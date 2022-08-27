 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Week 1 high school football scores

Marquette vs. Lafayette football

Lafayette's Jackson Weidner during the National Anthem before a boys football game on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Marquette High School in Clarkson Valley, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

AREA MISSOURI

Bayless 14, Principia 7

Borgia 27, Pacific 0

Brentwood 26, St. Pius X 16

Cape Girardeau Central 54, St. Charles 12

CBC 41, Milton, Ga. 27

Crystal City 43, Chaffee 0

De Soto 42, DuBourg 12

Eureka 43, Fort Zumwalt West 28

Fort Zumwalt South 41, Warrenton 12

Fox 26, Mehlville 7

Francis Howell 45, Fort Zumwalt North 0

Francis Howell Central 24, Fort Zumwalt East 21

Francis Howell North 21, North Point 6

Fredericktown 6, Jefferson 3

Gateway STEM 26, Clayton 13

Herculaneum 42, Windsor (Imperial) 6

Hermann 25, Montgomery County 13

Hillsboro 49, Sikeston 14

Lift For Life 24, Duchesne 15

Lindbergh 28, Chaminade 26

Lutheran North 27, Hazelwood Central 6

Lutheran South 46, Affton 20

Lutheran St. Charles 26, Denver Lutheran 16

Marquette 21, Lafayette 14

MICDS 37, Harrisonville 2

North Callaway 28, Westran 0

North County 36, Farmington 22

Oakville 48, Perryville 0

Owensville 50, Cuba 0

Park Hills Central 29, Poplar Bluff 7

Parkway Central 36, Parkway South 18

Parkway North 21, Hazelwood East 14

Parkway West 30, Vianney 6

Pattonville 22, Ritenour 15

Potosi 27, St. Clair 14

St. Dominic 49, St. Charles West 12

St. James 42, Salem 0

St. Mary's 42, SLUH 10

Ste. Genevieve 50, Festus 35

Sullivan 34, Northwest Cedar Hill 7

Summit 61, Webster Groves 0

Timberland 58, Liberty (Wentzville) 14

Troy Buchanan 34, Holt 20

Union 29, Washington 28

Valle Catholic 61, Seckman 36

Vashon 28, Kirkwood 27

Wright City 27, Winfield 19

AREA ILLINOIS

Althoff 28, John Burroughs 10

Belleville East 20, Collinsville 12

Breese Central 35, Wesclin 19

Cahokia 34, Alton 15

Centralia, Illinois 35, Salem, Illinois 14

Civic Memorial 24, Alton Marquette 3

Dupo 38, Oblong 30

Edwardsville 41, Jackson 34 (2OT)

Freeburg 46, Sparta 12

Gillespie 24, Litchfield 18

Highland 54, Washington, Illinois 10

Hillsboro, Illinois 13, Greenville 7

Jerseyville 35, Granite City 0

Mascoutah 49, Columbia 26

Mount Vernon, Illinois 40, Taylorville 0

Murphysboro 41, Carbondale 20

Nashville 54, Carlyle 6

O'Fallon 23, Normal Community 17

Piasa Southwestern 26, Staunton 14

Red Bud 52, Pinckneyville 0

Roxana 16, Robinson 13

Triad 41, Mattoon 22

Virden North Mac 40, Carlinville 0

Waterloo 13, Mater Dei 2

Wood River 29, Harrisburg, Illinois 28

OTHER MISSOURI

Adrian 55, Windsor (Sedalia) 8

Ash Grove 20, Diamond 0

Ava 36, Buffalo 13

Belton 21, Excelsior Springs 11

Blair Oaks 54, Maryville 42

Blue Springs South 52, Lee's Summit 27

Bowling Green 68, Louisiana 6

Butler 55, Clinton 19

Camdenton 45, Rolla 0

Capital City 24, Warrensburg 14

Carl Junction 42, Ozark 21

Carthage 56, Republic 26

Cassville 35, Hollister 26

Centralia, Mo. 26, Mexico 21

Chillicothe 42, Marshall 7

Clark County 56, Scotland County 0

Cole Camp 36, Wellington-Napoleon 7

East Buchanan 48, South Harrison 14

Eldon 34, Fulton 14

Fayette 14, Carrollton 6

Forsyth 37, El Dorado Springs 24

Fort Osage 33, Grain Valley 14

Gallatin 51, North Platte 8

Glendale 48, Waynesville 32

Hallsville 58, Palmyra 20

Harrisburg, Missouri 22, Cabool 14

Helias 31, Hannibal 21

Holden 26, Sherwood 20

Jefferson City 41, Osage 19

Joplin 34, Branson 3

KC Center 54, St. Joseph Lafayette 0

Kearney 21, Platte County 14

Kelly 28, Doniphan 8

Kickapoo 48, Springfield Hillcrest 0

Knob Noster 26, Versailles 6

Lafayette County 61, Hamilton 23

Lamar 48, Marshfield 0

Lathrop 39, Lexington 0

Lawson 20, Oak Grove 16

Lebanon 56, Parkview 0

Liberty (KC) 30, Lee's Summit West 0

Liberty North 17, Lee's Summit North 7

Lighthouse Christian 9, Pierce City 7

Lincoln 50, Lone Jack 14

Lincoln College Prep 42, Cameron 0

Logan-Rogersville 35, East Newton 22

Macon 27, Kirksville 14

Marionville 46, Stockton 22

Maysville 70, Plattsburg 6

Mid-Buchanan 49, Princeton 22

Monroe City 48, Mark Twain 8

Mount Vernon 31, McDonald County 7

Mountain Grove 41, Fair Grove 22

Mountain View-Liberty 42, Strafford 7

Neosho 79, Willard 72

Nevada 62, Springfield Catholic 7

Nixa 42, Webb City 19

North Kansas City 28, Hickman 0

Oak Park 41, Winnetonka 0

Odessa 45, Southern Boone 42

Park Hill 68, Battle 38

Park Hill South 34, Rock Bridge 17

Pleasant Hill 47, Boonville 14

Polo 30, West Platte 26

Portageville 38, Corning (Ark.) 0

Putnam County 55, Highland, Missouri 36

Raymore-Peculiar 33, Rockhurst 26

Raytown South 46, Truman 27

Reeds Spring 20, Monett 0

Russellville 49, Missouri Military Academy 6

Sarcoxie 30, Commerce (Okla.) 13

Savannah 47, California 34

Scott City 43, Dexter 21

Seneca 44, Aurora 8

Skyline 72, Agape Boarding School 16

Slater 38, Cass Midway 14

Smith-Cotton 22, Moberly 21

Smithville 28, Raytown 12

South Callaway 44, Van-Far 22

South Shelby 35, Milan 23

Springfield Central 32, Clever 6

St. Joseph Benton 13, KC Northeast 6

St. Joseph Central 49, Ruskin 14

St. Michael the Archangel 63, Summit Christian 35

St. Pius X (Kansas City) 27, Pembroke Hill 0

Staley 34, Blue Springs 14

Thayer 55, Linn JV 0

Tipton 42, Crest Ridge 0

Tolton Catholic 27, Salisbury 26

Trenton 29, Brookfield 8

West Plains 16, Bolivar 7

William Chrisman 21, Grandview K.C. 14

