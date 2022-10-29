 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Week 10 high school football scores

  • 0
Fort Zumwalt East vs. St. Charles football

St. Charles' Ezequiel Lopez (9) attempts to score during a football game on Friday, October 28, 2022 at Fort Zumwalt East High School in St. Peters, Mo. Benjamen Loewnau, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Illinois Class 8A State Championship

Lincoln-Way East 42, Hofman Estates Conant 7

Naperville Neuqua Valley 37, Chicago Lane 0

Gurnee Warren 26, Lincolnshire Stevenson 14

Tinley Park Andrew 28, Huntley 18

South Elgin 28, Belleville East 20

Maine South 24, Bolingbrook 0

Glenbard South 40, Homewood-Flossmoor 7

Elmhurst York 31, Oswego East 10

Chicago Marist 42, Naperville North 28

Palatine 31, Downers Grove South 23

Minooka 16, Glenbard East 14

Plainfield North 48, Richton Park Rich 12

LaGrange Lyons 26, Naperville Central 17

Illinois Class 7A State Championship

Collinsville 14, Bradley-Bourbonnais 12

Chicago Brother Rice 27, Algonquin Jacobs 0

St. Charles North 47, Maine West 10

Mount Prospect Prospect 62, Burbank Reavis 13

Chicago St. Rita 27, Geneva 14

Arlington Heights Hersey 49, Summit Argo 14

Batavia 42, Rockford Guilford 0

Yorkville 33, Libertyville 8

Moline 21, DeKalb, Illinois 13

Pekin 51, Plainfield Central 14

Normal Community 44, Rockton Hononegah 13

Wheaton North 35, Villa Park Willowbrook 14

Lake Zurich 48, Elgin Larkin 6 

Illinois Class 6A State Championship

Wauconda 56, Chicago Schurz 6

Niles Notre Dame 28, Antioch 7

Chicago St. Ignatius 48, Deerfield 21

Grayslake Central 28, Belvidere North 27

Maple Park Kaneland 35, Riverside Brookfield 14

Grayslake North 55, Chicago Senn 0

Lemont 55, Blue Island Eisenhower 14

Quincy 49, Chatham Glenwood 42

Midlothian Bremen 35, Washington, Illinois 7

Chicago Simeon 48, Oak Forest 8 

Illinois Class 5A State Championship

Nazareth Academy 48, Glenbard South 22

Mahomet-Seymour 40, Ottawa 14

Morris 42, LaSalle-Peru 17

Highland 50, Dunlap 0 

Illinois Class 4A State Championship

Richmond-Burton 49, Ridgewood 0

Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville 32, Chicago Sullivan 6

New Lenox Providence Catholic 17, Wheaton Academy 3

Joliet Catholic 43, Chicago Phillips 6

Rochelle 42, Dixon 36

Wheaton St. Francis 63, Marengo 0

Evergreen Park 48, Chicago Noble/Comer 0

Sacred Heart-Griffin 55, Spring Valley Hall 6

Murphysboro 41, Columbia 28

Illinois Class 3A State Championship

Princeton 56, Peotone 28

Elmhurst IC Catholic 63, Chicago King 0

Stillman Valley 48, Monmouth-Roseville 33

Seneca 48, Winnebago 20

Byron 52, Lisle 7

Fairbury Prairie Central 57, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 12

Williamsville 48, Carlinville 20

Eureka 49, Beardstown 6 

Illinois Class 2A State Championship

Bismarck-Henning 43, Westville 35

Pana 59, Auburn 30 

Illinois Class 1A State Championship

Oneida (ROWVA) 28, Toulon Stark County 14

Chicago Hope 69, Chicago Corliss 0

Colfax Ridgeview 47, Madison 14 

Missouri Class 6 State Championship

CBC 57, Vianney 6

Kirkwood 52, Lindbergh 10

Marquette 54, Northwest Cedar Hill 0

Seckman 50, SLUH 41

Liberty North 37, Blue Springs 7

Blue Springs South 42, Liberty (KC) 14

Park Hill South 50, Staley 40

Park Hill 49, Rockhurst 42

Troy Buchanan 70, Hazelwood West 0

De Smet 56, Ritenour 35

Rock Bridge 42, Hickman 0

Hazelwood Central 20, Pattonville 15

Nixa 35, Ozark 7

Raymore-Peculiar 56, Joplin 42

Lee's Summit North 35, Lee's Summit 17

Lee's Summit West 21, Kickapoo 10 

Missouri Class 5 State Championship

Poplar Bluff 30, Fox 0

Oakville 42, Webster Groves 0

Cape Girardeau Central 62, Mehlville 7

Parkway West 44, Ladue 7

Lafayette 35, Parkway South 14

Belton 47, Smith-Cotton 20

Raytown 42, Truman 6

Raytown South 32, Ruskin 13

North Kansas City 34, St. Joseph Central 28

Platte County 54, William Chrisman 23

Francis Howell North 58, Riverview Gardens 12

Fort Zumwalt West 51, Fort Zumwalt South 0

Fort Zumwalt North 35, Francis Howell Central 0

Timberland 42, Washington 19

Helias 55, Liberty (Wentzville) 13

Battle 34, Capital City 14

Rolla 27, Glendale 25

Lebanon 40, Branson 0

Waynesville 18, Springfield Central 0

Willard 43, Neosho 29

Republic 52, Parkview 8 

Missouri Class 4 State Championship

Farmington 49, Perryville 0

North County 52, De Soto 12

Festus 61, Sikeston 14

Gateway STEM 26, Windsor (Imperial) 20

Summit 68, Pacific 14

Union 57, Affton 15

Carl Junction 42, Grandview K.C. 13

Lincoln College Prep 35, Warrensburg 25

Nevada 42, Harrisonville 21

Excelsior Springs 46, Marshall 0

Van Horn 22, Winnetonka 0

Clayton 29, Jennings 8

Parkway North 59, Soldan 14

Fort Zumwalt East 44, St. Charles 14

Warrenton 33, North Point 25

Kirksville 59, Winfield 0

Monett 36, Logan-Rogersville 22

Bolivar 42, Springfield Hillcrest 0

McDonald County 7, Marshfield 6 

Missouri Class 3 State Championship

Kennett 26, Potosi 19

Park Hills Central 69, Fredericktown 15

Ste. Genevieve 56, Dexter 17

Roosevelt 34, Lutheran South 21

Herculaneum 28, Bayless 24

Oak Grove 56, KC Northeast 12

Odessa 70, Summit Christian 16

St. Pius X (Kansas City) 49, Cameron 6

Savannah 64, St. Joseph Lafayette 20

Chillicothe 40, St. Joseph Benton 26

Lutheran North 41, Orchard Farm 0

St. James 20, Principia 14

Sullivan 48, Salem 0

Owensville 47, Westminster 16

Southern Boone 38, Eldon 6

Boonville 28, Fulton 25

Cassville 24, Aurora 21

Clinton 37, Buffalo 34 

Missouri Class 2 State Championship

John Burroughs 17, Jefferson 14

North Callaway 38, Tolton Catholic 28

Hermann 68, Cuba 0

Borgia 28, California 21

Clark County 33, Montgomery County 12

Hallsville 38, Palmyra 0

Lawson 21, Trenton 14

Richmond 49, Lexington 0

Macon 35, Lathrop 8

Strafford 39, Ava 32

Mountain Grove 63, Doniphan 0

Houston 43, Willow Springs 6

Hollister 37, East Newton 7

Mount Vernon 65, Clever 0

Forsyth 22, Springfield Catholic 21

Stockton 47, Skyline 46

Warsaw 21, El Dorado Springs 0

Fair Grove 48, Versailles 14

Pembroke Hill 44, Knob Noster 0

Missouri Class 1 State Championship

Charleston 34, Caruthersville 8

Scott City 63, Chaffee 7

St. Pius X 39, Grandview 6

Louisiana 28, Crystal City 24

Brookfield 30, Marceline 29

Putnam County 44, South Harrison 14

Milan 22, Maysville 20

East Buchanan 68, Plattsburg 0

Hamilton 20, West Platte 15

North Platte 46, Carrollton 14

Marionville 56, Miller 6

Thayer 33, Pierce City 20

Ash Grove 41, Diamond 0

Cabool 28, Sarcoxie 20

Windsor (Sedalia) 28, Wellington-Napoleon 7

Adrian 41, Crest Ridge 0

Sherwood 36, Cass Midway 6

Lincoln 48, Slater 8

South Callaway 22, Tipton 20

Fayette 46, Russellville 8

Cole Camp 55, Harrisburg, Missouri 28

Monroe City 62, Paris 6

South Shelby 48, Scotland County 3

Highland, Missouri 32, Mark Twain 16

