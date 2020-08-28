Week 1 high school football scores

AREA
Borgia 49, Pacific 12
Chaffee 46, Crystal City 8
Cuba 27, Sullivan 26
Duchesne 33, Francis Howell North 0
Farmington 30, North County 14
Festus 41, Ste. Genevieve 13
Fox 35, Timberland 14
Francis Howell 63, Hickman 21
Francis Howell Central 26, Fort Zumwalt East 7
Grandview 44, Winfield 12
Helias 31, Lutheran St. Charles 20
Hermann 16, Montgomery County 12
Jackson 49, Fort Zumwalt West 13
Jefferson 41, Fredericktown 6
Liberty (Wentzville) 34, Warrenton 6
North Callaway 74, Louisiana 22
Northwest Cedar Hill 37, Hillsboro 27
Orchard Farm 33, St. Charles 6
Palmyra 38, O'Fallon Christian 0
Portageville 58, New Madrid County Central 0
Potosi 12, Owensville 0
Seckman 49, De Soto 21
St. Clair 41, Perryville 0
St. Dominic 43, St. Charles West 20
St. Pius X 45, Charleston 26
Valle Catholic 48, Skyline 0
Washington 54, Union 13
Windsor (Imperial) 16, Herculaneum 12
Wright City 41, Clopton 21
STATEWIDE MISSOURI
Ash Grove 48, Diamond 0
Aurora 50, McDonald County 36
Belton 48, Raytown South 0
Blair Oaks 51, Maryville 8
Bolivar 16, Rolla 8
Boonville 25, Pleasant Hill 20
Brookfield 50, Trenton 0
Buffalo 47, Ava 42
Butler 20, Adrian 14
Cabool 68, Miller 8
California 61, Clinton 21
Carl Junction 29, Willard 12
Carthage 35, Ozark 14
Crest Ridge 40, Windsor (Sedalia) 28
East Buchanan 34, South Harrison 28
El Dorado Springs 44, Stockton 28
Eldon 54, Springfield Central 14
Excelsior Springs 33, Savannah 21
Fayette 42, Carrollton 8
Forsyth 67, Greenfield, Missouri 12
Gallatin 58, North Platte 0
Grain Valley 34, Smithville 24
Grandview K.C. 19, Truman 17
Hallsville 53, Tolton Catholic 0
Harrisburg, Missouri 36, Paris 0
Harrisonville 28, St. Joseph Lafayette 26
Hayti 30, Thayer 28
Highland, Missouri 48, Putnam County 19
Houston 36, Sarcoxie 14
Joplin 41, Webb City 40
Kearney 27, Fort Osage 21
Kelly 34, Doniphan 14
Kennett 64, Malden 8
Keokuk 19, Clark County 14
Kickapoo 28, Camdenton 7
Kirksville 35, Macon 25
Knob Noster 46, Versailles 7
Lafayette County 51, Hamilton 14
Lamar 56, Springfield Catholic 12
Lebanon 34, Springfield Hillcrest 13
Lee's Summit 34, Oak Park 33
Lee's Summit North 17, Blue Springs South 12
Lee's Summit West 20, Park Hill 14
Liberty (KC) 46, Blue Springs 28
Lighthouse Christian 29, Parkview 14
Lincoln 18, Cass Midway 6
Lincoln College Prep 42, St. Joseph Benton 0
Lockwood 47, Pierce City 20
Marceline 26, Scotland County 14
Marionville 68, Pleasant Hope 13
Marshall 21, Chillicothe 7
Maysville 66, St. Joseph Christian 14
Mid-Buchanan 41, Princeton 6
Milan 35, South Shelby 0
Missouri Military Academy 58, Russellville 8
Moberly 32, Smith-Cotton 6
Monett 20, Hollister 13
Mount Vernon 21, Cassville 13
Mountain Grove 28, Fair Grove 12
Mountain View-Liberty 16, Strafford 6
Nevada 38, Logan-Rogersville 26
Nixa 42, Branson 6
North Kansas City 24, Raytown 21
Oak Grove 47, Bowling Green 19
Odessa 32, Southern Boone 20
Osage 63, Fulton 36
Park Hills Central 43, East Prairie 2
Platte County 35, Park Hill South 17
Plattsburg 7, Polo 0
Poplar Bluff 42, Agape Boarding School 0
Raymore-Peculiar 42, Rockhurst 34
Reeds Spring 41, East Newton 7
Republic 21, Neosho 0
Richmond 44, Lathrop 6
Rock Bridge 26, Staley 24
Scott City 18, Dexter 15
Seneca 34, Marshfield 30
Sherwood 20, Holden 6
Sikeston 17, Caruthersville 6
South Callaway 34, Monroe City 32 (2OT)
St. Joseph Central 29, Ruskin 0
St. Pius X (Kansas City) 47, Pembroke Hill 24
Summit Christian 31, St. Michael the Archangel 13
Sweet Springs 40, Knox County 8
Tipton 34, University Academy 14
Van Horn 44, KC East 20
Warrensburg 48, Capital City 7
Warsaw 42, Cole Camp 21
West Plains 66, Glendale 44
West Platte 56, Lone Jack 11
Westran 36, Salisbury 14
Willow Springs 42, Clever 0
Winnetonka 42, William Chrisman 17
