Week 12 football scores: CBC, MICDS and Parkway Central roll to district titles

From the Weekly high school football scores series
Class 5 District 3 Championship Football

Fort Zumwalt North's Chaun Robinson (1), left, and Brayden Miller (9) hug following a Class 5 District 3 championship game loss to Francis Howell, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Francis Howell High School near Weldon Spring, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Missouri district finals were on tap this weekend. 

The highlights:

Dubose's TD on special teams, Love's ground dominance lead CBC past Marquette for Class 6 district title

Kirt runs wild as St. Charles West downs Lutheran North for first district crown in eight years

Parkway Central claws past Vashon for first district title since 2017

MICDS uses rare air show to knock off Eureka in district title showdown

Sullivan denies St. Clair's late two-point attempt, wins first district title since 2012

St. Mary's scores final 42 points to pull away from Summit for district championship

Francis Howell avoids repeat district title game drama with big win over Fort Zumwalt North

Missouri Class 6 State Championship

CBC 42, Marquette 7

Liberty North 34, Park Hill South 7

De Smet 44, Rock Bridge 21

Lee's Summit North 24, Nixa 10 

Missouri Class 5 State Championship

Cape Girardeau Central 22, Poplar Bluff 16

MICDS 34, Eureka 14

Grain Valley 43, Raytown 0

Fort Osage 44, Oak Park 25

Francis Howell 42, Fort Zumwalt North 7

Timberland 41, Helias 24

Lebanon 55, Camdenton 14

Carthage 28, Republic 14 

Missouri Class 4 State Championship

Hillsboro 55, Festus 6

St. Mary's 48, Summit 3

KC Center 35, Nevada 13

Smithville 49, Kearney 13

Parkway Central 17, Vashon 7

Hannibal 42, Jefferson City 21

West Plains 45, Bolivar 0 

Missouri Class 3 State Championship

Park Hills Central 30, Valle Catholic 21

Cardinal Ritter 54, University City 8

Pleasant Hill 35, Odessa 7

Maryville 33, Savannah 28

St. Charles West 24, Lutheran North 7

Sullivan 14, St. Clair 13

Boonville 28, Moberly 13

Reeds Spring 35, Osage 6 

Missouri Class 2 State Championship

Lift For Life 66, New Madrid County Central 26

Blair Oaks 54, Borgia 14

Bowling Green 67, Hallsville 8

Lafayette County 7, Richmond 6

Mountain View-Liberty 42, Mountain Grove 6

Seneca 25, Mount Vernon 21

Lamar 56, Fair Grove 6

Holden 32, Pembroke Hill 25 

Missouri Class 1 State Championship

Portageville 58, Charleston 16

Duchesne 37, Brentwood 18

Gallatin 21, Putnam County 7

East Buchanan 21, Mid-Buchanan 0

Marionville 46, Cabool 16

Adrian 29, Butler 18

Lincoln 38, Cole Camp 20

Monroe City 52, South Shelby 18

