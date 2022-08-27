Week 1 high school football scores

AREA MISSOURI
Bayless 14, Principia 7
Borgia 27, Pacific 0
Brentwood 26, St. Pius X 16
Cape Girardeau Central 54, St. Charles 12
CBC 41, Milton, Ga. 27
Crystal City 43, Chaffee 0
De Soto 42, DuBourg 12
Eureka 43, Fort Zumwalt West 28
Fort Zumwalt South 41, Warrenton 12
Fox 26, Mehlville 7
Francis Howell 45, Fort Zumwalt North 0
Francis Howell Central 24, Fort Zumwalt East 21
Francis Howell North 21, North Point 6
Fredericktown 6, Jefferson 3
Gateway STEM 26, Clayton 13
Herculaneum 42, Windsor (Imperial) 6
Hermann 25, Montgomery County 13
Hillsboro 49, Sikeston 14
Lift For Life 24, Duchesne 15
Lindbergh 28, Chaminade 26
Lutheran North 27, Hazelwood Central 6
Lutheran South 46, Affton 20
Lutheran St. Charles 26, Denver Lutheran 16
Marquette 21, Lafayette 14
MICDS 37, Harrisonville 2
North Callaway 28, Westran 0
North County 36, Farmington 22
Oakville 48, Perryville 0
Owensville 50, Cuba 0
Park Hills Central 29, Poplar Bluff 7
Parkway Central 36, Parkway South 18
Parkway North 21, Hazelwood East 14
Parkway West 30, Vianney 6
Pattonville 22, Ritenour 15
Potosi 27, St. Clair 14
St. Dominic 49, St. Charles West 12
St. James 42, Salem 0
St. Mary's 42, SLUH 10
Ste. Genevieve 50, Festus 35
Sullivan 34, Northwest Cedar Hill 7
Summit 61, Webster Groves 0
Timberland 58, Liberty (Wentzville) 14
Troy Buchanan 34, Holt 20
Union 29, Washington 28
Valle Catholic 61, Seckman 36
Vashon 28, Kirkwood 27
Wright City 27, Winfield 19
AREA ILLINOIS
Althoff 28, John Burroughs 10
Belleville East 20, Collinsville 12
Breese Central 35, Wesclin 19
Cahokia 34, Alton 15
Centralia, Illinois 35, Salem, Illinois 14
Civic Memorial 24, Alton Marquette 3
Dupo 38, Oblong 30
Edwardsville 41, Jackson 34 (2OT)
Freeburg 46, Sparta 12
Gillespie 24, Litchfield 18
Highland 54, Washington, Illinois 10
Hillsboro, Illinois 13, Greenville 7
Jerseyville 35, Granite City 0
Mascoutah 49, Columbia 26
Mount Vernon, Illinois 40, Taylorville 0
Murphysboro 41, Carbondale 20
Nashville 54, Carlyle 6
O'Fallon 23, Normal Community 17
Piasa Southwestern 26, Staunton 14
Red Bud 52, Pinckneyville 0
Roxana 16, Robinson 13
Triad 41, Mattoon 22
Virden North Mac 40, Carlinville 0
Waterloo 13, Mater Dei 2
Wood River 29, Harrisburg, Illinois 28
OTHER MISSOURI
Adrian 55, Windsor (Sedalia) 8
Ash Grove 20, Diamond 0
Ava 36, Buffalo 13
Belton 21, Excelsior Springs 11
Blair Oaks 54, Maryville 42
Blue Springs South 52, Lee's Summit 27
Bowling Green 68, Louisiana 6
Butler 55, Clinton 19
Camdenton 45, Rolla 0
Capital City 24, Warrensburg 14
Carl Junction 42, Ozark 21
Carthage 56, Republic 26
Cassville 35, Hollister 26
Centralia, Mo. 26, Mexico 21
Chillicothe 42, Marshall 7
Clark County 56, Scotland County 0
Cole Camp 36, Wellington-Napoleon 7
East Buchanan 48, South Harrison 14
Eldon 34, Fulton 14
Fayette 14, Carrollton 6
Forsyth 37, El Dorado Springs 24
Fort Osage 33, Grain Valley 14
Gallatin 51, North Platte 8
Glendale 48, Waynesville 32
Hallsville 58, Palmyra 20
Harrisburg, Missouri 22, Cabool 14
Helias 31, Hannibal 21
Holden 26, Sherwood 20
Jefferson City 41, Osage 19
Joplin 34, Branson 3
KC Center 54, St. Joseph Lafayette 0
Kearney 21, Platte County 14
Kelly 28, Doniphan 8
Kickapoo 48, Springfield Hillcrest 0
Knob Noster 26, Versailles 6
Lafayette County 61, Hamilton 23
Lamar 48, Marshfield 0
Lathrop 39, Lexington 0
Lawson 20, Oak Grove 16
Lebanon 56, Parkview 0
Liberty (KC) 30, Lee's Summit West 0
Liberty North 17, Lee's Summit North 7
Lighthouse Christian 9, Pierce City 7
Lincoln 50, Lone Jack 14
Lincoln College Prep 42, Cameron 0
Logan-Rogersville 35, East Newton 22
Macon 27, Kirksville 14
Marionville 46, Stockton 22
Maysville 70, Plattsburg 6
Mid-Buchanan 49, Princeton 22
Monroe City 48, Mark Twain 8
Mount Vernon 31, McDonald County 7
Mountain Grove 41, Fair Grove 22
Mountain View-Liberty 42, Strafford 7
Neosho 79, Willard 72
Nevada 62, Springfield Catholic 7
Nixa 42, Webb City 19
North Kansas City 28, Hickman 0
Oak Park 41, Winnetonka 0
Odessa 45, Southern Boone 42
Park Hill 68, Battle 38
Park Hill South 34, Rock Bridge 17
Pleasant Hill 47, Boonville 14
Polo 30, West Platte 26
Portageville 38, Corning (Ark.) 0
Putnam County 55, Highland, Missouri 36
Raymore-Peculiar 33, Rockhurst 26
Raytown South 46, Truman 27
Reeds Spring 20, Monett 0
Russellville 49, Missouri Military Academy 6
Sarcoxie 30, Commerce (Okla.) 13
Savannah 47, California 34
Scott City 43, Dexter 21
Seneca 44, Aurora 8
Skyline 72, Agape Boarding School 16
Slater 38, Cass Midway 14
Smith-Cotton 22, Moberly 21
Smithville 28, Raytown 12
South Callaway 44, Van-Far 22
South Shelby 35, Milan 23
Springfield Central 32, Clever 6
St. Joseph Benton 13, KC Northeast 6
St. Joseph Central 49, Ruskin 14
St. Michael the Archangel 63, Summit Christian 35
St. Pius X (Kansas City) 27, Pembroke Hill 0
Staley 34, Blue Springs 14
Thayer 55, Linn JV 0
Tipton 42, Crest Ridge 0
Tolton Catholic 27, Salisbury 26
Trenton 29, Brookfield 8
West Plains 16, Bolivar 7
William Chrisman 21, Grandview K.C. 14