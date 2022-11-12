Week 12 football scores: CBC, MICDS and Parkway Central roll to district titles

Missouri district finals were on tap this weekend.
The highlights:
Dubose's TD on special teams, Love's ground dominance lead CBC past Marquette for Class 6 district title
Missouri Class 6 State Championship
CBC 42, Marquette 7
Liberty North 34, Park Hill South 7
De Smet 44, Rock Bridge 21
Lee's Summit North 24, Nixa 10
Missouri Class 5 State Championship
Cape Girardeau Central 22, Poplar Bluff 16
MICDS 34, Eureka 14
Grain Valley 43, Raytown 0
Fort Osage 44, Oak Park 25
Francis Howell 42, Fort Zumwalt North 7
Timberland 41, Helias 24
Lebanon 55, Camdenton 14
Carthage 28, Republic 14
Missouri Class 4 State Championship
Hillsboro 55, Festus 6
St. Mary's 48, Summit 3
KC Center 35, Nevada 13
Smithville 49, Kearney 13
Parkway Central 17, Vashon 7
Hannibal 42, Jefferson City 21
West Plains 45, Bolivar 0
Missouri Class 3 State Championship
Park Hills Central 30, Valle Catholic 21
Cardinal Ritter 54, University City 8
Pleasant Hill 35, Odessa 7
Maryville 33, Savannah 28
St. Charles West 24, Lutheran North 7
Sullivan 14, St. Clair 13
Boonville 28, Moberly 13
Reeds Spring 35, Osage 6
Missouri Class 2 State Championship
Lift For Life 66, New Madrid County Central 26
Blair Oaks 54, Borgia 14
Bowling Green 67, Hallsville 8
Lafayette County 7, Richmond 6
Mountain View-Liberty 42, Mountain Grove 6
Seneca 25, Mount Vernon 21
Lamar 56, Fair Grove 6
Holden 32, Pembroke Hill 25
Missouri Class 1 State Championship
Portageville 58, Charleston 16
Duchesne 37, Brentwood 18
Gallatin 21, Putnam County 7
East Buchanan 21, Mid-Buchanan 0
Marionville 46, Cabool 16
Adrian 29, Butler 18
Lincoln 38, Cole Camp 20
Monroe City 52, South Shelby 18