Week 2 high school football roundup: Francis Howell rolls past Jackson; Timberland holds off SLUH

Junior quarterback Adam Shipley triggered a strong ground attack to help the Francis Howell football team knock off traditional state power Jackson 41-14 in Weldon Spring.

Shipley scored on runs of 52 and 11 yards in the first half. He broke straight up the middle before cutting back down the left sideline to begin the scoring. The 5-foot-11, 180-pounder then pumped the lead to 21-7 with his second scoring run.

Junior defensive back/running back Kendall Gurley thwarted a Jackson drive with an interception in the end zone in the second quarter.

“It goes back to the preparation,” Howell coach Brent Chojnacki said. “The kids were ready.”

Brady Hultman played a strong game on both sides of the ball for the winners.

“We just treated it like any other game,” Hultman said. “At the end of the day, we were just playing football. Guys giving 110 (percent) and having faith in one another.”

Howell, which beat Fort Zumwalt North 45-0 in the first week of play, went 10-2 last season.

Jackson (0-2) captured the Class 5 state crown in 2020. The Indians lost at home to Edwardsville in double OT in their season opener. Jackson had a 39-game regular-season winning streak snapped in that contest and now has lost two in a row.

It was the first meeting between the teams since Howell won a 43-34 contest on Oct. 7, 2003.

Timberland 37, SLUH 34: A.J. Raines threw for three scores and ran for another for the Wolves in this home win in the first meeting between the programs.

Timberland (2-0), which won its first three games last season, jumped out to a 37-7 lead.

SLUH (0-2) got to within three points on a 1-yard run by Kam Bailey with 2:10 to play but could not complete the comeback. Ryan Wingo scored three touchdowns for the Jr. Billikens, including receptions of 17 and 76 yards from Marco Sansone in the fourth quarter to key the rally.

Edwardsville 31, Highland 28: The Tigers used a 45-yard strike from Jake Curry to Kellen Brnfree late in the first quarter to get started on the way to a win in this non-league affair at the District 7 Sports Complex.

Curry scored on a 16-yard run early in the fourth period to push the lead to 31-21 for the Tigers (2-0).

Brnfre also scored on a 57-yard run in the first half and an 11-yard run in the second half.

Brent Wuebbels tossed a pair of touchdown passes for the Bulldogs (1-1).

Eureka 35, Hazelwood West 0: Allen Brown returned the opening kickoff 85 yards for a score to kick start Eureka to a road win in the Suburban Conference Yellow Pool game.

Senior quarterback Jace Peterson followed with three first-half TD tosses to push the lead to 35-0 at the break. Trenton Groff caught two of the passes for 12 and 18 yards.

Kevin Emmanuel added a 37-yard scoring run to cap off the first-half blitz.

Eureka (2-0, 1-0) downed Fort Zumwalt West 43-28 in the first week of play.

Hazelwood West (0-2, 0-1) has yet to score this season.

Blair Oaks 35, Lutheran North 0: Holden Brand returned a fumble 43 yards for a score late in the first quarter as the Falcons won this battle of state powers in Wardsville.

The Crusaders (1-1) racked up 192 yards in the first half but could not score.

Blair Oaks has won all meetings between the teams, both previously in the postseason.

Seckman 69, University City 6: Senior Cole Ruble ran for one score and threw for another in the first 5 minutes and 8 seconds as the Jaguars rolled at home.

Ruble got the ball rolling with a TD pass to Eli Wingbermuehl after just 119 seconds.

The Jaguars rebounded after giving up 61 points to small-school power Valle Catholic last weekend.

Lafayette 42, Fox 7: Jack Behl threw a trio of first-half touchdown passes to Zae Jones (twice) and Caleb Lochmann as the Lancers cruised at home in the Suburban Conference Red Pool game.

Lafayette (1-1) has won 16 of the last 17 meetings against Fox (1-1).

Parkway South 32, Northwest Cedar Hill 14: Eddie Ahearn scored twice and LaRon Eason added a 57-yard run for the Patriots in this Suburban Conference Orange Pool win at home.

Brandon Ingram added a touchdown catch as South improved to 1-1.

Northwest (0-2) had won the last four meetings between the teams.

Union 42, Borgia 20: Wyatt Birke scored on a 42-yard run just 112 seconds into the contest to start the Bulldogs to a win in Washington.

Liam Hughes threw for one score and ran for another to push the lead to 21-0 with 4:53 left in the half.

Ryan Rapert returned an interception 26 yards for a score for Union.

The Wildcats opened the campaign with a 29-28 win over rival Washington.

Borgia (1-1) had won 15 of the previous 21 games between the schools dating back to Oct. 1, 1999.

Lutheran South 39, St. James 34: Logan Slinkard hit Ezekial Samking on a 32-yard touchdown pass with 35 seconds to lift the Lancers to a win.

It was the third TD of the night for Samking.

Mick Otto got the ball rolling with a 2-yard TD run late in the opening period.

Samking also added a 32-yard interception return for a score early in the fourth quarter.

South, which went 0-10 in 2019, won its first two games for the second successive season.

Francis Howell Central 35, Pacific 14: Quarterback Nick Ortinau connected with Will Thomas on TD strikes of 40 and 62 yards in the first 5:15 to help the Spartans to a nonconference win at home.

Collin Parsons added a 30-yard TD run for Central, which has won its first two games for the first time since 2019.

Washington 41, Warrenton 0: Devon Dickelman scored on runs of 26 and 34 yards as the Blue Jays rebounded from a season-opening loss to Union with a nonconference win at home.

Dickelman’s 34-yard gallop on the first possession of the third period pushed the lead to 21-0.

Landon Boston also added two scoring runs for the winners.

The Blue Jays have won 13 of the last 16 meetings with Warrenton (0-2).

Collinsville 29, Triad 14: Jerry Richardson and Kolby Anderson scored early to lead the Kahoks to a win in this non-league affair in Troy, Illinois.

Collinsville (1-1) was coming off a 20-12 loss to Belleville East.

Fort Zumwalt South 30, Fort Zumwalt East 12: Junior Chase Bensing returned an interception 98 yards for a score to lead the Bulldogs to a GAC Central win at home.

Carter Atkins added a 53-yard run to put South ahead 17-6.

The Bulldogs are off to a 2-0 start for the first time since 2015 team won its first four games.

East is 0-2 after a 24-21 loss to Francis Howell Central on opening weekend.

Monroe City 46, Montgomery County 13: The Panthers scored early and often on the way to a road win in Montgomery City.