterloo 41
Murphysboro 49, Carbondale 7
Nashville 42, Carlyle 8
O'Fallon 54, Granite City 9
Red Bud 34, Pinckneyville 7
Roxana 27, Jerseyville 0
Salem 34, Centralia 28 (OT)
Triad 56, Mattoon 20
Wesclin 32, Marshall 6
Other Missouri
Monroe City 32, Mark Twain 16
Tolton 54, Salisbury 0