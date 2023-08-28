Catch up on our coverage from the opening weekend of the 2023 high school football season:
AREA MISSOURI SCORES
Eastern Missouri
- Louisiana 54, Bowling Green 18
- South Callaway 21, Van-Far 14
Suburban Blue Pool
- Riverview Gardens 34, University City 12
Nonconference
- Borgia 21, Pacific 20
- Cape Central 35, St. Charles 33
- Cardinal Ritter 52, McCluer 6
- CBC 55, Carmel, Ind. 28
- Crystal City 38, Chaffee 7
- De Smet 44, Kirkwood 21
- De Soto 34, DuBourg 28 (OT)
- Eureka 35, Fort Zumwalt West 0
- Farmington 28, North County 14
- Festus 38, Ste. Genevieve 7
- Fox 42, Mehlville 7
- Francis Howell 21, Fort Zumwalt North 17
- Francis Howell Central 45, Fort Zumwalt East 13
- Gateway STEM 42, Wood River 0
- Grandview 34, Skyline 14
- Hazelwood West 48, Priory 7
- Hillsboro 63, Sikeston 14
- Jefferson 28, Fredericktown 6
- Ladue 17, Westminster 13
- Liberty 37, Timberland 19
- Lift For Life 58, Duchesne 0
- Lindbergh 34, Chaminade 7
- Lutheran North 54, Hazelwood Central 0
- Lutheran South 48, Affton 26
- Marquette 13, Lafayette 10
- McCluer North 26, Soldan 0
- MICDS 15, Harrisonville 10
- Montgomery County 27, Hermann 21
- Normandy 13, Confluence 0 (forfeit)
- North Point 21, Francis Howell North 7
- Oakville 55, Perryville 0
- Orchard Farm 25, Houston 22
- Owensville 45, Cuba 6
- Parkway Central 49, Parkway South 28
- Parkway North 7, Hazelwood East 6
- Pattonville 26, Ritenour 20
- Roosevelt 12, Jennings 6
- Seckman 34, Valle Catholic 21
- SLUH 38, St. Mary's 21
- St. Clair 48, Potosi 6
- St. Dominic 31, St. Charles West 6
- St. James 44, Salem 0
- St. Pius X 23, Clayton 10
- Sullivan 49, Northwest Cedar Hill 3
- Summit 56, Webster Groves 14
- Troy Buchanan 35, Holt 21
- Vianney 21, Parkway West 14
- Warrenton 22, Fort Zumwalt South 16
- Washington 21, Union 14
- Windsor 7, Herculaneum 6
- Wright City 49, Winfield 14
AREA ILLINOIS
South Central
- Carlinville 35, Litchfield 14
- Greenville 40, Staunton 0
- Hillsboro 31, Virden North Mac 6
- Pana 46, Vandalia 34
- Piasa Southwestern 22, Gillespie 7
Nonconference
- Althoff 49, John Burroughs 13
- Belleville East 24, Collinsville 21
- Belleville West 33, Mascoutah 28
- Cahokia 22, Alton 12
- Chicago Mount Carmel 36, East St. Louis 33
- Civic Memorial 42, Alton Marquette 16
- Du Quoin 48, Chester 20
- Dupo 41, Port Byron Riverdale 0
- Edwardsville 30, Jackson 21
- Freeburg 28, Fairfield 20
- Highland 35, Breese Central 14
- Marion 26, Herrin 6
- Mater Dei 22, Columbia 14
- Mount Vernon 55, Waterloo 41
- Murphysboro 49, Carbondale 7
- Nashville 42, Carlyle 8
- O'Fallon 54, Granite City 9
- Red Bud 34, Pinckneyville 7
- Roxana 27, Jerseyville 0
- Salem 34, Centralia 28 (OT)
- Triad 56, Mattoon 20
- Wesclin 32, Marshall 6
Other Missouri
- Monroe City 32, Mark Twain 16
- Tolton 54, Salisbury 0
