Week 2 football broadcasts
Fox at Timberland Football

Timberland's marching band enters the field wearing masks before a game against Fox at Timberland High School in Wentzville, Mo., on Aug. 28, 2020. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

 Michael R. Gulledge

As school districts limit capacity at all athletic events due to the coronavirus pandemic, most have made an effort to broadcast their games and activities online.

Below is a list of area games that can be streamed online through a variety of sources.

All games have 7 p.m. kickoffs unless noted otherwise. 

Francis Howell Vikings at Fort Zumwalt North Panthers

Prepcasts.com is where you can find one of the best Week 2 matchups in the state.

North County at Francis Howell North

Francis Howell North will show its home debut live online at FHNtoday.com/live/

Seckman Jaguars at Fox Warriors

Rivalry games are always fun, tune into Prepcasts.com for this battle between Jefferson County large schools.

Pacific Indians at Washington Blue Jays

Klpw.com will broadcast audio and video of this Franklin County clash.

Perryville Pirates at Windsor Owls

Windsor attempts to go 2-0 for the second consecutive season when it hosts Perryville on LiveStreamSTL’s YouTube channel. Go to YouTube.com and search LiveStreamSTL for this game. This game will also be broadcast on Twitch, Periscope, Twitter and LiveStreamSTL’s Roku channel.

Crystal City Hornets at Grandview Eagles

LiveStreamSTL-South will have this game online on its Facebook page. Go to Facebook.com and search for LiveStreamSTL – South. It can also be viewed on LiveStreamSTL’s Roku channel.

