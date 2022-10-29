Week 10 high school football scores

Illinois Class 8A State Championship
Lincoln-Way East 42, Hofman Estates Conant 7
Naperville Neuqua Valley 37, Chicago Lane 0
Gurnee Warren 26, Lincolnshire Stevenson 14
Tinley Park Andrew 28, Huntley 18
South Elgin 28, Belleville East 20
Maine South 24, Bolingbrook 0
Glenbard South 40, Homewood-Flossmoor 7
Elmhurst York 31, Oswego East 10
Chicago Marist 42, Naperville North 28
Palatine 31, Downers Grove South 23
Minooka 16, Glenbard East 14
Plainfield North 48, Richton Park Rich 12
LaGrange Lyons 26, Naperville Central 17
Illinois Class 7A State Championship
Collinsville 14, Bradley-Bourbonnais 12
Chicago Brother Rice 27, Algonquin Jacobs 0
St. Charles North 47, Maine West 10
Mount Prospect Prospect 62, Burbank Reavis 13
Chicago St. Rita 27, Geneva 14
Arlington Heights Hersey 49, Summit Argo 14
Batavia 42, Rockford Guilford 0
Yorkville 33, Libertyville 8
Moline 21, DeKalb, Illinois 13
Pekin 51, Plainfield Central 14
Normal Community 44, Rockton Hononegah 13
Wheaton North 35, Villa Park Willowbrook 14
Lake Zurich 48, Elgin Larkin 6
Illinois Class 6A State Championship
Wauconda 56, Chicago Schurz 6
Niles Notre Dame 28, Antioch 7
Chicago St. Ignatius 48, Deerfield 21
Grayslake Central 28, Belvidere North 27
Maple Park Kaneland 35, Riverside Brookfield 14
Grayslake North 55, Chicago Senn 0
Lemont 55, Blue Island Eisenhower 14
Quincy 49, Chatham Glenwood 42
Midlothian Bremen 35, Washington, Illinois 7
Chicago Simeon 48, Oak Forest 8
Illinois Class 5A State Championship
Nazareth Academy 48, Glenbard South 22
Mahomet-Seymour 40, Ottawa 14
Morris 42, LaSalle-Peru 17
Highland 50, Dunlap 0
Illinois Class 4A State Championship
Richmond-Burton 49, Ridgewood 0
Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville 32, Chicago Sullivan 6
New Lenox Providence Catholic 17, Wheaton Academy 3
Joliet Catholic 43, Chicago Phillips 6
Rochelle 42, Dixon 36
Wheaton St. Francis 63, Marengo 0
Evergreen Park 48, Chicago Noble/Comer 0
Sacred Heart-Griffin 55, Spring Valley Hall 6
Murphysboro 41, Columbia 28
Illinois Class 3A State Championship
Princeton 56, Peotone 28
Elmhurst IC Catholic 63, Chicago King 0
Stillman Valley 48, Monmouth-Roseville 33
Seneca 48, Winnebago 20
Byron 52, Lisle 7
Fairbury Prairie Central 57, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 12
Williamsville 48, Carlinville 20
Eureka 49, Beardstown 6
Illinois Class 2A State Championship
Bismarck-Henning 43, Westville 35
Pana 59, Auburn 30
Illinois Class 1A State Championship
Oneida (ROWVA) 28, Toulon Stark County 14
Chicago Hope 69, Chicago Corliss 0
Colfax Ridgeview 47, Madison 14
Missouri Class 6 State Championship
CBC 57, Vianney 6
Kirkwood 52, Lindbergh 10
Marquette 54, Northwest Cedar Hill 0
Seckman 50, SLUH 41
Liberty North 37, Blue Springs 7
Blue Springs South 42, Liberty (KC) 14
Park Hill South 50, Staley 40
Park Hill 49, Rockhurst 42
Troy Buchanan 70, Hazelwood West 0
De Smet 56, Ritenour 35
Rock Bridge 42, Hickman 0
Hazelwood Central 20, Pattonville 15
Nixa 35, Ozark 7
Raymore-Peculiar 56, Joplin 42
Lee's Summit North 35, Lee's Summit 17
Lee's Summit West 21, Kickapoo 10
Missouri Class 5 State Championship
Poplar Bluff 30, Fox 0
Oakville 42, Webster Groves 0
Cape Girardeau Central 62, Mehlville 7
Parkway West 44, Ladue 7
Lafayette 35, Parkway South 14
Belton 47, Smith-Cotton 20
Raytown 42, Truman 6
Raytown South 32, Ruskin 13
North Kansas City 34, St. Joseph Central 28
Platte County 54, William Chrisman 23
Francis Howell North 58, Riverview Gardens 12
Fort Zumwalt West 51, Fort Zumwalt South 0
Fort Zumwalt North 35, Francis Howell Central 0
Timberland 42, Washington 19
Helias 55, Liberty (Wentzville) 13
Battle 34, Capital City 14
Rolla 27, Glendale 25
Lebanon 40, Branson 0
Waynesville 18, Springfield Central 0
Willard 43, Neosho 29
Republic 52, Parkview 8
Missouri Class 4 State Championship
Farmington 49, Perryville 0
North County 52, De Soto 12
Festus 61, Sikeston 14
Gateway STEM 26, Windsor (Imperial) 20
Summit 68, Pacific 14
Union 57, Affton 15
Carl Junction 42, Grandview K.C. 13
Lincoln College Prep 35, Warrensburg 25
Nevada 42, Harrisonville 21
Excelsior Springs 46, Marshall 0
Van Horn 22, Winnetonka 0
Clayton 29, Jennings 8
Parkway North 59, Soldan 14
Fort Zumwalt East 44, St. Charles 14
Warrenton 33, North Point 25
Kirksville 59, Winfield 0
Monett 36, Logan-Rogersville 22
Bolivar 42, Springfield Hillcrest 0
McDonald County 7, Marshfield 6
Missouri Class 3 State Championship
Kennett 26, Potosi 19
Park Hills Central 69, Fredericktown 15
Ste. Genevieve 56, Dexter 17
Roosevelt 34, Lutheran South 21
Herculaneum 28, Bayless 24
Oak Grove 56, KC Northeast 12
Odessa 70, Summit Christian 16
St. Pius X (Kansas City) 49, Cameron 6
Savannah 64, St. Joseph Lafayette 20
Chillicothe 40, St. Joseph Benton 26
Lutheran North 41, Orchard Farm 0
St. James 20, Principia 14
Sullivan 48, Salem 0
Owensville 47, Westminster 16
Southern Boone 38, Eldon 6
Boonville 28, Fulton 25
Cassville 24, Aurora 21
Clinton 37, Buffalo 34
Missouri Class 2 State Championship
John Burroughs 17, Jefferson 14
North Callaway 38, Tolton Catholic 28
Hermann 68, Cuba 0
Borgia 28, California 21
Clark County 33, Montgomery County 12
Hallsville 38, Palmyra 0
Lawson 21, Trenton 14
Richmond 49, Lexington 0
Macon 35, Lathrop 8
Strafford 39, Ava 32
Mountain Grove 63, Doniphan 0
Houston 43, Willow Springs 6
Hollister 37, East Newton 7
Mount Vernon 65, Clever 0
Forsyth 22, Springfield Catholic 21
Stockton 47, Skyline 46
Warsaw 21, El Dorado Springs 0
Fair Grove 48, Versailles 14
Pembroke Hill 44, Knob Noster 0
Missouri Class 1 State Championship
Charleston 34, Caruthersville 8
Scott City 63, Chaffee 7
St. Pius X 39, Grandview 6
Louisiana 28, Crystal City 24
Brookfield 30, Marceline 29
Putnam County 44, South Harrison 14
Milan 22, Maysville 20
East Buchanan 68, Plattsburg 0
Hamilton 20, West Platte 15
North Platte 46, Carrollton 14
Marionville 56, Miller 6
Thayer 33, Pierce City 20
Ash Grove 41, Diamond 0
Cabool 28, Sarcoxie 20
Windsor (Sedalia) 28, Wellington-Napoleon 7
Adrian 41, Crest Ridge 0
Sherwood 36, Cass Midway 6
Lincoln 48, Slater 8
South Callaway 22, Tipton 20
Fayette 46, Russellville 8
Cole Camp 55, Harrisburg, Missouri 28
Monroe City 62, Paris 6
South Shelby 48, Scotland County 3
Highland, Missouri 32, Mark Twain 16