Week 2 best football performances
Best passing performances (1+ PaY)

PlayerC-A-IYdsTD
Cooper Brown, Holt (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 9/4)10-13-12745
Gabe Serri, St. Dominic (vs O'Fallon Christian, 9/4)16-22-02632
Caelon Weir, Warrenton (vs Troy Buchanan, 9/4)13-24-02533
Cael Welker, Jackson (vs Hillsboro, 9/4)6-8-02343
Brendan Decker, Owensville (vs Eldon, 9/4)7-8-02063
Hayden Beck, Wright City (vs Bishop Ward (Kan.), 9/4)14-19-11962
AJ Snow, Orchard Farm (vs Agape Boarding School, 9/5)9-14-11774
Jack Newcomb, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Francis Howell, 9/4)9-15-11751
Colin Smith, St. Pius X (vs Piggott (Ark.), 9/4)9-22-11520
Marshall Swope, Francis Howell North (vs North County, 9/4)11-24-31511
Derek Williams, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Perryville, 9/4)11-24-21261
Kaden McMullen, O'Fallon Christian (vs St. Dominic, 9/4)10-20-11260
Sam Heggemann, Borgia (vs Union, 9/4)13-25-21221
Taron Peete, Duchesne (vs Herculaneum, 9/4)3-6-11152
Alex Pipes, Francis Howell (vs Fort Zumwalt North, 9/4)9-19-11100
Evan Daugherty, Perryville (vs Windsor (Imperial), 9/4)5-7-11072
Parker Anderson, Hermann (vs Fredericktown, 9/4)6-13-1931
Josh Arndt, Timberland (vs Liberty (Wentzville), 9/4)3-6-2790
Trey Davis, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs St. Charles, 9/4)6-12-0712
Tyler Lindemann, Fort Zumwalt East (vs Holt, 9/4)8-17-1641

Best rushing performances (2+ Rsh)

PlayerRshYdsTD
Zach Collins, Troy Buchanan (vs Warrenton, 9/4)242164
Will Schnitzler, Jefferson (vs Cuba, 9/4)252153
Alonzo MacDonald, Borgia (vs Union, 9/4)241763
Dane Mohrmann, Francis Howell (vs Fort Zumwalt North, 9/4)231681
Latterion West, Orchard Farm (vs Agape Boarding School, 9/5)151591
Mikel Davis, Northwest Cedar Hill (vs St. Charles, 9/4)101541
Dominic Flint, St. Charles West (vs Cape Girardeau Central, 9/4)141482
Holden Ash, Hermann (vs Fredericktown, 9/4)161470
Dominic Punjani, De Soto (vs Poplar Bluff, 9/4)171450
Jackson Overton, St. Dominic (vs O'Fallon Christian, 9/4)201453
Chase Wilson, Grandview (vs Crystal City, 9/4)171173
Evan Daugherty, Perryville (vs Windsor (Imperial), 9/4)171161
Antwon Hayden, Duchesne (vs Herculaneum, 9/4)61152
Tyler Oakes, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Francis Howell, 9/4)91110
Alex Goly, Sullivan (vs Festus, 9/4)161091
Quincy McRoberts, Warrenton (vs Troy Buchanan, 9/4)71042
Braden Botkin, Farmington (vs Potosi, 9/4)19991
Jordan Smith, Liberty (Wentzville) (vs Timberland, 9/4)13971
Alex Pipes, Francis Howell (vs Fort Zumwalt North, 9/4)22973
Brock Inman, Fox (vs Seckman, 9/4)15962

Best receiving performances (1+ Rec)

PlayerRecYdsTD
Derek Brandt, Owensville (vs Eldon, 9/4)31302
Colin Bunner, Holt (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 9/4)41090
Jake Smith, Wright City (vs Bishop Ward (Kan.), 9/4)31090
Alex Ginnever, Holt (vs Fort Zumwalt East, 9/4)21080
Dawson Camden, Perryville (vs Windsor (Imperial), 9/4)51072
Kolby Meine, Warrenton (vs Troy Buchanan, 9/4)31061
Marquis Eckley, Jackson (vs Hillsboro, 9/4)21020
Ryan Schwendeman, St. Dominic (vs O'Fallon Christian, 9/4)6991
Kannen Turley, Jackson (vs Hillsboro, 9/4)2910
Nate Ruble, St. Pius X (vs Piggott (Ark.), 9/4)4880
Tate Cross, St. Dominic (vs O'Fallon Christian, 9/4)3871
Bobby Merris, Fort Zumwalt North (vs Francis Howell, 9/4)6820
Donte Lewis, Orchard Farm (vs Agape Boarding School, 9/5)4771
Quincy McRoberts, Warrenton (vs Troy Buchanan, 9/4)2731
Mike Wolcott, Windsor (Imperial) (vs Perryville, 9/4)7700
Adrian (A.J) Taylor, O'Fallon Christian (vs St. Dominic, 9/4)6640
Khaliq Thomas, Francis Howell North (vs North County, 9/4)5620
Devin Bledsoe, Orchard Farm (vs Agape Boarding School, 9/5)2601
Will Breeze, Jefferson (vs Cuba, 9/4)2590
Austin Romaine, Hillsboro (vs Jackson, 9/4)2580
