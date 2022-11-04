Week 11 high school football scores

(Second-round playoff games)
Missouri Class 6 State Championship
CBC 41, Kirkwood 3
Marquette 42, Seckman 14
Liberty North 37, Blue Springs South 6
Park Hill South 28, Park Hill 22
De Smet 32, Troy Buchanan 17
Rock Bridge 28, Hazelwood Central 6
Lee's Summit North 37, Lee's Summit West 21
Missouri Class 5 State Championship
Poplar Bluff 21, Jackson 20
Cape Girardeau Central 25, Oakville 12
Eureka 32, Parkway West 7
Grain Valley 37, Belton 6
Raytown 49, Raytown South 12
Fort Osage 42, North Kansas City 7
Oak Park 33, Platte County 21
Francis Howell 56, Francis Howell North 12
Fort Zumwalt North 45, Fort Zumwalt West 28
Timberland 21, Holt 0
Helias 45, Battle 14
Lebanon 53, Waynesville 12
Missouri Class 4 State Championship
Hillsboro 57, Farmington 0
Festus 28, North County 15
St. Mary's 69, Gateway STEM 6
Summit 59, Union 26
KC Center 33, Carl Junction 6
Nevada 43, Lincoln College Prep 7
Kearney 63, Excelsior Springs 22
Smithville 32, Van Horn 0
Parkway Central 42, Clayton 0
Vashon 32, Parkway North 25
St. Dominic 41, Fort Zumwalt East 0
Hannibal 62, Warrenton 7
Jefferson City 43, Kirksville 21
West Plains 35, Monett 13
Bolivar 21, McDonald County 7
Missouri Class 3 State Championship
Valle Catholic 58, Kennett 6
Park Hills Central 35, Ste. Genevieve 0
Cardinal Ritter 64, Roosevelt 0
Pleasant Hill 53, Oak Grove 24
Maryville 38, St. Pius X (Kansas City) 21
Savannah 42, Chillicothe 7
St. Charles West 28, Wright City 7
Lutheran North 37, Lutheran St. Charles 21
St. Clair 42, St. James 6
Sullivan 36, Owensville 7
Moberly 21, Southern Boone 20
Boonville 27, Mexico 13
Osage 47, Clinton 6
Missouri Class 2 State Championship
New Madrid County Central 48, John Burroughs 0
Blair Oaks 71, North Callaway 14
Borgia 40, Hermann 21
Bowling Green 67, Clark County 6
Hallsville 22, Centralia, Mo. 8
Lafayette County 46, Lawson 0
Richmond 18, Macon 6
Mountain View-Liberty 47, Strafford 6
Mountain Grove 28, Houston 6
Pembroke Hill 26, St. Michael the Archangel 0
Missouri Class 1 State Championship
Charleston 42, St. Vincent 21
Portageville 38, Scott City 35
Duchesne 55, St. Pius X 0
Brentwood 21, Louisiana 12
Gallatin 42, Brookfield 6
Putnam County 26, Milan 0
East Buchanan 40, Hamilton 0
Mid-Buchanan 41, North Platte 6
Cabool 34, Ash Grove 16
Monroe City 58, Westran 18
South Shelby 42, Highland, Missouri 0
Illinois Class 8A State Championship
Lincoln-Way East 17, Naperville Neuqua Valley 14
Maine South 42, South Elgin 0
Palatine 47, Minooka 14
LaGrange Lyons 24, Plainfield North 13
Illinois Class 7A State Championship
Chicago St. Rita 38, Mount Prospect Prospect 21
Yorkville 34, Moline 31
Pekin 32, Normal Community 31
Illinois Class 6A State Championship
Niles Notre Dame 17, Wauconda 8
Chicago St. Ignatius 49, Grayslake Central 13
Illinois Class 5A State Championship
Sterling 50, Chicago Goode 8
Chicago Morgan Park 28, Chicago Payton 0
Peoria 48, Kankakee 21
Illinois Class 4A State Championship
Richmond-Burton 54, Chicago Urban Prep-Bronzeville 6
Rochelle 34, Johnsburg 22
Illinois Class 3A State Championship
Byron 56, Seneca 21