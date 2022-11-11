 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Week 12 high school football scores

From the Weekly high school football scores series
Class 5 District 3 Championship Football

Fort Zumwalt North's Chaun Robinson (1), left, and Brayden Miller (9) hug following a Class 5 District 3 championship game loss to Francis Howell, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Francis Howell High School near Weldon Spring, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Missouri Class 6 State Championship

CBC 42, Marquette 7

Liberty North 34, Park Hill South 7

De Smet 44, Rock Bridge 21

Lee's Summit North 24, Nixa 10 

Missouri Class 5 State Championship

Cape Girardeau Central 22, Poplar Bluff 16

MICDS 34, Eureka 14

Grain Valley 43, Raytown 0

Fort Osage 44, Oak Park 25

Francis Howell 42, Fort Zumwalt North 7

Timberland 41, Helias 24

Lebanon 55, Camdenton 14

Carthage 28, Republic 14 

Missouri Class 4 State Championship

Hillsboro 55, Festus 6

St. Mary's 48, Summit 3

KC Center 35, Nevada 13

Smithville 49, Kearney 13

Parkway Central 17, Vashon 7

Hannibal 42, Jefferson City 21

West Plains 45, Bolivar 0 

Missouri Class 3 State Championship

Park Hills Central 30, Valle Catholic 21

Cardinal Ritter 54, University City 8

Pleasant Hill 35, Odessa 7

Maryville 33, Savannah 28

St. Charles West 24, Lutheran North 7

Sullivan 14, St. Clair 13

Boonville 28, Moberly 13

Reeds Spring 35, Osage 6 

Missouri Class 2 State Championship

Lift For Life 66, New Madrid County Central 26

Blair Oaks 54, Borgia 14

Bowling Green 67, Hallsville 8

Lafayette County 7, Richmond 6

Mountain View-Liberty 42, Mountain Grove 6

Seneca 25, Mount Vernon 21

Lamar 56, Fair Grove 6

Holden 32, Pembroke Hill 25 

Missouri Class 1 State Championship

Portageville 58, Charleston 16

Duchesne 37, Brentwood 18

Gallatin 21, Putnam County 7

East Buchanan 21, Mid-Buchanan 0

Marionville 46, Cabool 16

Adrian 29, Butler 18

Lincoln 38, Cole Camp 20

Monroe City 52, South Shelby 18

