Week 2 high school football scores and highlights: Big wins for Howell and Timberland

Francis Howell knocked off a traditional state power and Timberland won its first-ever meeting with SLUH. Here is a look at Friday night's high school action.
AREA MISSOURI SCORES
Blair Oaks 35, Lutheran North 0
Brentwood 41, Wesclin 20
Cardinal Ritter 29, Vashon 7
Crystal City 40, Louisiana 20
Duchesne 50, Vianney 15
Eldon 27, Owensville 26
Eureka 35, Hazelwood West 0
Farmington 50, Potosi 18
Fort Zumwalt North 35, North Point 0
Fort Zumwalt South 30, Fort Zumwalt East 12
Fort Zumwalt West 49, Belleville West 0
Francis Howell 41, Jackson 14
Francis Howell Central 35, Pacific 14
Grandview 32, Bayless 30
Hazelwood Central 27, Parkway West 20
Herculaneum 22, Fredericktown 14
Hermann 20, South Callaway 0
Hillsboro 47, Cape Girardeau Central 7
Holt 48, Liberty (Wentzville) 0
Jefferson 35, Cuba 8
John Burroughs 13, Jennings 8
Kirkwood 42, Pattonville 14
Lafayette 42, Fox 20
Lindbergh 43, Ladue 17
Lutheran South 39, St. James 34
Lutheran St. Charles 41, Priory 0
Marquette 14, Summit 2
New Madrid County Central 64, East Prairie 6
Normandy 48, TDW Academy 0
North County 36, St. Clair 32
Oakville 42, Mehlville 0
Park Hills Central 58, Caruthersville 21
Parkway Central 22, McCluer 0
Parkway North 43, McCluer North 0
Parkway South 32, Northwest Cedar Hill 14
Ritenour 46, Webster Groves 3
Riverview Gardens 57, Gateway STEM 28
Seckman 69, University City 6
St. Charles West 35, Francis Howell North 21
St. Dominic 23, Lift For Life 0
St. Mary's 49, Hazelwood East 8
St. Pius X 47, DuBourg 0
St. Vincent 36, Scott City 22
Ste. Genevieve 83, Affton 36
Sullivan 38, De Soto 0
Timberland 37, SLUH 34
Union 42, Borgia 20
Valle Catholic 48, Festus 20
Warrensburg 50, St. Charles 0
Washington 41, Warrenton 0
Westminster 28, Clayton 20
Windsor (Imperial) 28, Perryville 7
Wright City 21, Orchard Farm 7
AREA ILLINOIS SCORES
Carbondale 34, Granite City 32
Carlyle 20, Cerro Gordo 19
Centralia, Illinois 58, Olney Richland County 12
Collinsville 29, Triad 14
Columbia 9, Waterloo 0
Edwardsville 31, Highland 28
Freeburg 38, Nashville 20
Galena, Illinois 35, Madison, Illinois 6
Greenville 50, Gillespie 12
Litchfield 22, Staunton 14
Marion 48, Jerseyville 22
Mascoutah 43, Mount Vernon, Illinois 29
Mater Dei 27, Breese Central 14
O'Fallon 35, Troy Buchanan 13
Pana 42, Hillsboro, Illinois 13
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 47, Sparta 0
Pekin 33, Belleville East 22
Red Bud 26, Roxana 15
Salem, Illinois 48, Alton Marquette 7
Vandalia 21, Carlinville 14
Virden North Mac 26, Piasa Southwestern 9
Wood River 20, Civic Memorial 3
OTHER MISSOURI
Adrian 48, Slater 6
Belton 21, Winnetonka 13
Boonville 42, Marshall 6
Bowling Green 71, Palmyra 12
Brookfield 20, Marceline 14
Buffalo 60, Forsyth 35
Butler 50, Sherwood 13
Cabool 38, Skyline 0
California 61, Fulton 34
Camdenton 24, Kickapoo 21
Cameron 22, KC Southeast 6
Capital City 41, Battle 32
Carthage 49, Branson 0
Cassville 42, Aurora 14
Centralia, Mo. 26, Hallsville 20
Charleston 36, Chaffee 6
Clark County 58, Princeton 12
Cole Camp 18, Windsor (Sedalia) 14
Fair Grove 34, Springfield Central 16
Gallatin 40, Hamilton 0
Grain Valley 43, Grandview K.C. 28
Hannibal 53, Jefferson City 28
Helias 41, Hickman 0
Highland, Missouri 26, Scotland County 7
Hollister 14, East Newton 7
Houston 46, Fayette 6
Joplin 52, Willard 13
KC Center 42, Lincoln College Prep 7
Kearney 39, Fort Osage 17
Kelly 36, Malden 0
Kennett 45, Doniphan 6
Kirksville 40, Chillicothe 14
Knob Noster 25, Salem 7
Lafayette County 56, Lawson 19
Lamar 28, Logan-Rogersville 0
Lebanon 63, Springfield Hillcrest 22
Lee's Summit 45, Staley 28
Lee's Summit North 24, Park Hill South 7
Lee's Summit West 28, Blue Springs 0
Lexington 34, KC Central Academy 0
Liberty North 41, Liberty (KC) 7
Lighthouse Christian 27, Ash Grove 24
Lone Jack 20, Cass Midway 18
Marionville 28, Willow Springs 6
Maryville 49, Harrisonville 6
McDonald County 35, Marshfield 13
Mid-Buchanan 20, Holden 14
Milan 41, Harrisburg, Missouri 6
Moberly 43, Osage 37
Monroe City 46, Montgomery County 13
Mountain Grove 49, El Dorado Springs 6
Nevada 34, Reeds Spring 7
Nixa 65, Neosho 21
North Kansas City 15, Raytown South 6
North Platte 20, Maysville 0
Oak Park 48, Ruskin 6
Odessa 49, Clinton 20
Paris 36, Missouri Military Academy 0
Pembroke Hill 27, Christ Prep Academy (Kan.) 7
Pierce City 34, Diamond 13
Pleasant Hill 63, St. Joseph Lafayette 7
Polo 55, Plattsburg 20
Portageville 48, Hayti 12
Putnam County 34, Tolton Catholic 29
Raymore-Peculiar 57, Park Hill 50
Raytown 42, Excelsior Springs 28
Republic 51, Ozark 13
Richmond 39, Oak Grove 0
Rock Bridge 49, Smith-Cotton 0
Rockhurst 48, Blue Springs South 14
Rolla 42, Bolivar 7
Russellville 19, Van-Far 6
Salem, Ark. 20, Thayer 6
Salisbury 66, Carrollton 6
Sarcoxie 42, Clever 7
Savannah 24, East Buchanan 19
Seneca 65, Springfield Catholic 0
Sikeston 45, Dexter 32
Smithville 10, Platte County 7
South Shelby 43, Westran 6
Southern Boone 14, Mexico 6
St. Joseph Central 47, St. Joseph Benton 13
St. Pius X (Kansas City) 27, St. Michael the Archangel 0
Stockton 36, Miller 12
Strafford 21, Ava 14
Summit Christian 49, KC East 8
Tipton 27, Lincoln 14
Trenton 35, Lathrop 0
University Academy 44, St. Mary's, Kansas 8
Valley View (Ark.) 16, Poplar Bluff 2
Van Horn 47, KC Northeast 0
Warsaw 32, Versailles 12
Waynesville 22, Parkview 8
Webb City 47, Carl Junction 7
Wellington-Napoleon 34, Crest Ridge 16
West Plains 34, Glendale 28
West Platte 28, South Harrison 6
William Chrisman 41, Truman 7