Week 1 high school football scores
Week 1 high school football scores

20-28-08_Jackson@FtZumwaltWFBKemp03.JPG

Fort Zumwalt West sophomore Michael Ludwig sprints for a first down during a football game against Jackson on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Fort Zumwalt West High School in Ofallon, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

 Randy Kemp

AREA

Borgia 49, Pacific 12

Chaffee 46, Crystal City 8

Cuba 27, Sullivan 26

Duchesne 33, Francis Howell North 0

Farmington 30, North County 14

Festus 41, Ste. Genevieve 13

Fox 35, Timberland 14

Francis Howell 63, Hickman 21

Francis Howell Central 26, Fort Zumwalt East 7

Grandview 44, Winfield 12

Helias 31, Lutheran St. Charles 20

Hermann 16, Montgomery County 12

Jackson 49, Fort Zumwalt West 13

Jefferson 41, Fredericktown 6

Liberty (Wentzville) 34, Warrenton 6

North Callaway 74, Louisiana 22

Northwest Cedar Hill 37, Hillsboro 27

Orchard Farm 33, St. Charles 6

Palmyra 38, O'Fallon Christian 0

Portageville 58, New Madrid County Central 0

Potosi 12, Owensville 0

Seckman 49, De Soto 21

St. Clair 41, Perryville 0

St. Dominic 43, St. Charles West 20

St. Pius X 45, Charleston 26

Valle Catholic 48, Skyline 0

Washington 54, Union 13

Windsor (Imperial) 16, Herculaneum 12

Wright City 41, Clopton 21

STATEWIDE MISSOURI

Ash Grove 48, Diamond 0

Aurora 50, McDonald County 36

Belton 48, Raytown South 0

Blair Oaks 51, Maryville 8

Bolivar 16, Rolla 8

Boonville 25, Pleasant Hill 20

Brookfield 50, Trenton 0

Buffalo 47, Ava 42

Butler 20, Adrian 14

Cabool 68, Miller 8

California 61, Clinton 21

Carl Junction 29, Willard 12

Carthage 35, Ozark 14

Crest Ridge 40, Windsor (Sedalia) 28

East Buchanan 34, South Harrison 28

El Dorado Springs 44, Stockton 28

Eldon 54, Springfield Central 14

Excelsior Springs 33, Savannah 21

Fayette 42, Carrollton 8

Forsyth 67, Greenfield, Missouri 12

Gallatin 58, North Platte 0

Grain Valley 34, Smithville 24

Grandview K.C. 19, Truman 17

Hallsville 53, Tolton Catholic 0

Harrisburg, Missouri 36, Paris 0

Harrisonville 28, St. Joseph Lafayette 26

Hayti 30, Thayer 28

Highland, Missouri 48, Putnam County 19

Houston 36, Sarcoxie 14

Joplin 41, Webb City 40

Kearney 27, Fort Osage 21

Kelly 34, Doniphan 14

Kennett 64, Malden 8

Keokuk 19, Clark County 14

Kickapoo 28, Camdenton 7

Kirksville 35, Macon 25

Knob Noster 46, Versailles 7

Lafayette County 51, Hamilton 14

Lamar 56, Springfield Catholic 12

Lebanon 34, Springfield Hillcrest 13

Lee's Summit 34, Oak Park 33

Lee's Summit North 17, Blue Springs South 12

Lee's Summit West 20, Park Hill 14

Liberty (KC) 46, Blue Springs 28

Lighthouse Christian 29, Parkview 14

Lincoln 18, Cass Midway 6

Lincoln College Prep 42, St. Joseph Benton 0

Lockwood 47, Pierce City 20

Marceline 26, Scotland County 14

Marionville 68, Pleasant Hope 13

Marshall 21, Chillicothe 7

Maysville 66, St. Joseph Christian 14

Mid-Buchanan 41, Princeton 6

Milan 35, South Shelby 0

Missouri Military Academy 58, Russellville 8

Moberly 32, Smith-Cotton 6

Monett 20, Hollister 13

Mount Vernon 21, Cassville 13

Mountain Grove 28, Fair Grove 12

Mountain View-Liberty 16, Strafford 6

Nevada 38, Logan-Rogersville 26

Nixa 42, Branson 6

North Kansas City 24, Raytown 21

Oak Grove 47, Bowling Green 19

Odessa 32, Southern Boone 20

Osage 63, Fulton 36

Park Hills Central 43, East Prairie 2

Platte County 35, Park Hill South 17

Plattsburg 7, Polo 0

Poplar Bluff 42, Agape Boarding School 0

Raymore-Peculiar 42, Rockhurst 34

Reeds Spring 41, East Newton 7

Republic 21, Neosho 0

Richmond 44, Lathrop 6

Rock Bridge 26, Staley 24

Scott City 18, Dexter 15

Seneca 34, Marshfield 30

Sherwood 20, Holden 6

Sikeston 17, Caruthersville 6

South Callaway 34, Monroe City 32 (2OT)

St. Joseph Central 29, Ruskin 0

St. Pius X (Kansas City) 47, Pembroke Hill 24

Summit Christian 31, St. Michael the Archangel 13

Sweet Springs 40, Knox County 8

Tipton 34, University Academy 14

Van Horn 44, KC East 20

Warrensburg 48, Capital City 7

Warsaw 42, Cole Camp 21

West Plains 66, Glendale 44

West Platte 56, Lone Jack 11

Westran 36, Salisbury 14

Willow Springs 42, Clever 0

Winnetonka 42, William Chrisman 17

