CBC 55, Carmel, Ind. 28
Summit 56, Webster Groves 14
Marquette 13, Lafayette 10
Parker Lutheran, Colo. 56, Lutheran St. Charles 6
Lindbergh 34, Chaminade 7
Francis Howell Central 45, Fort Zumwalt East 13
De Smet 44, Kirkwood 21
Edwardsville 30, Jackson 21
Washington 21, Union 14
Civic Memorial 42, Alton Marquette 16
Borgia 21, Pacific 20
St. Dominic 31, St. Charles West 6
Sullivan 49, Northwest Cedar Hill 3
St. James 44, Salem 0
People are also reading…
St. Clair 48, Potosi 6
Warrenton 22, Fort Zumwalt South 16
Farmington 28, North County 14
Festus 38, Ste. Genevieve 7
Hillsboro 63, Sikeston 14
Eureka 35, Fort Zumwalt West 0
Highland 35, Breese Central 14
Triad 56, Mattoon 20
Roxana 27, Jerseyville 0
Nashville 42, Carlyle 8
Piasa Southwestern 22, Gillespie 7
Hillsboro, Illinois 31, Virden North Mac 6
Lift For Life 58, Duchesne 0
Roosevelt 12, Jennings 6
Francis Howell 21, Fort Zumwalt North 17
Salem, Illinois 34, Centralia, Illinois 28 (Overtime)
Owensville 45, Cuba 6
Orchard Farm 25, Houston 22
Wright City 49, Winfield 14
Montgomery County 27, Hermann 21
Fox 42, Mehlville 7
Ladue 17, Westminster 13
Oakville 55, Perryville 0
Seckman 34, Valle Catholic 21
Cape Girardeau Central 35, St. Charles 33
Jefferson 28, Fredericktown 6
Windsor (Imperial) 7, Herculaneum 6
Crystal City 38, Chaffee 7
Westran 22, North Callaway 6
Freeburg 28, Fairfield 20
Liberty (Wentzville) 37, Timberland 19
Murphysboro 49, Carbondale 7