 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Week 11 high school football scores

  • 0
De Smet at Troy Football

De Smet's Christian Cotton (4) carries the ball during a game against Troy, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Troy Buchanan High School in Troy, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

(Second-round playoff games)

Missouri Class 6 State Championship

CBC 41, Kirkwood 3

Marquette 42, Seckman 14

Liberty North 37, Blue Springs South 6

Park Hill South 28, Park Hill 22

De Smet 32, Troy Buchanan 17

Rock Bridge 28, Hazelwood Central 6

Lee's Summit North 37, Lee's Summit West 21 

Missouri Class 5 State Championship

Poplar Bluff 21, Jackson 20

Cape Girardeau Central 25, Oakville 12

Eureka 32, Parkway West 7

People are also reading…

Grain Valley 37, Belton 6

Raytown 49, Raytown South 12

Fort Osage 42, North Kansas City 7

Oak Park 33, Platte County 21

Francis Howell 56, Francis Howell North 12

Fort Zumwalt North 45, Fort Zumwalt West 28

Timberland 21, Holt 0

Helias 45, Battle 14

Lebanon 53, Waynesville 12

Missouri Class 4 State Championship

Hillsboro 57, Farmington 0

Festus 28, North County 15

St. Mary's 69, Gateway STEM 6

Summit 59, Union 26

KC Center 33, Carl Junction 6

Nevada 43, Lincoln College Prep 7

Kearney 63, Excelsior Springs 22

Smithville 32, Van Horn 0

Parkway Central 42, Clayton 0

Vashon 32, Parkway North 25

St. Dominic 41, Fort Zumwalt East 0

Hannibal 62, Warrenton 7

Jefferson City 43, Kirksville 21

West Plains 35, Monett 13

Bolivar 21, McDonald County 7 

Missouri Class 3 State Championship

Valle Catholic 58, Kennett 6

Park Hills Central 35, Ste. Genevieve 0

Cardinal Ritter 64, Roosevelt 0

Pleasant Hill 53, Oak Grove 24

Maryville 38, St. Pius X (Kansas City) 21

Savannah 42, Chillicothe 7

St. Charles West 28, Wright City 7

Lutheran North 37, Lutheran St. Charles 21

St. Clair 42, St. James 6

Sullivan 36, Owensville 7

Moberly 21, Southern Boone 20

Boonville 27, Mexico 13

Osage 47, Clinton 6

Missouri Class 2 State Championship

New Madrid County Central 48, John Burroughs 0

Blair Oaks 71, North Callaway 14

Borgia 40, Hermann 21

Bowling Green 67, Clark County 6

Hallsville 22, Centralia, Mo. 8

Lafayette County 46, Lawson 0

Richmond 18, Macon 6

Mountain View-Liberty 47, Strafford 6

Mountain Grove 28, Houston 6

Pembroke Hill 26, St. Michael the Archangel 0  

Missouri Class 1 State Championship

Charleston 42, St. Vincent 21

Portageville 38, Scott City 35

Duchesne 55, St. Pius X 0

Brentwood 21, Louisiana 12

Gallatin 42, Brookfield 6

Putnam County 26, Milan 0

East Buchanan 40, Hamilton 0

Mid-Buchanan 41, North Platte 6

Cabool 34, Ash Grove 16

Monroe City 58, Westran 18

South Shelby 42, Highland, Missouri 0

Illinois Class 8A State Championship

Lincoln-Way East 17, Naperville Neuqua Valley 14

Maine South 42, South Elgin 0

Palatine 47, Minooka 14

LaGrange Lyons 24, Plainfield North 13 

Illinois Class 7A State Championship

Chicago St. Rita 38, Mount Prospect Prospect 21

Yorkville 34, Moline 31

Pekin 32, Normal Community 31

Illinois Class 6A State Championship

Niles Notre Dame 17, Wauconda 8

Chicago St. Ignatius 49, Grayslake Central 13 

Illinois Class 5A State Championship

Sterling 50, Chicago Goode 8

Chicago Morgan Park 28, Chicago Payton 0

Peoria 48, Kankakee 21 

Illinois Class 4A State Championship

Richmond-Burton 54, Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville 6

Rochelle 34, Johnsburg 22 

Illinois Class 3A State Championship

Byron 56, Seneca 21 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News