Week 2 high school football scores
Week 2 high school football scores

From the 2021 weekly high school football scores series
Fort Zumwalt North at Francis Howell Football

Francis Howell fans cheer before a game against Fort Zumwalt North, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Francis Howell High School near Weldon Springs, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

 Michael Gulledge

AREA MISSOURI

Carnahan 46, Dupo 6

CBC 49, O'Fallon 2

Duchesne 21, Macon 14

Eureka 21, Marquette 14

Farmington 23, Potosi 18

Festus 26, Sullivan 12

Fort Zumwalt South 25, Francis Howell Central 21

Fort Zumwalt West 49, Belleville West 14

Fox 38, Ritenour 0

Francis Howell 42, Fort Zumwalt North 13

Grandview 28, Bayless 0

Herculaneum 52, DuBourg 0

Hermann 27, Fredericktown 14

Holt 75, Fort Zumwalt East 0

Jackson 42, Hillsboro 0

Jefferson 41, Cuba 0

Jennings 24, Orchard Farm 13

Kirkwood 67, Parkway Central 12

Ladue 59, Hazelwood West 22

Lindbergh 26, Lafayette 6

Lutheran South 47, Principia 18

Lutheran St. Charles 46, Chaminade 6

MICDS 59, Park Hills Central 52

North Callaway 26, South Callaway 6

North County 53, Francis Howell North 13

Northwest Cedar Hill 46, Mehlville 26

Owensville 41, Eldon 34

Parkway North 81, McCluer North 21

Parkway South 20, Webster Groves 14 (OT)

Perryville 28, Windsor (Imperial) 20

Poplar Bluff 55, De Soto 0

Seckman 49, Oakville 15

St. Clair 19, Salem 12

St. Dominic 63, Affton 18

St. Pius X 22, Piggott (Ark.) 0

St. Vincent 28, Scott City 26

Summit 44, Parkway West 7

Timberland 61, Liberty (Wentzville) 12

Troy Buchanan 72, Warrenton 12

Union 47, Borgia 0

Valle Catholic 46, Ste. Genevieve 0

Washington 42, Pacific 38

Area Illinois

Benton, Illinois 61, Sparta 0

Carbondale 45, Granite City 20

Centralia, Illinois 33, Gateway STEM 0

Civic Memorial 28, Wood River 0

Collinsville 10, Triad 7

Edwardsville 41, Highland 33

Freeburg 26, Nashville 21

Greenville 35, Gillespie 2

Marion 64, Jerseyville 29

Mascoutah 47, Mount Vernon, Illinois 12

Mater Dei 21, Breese Central 7

Pekin 42, Belleville East 9

Piasa Southwestern 33, Wesclin 20

Roxana 35, Red Bud 20

Salem, Illinois 40, Alton Marquette 21

Staunton 2, Litchfield 0

Waterloo 49, Columbia 6

Other Missouri

Adrian 33, Lighthouse Christian 20

Ash Grove 36, Cabool 12

Aurora 36, Monett 18

Ava 45, Humboldt, KS 0

Belton 16, Ruskin 0

Blair Oaks 62, Knob Noster 16

Bolivar 35, Parkview 0

Boonville 13, Holden 6

Bowling Green 45, Palmyra 0

Branson 23, Ozark 21

Buffalo 34, Forsyth 27

Butler 47, Sherwood 0

California 47, Fulton 21

Camdenton 42, Waynesville 7

Carthage 28, Carl Junction 0

Cass Midway 34, Princeton 16

Chillicothe 34, Kirksville 14

Cole Camp 42, Lone Jack 14

Diamond 21, Pierce City 12

East Buchanan 42, Trenton 7

East Newton 21, Mount Vernon 14

El Dorado Springs 44, Clever 24

Fair Grove 33, Mountain View-Liberty 16

Fayette 34, Scotland County 31

Fort Osage 36, Staley 21

Glendale 30, Rolla 26

Grain Valley 35, Oak Park 14

Hallsville 46, Centralia, Mo. 12

Hamilton 28, Gallatin 0

Hannibal 40, Jefferson City 13

Harrisburg, Missouri 28, Milan 26

Harrisonville 28, Maryville 20

Hayti 54, Portageville 8

Helias 41, Hickman 6

Highland, Missouri 61, Missouri Military Academy 0

Joplin 28, Nixa 25

KC Center 35, Capital City 6

Kelly 12, Malden 6

Kennett 61, Doniphan 7

Lafayette County 39, Lawson 0

Lamar 54, Reeds Spring 13

Lebanon 33, Kickapoo 16

Lee's Summit North 36, Lee's Summit 0

Lee's Summit West 35, Blue Springs South 0

Liberty North 44, Liberty (KC) 13

Lincoln College Prep 60, Cameron 7

Marceline 20, Brookfield 0

Marionville 38, Willow Springs 0

Marshfield 35, Cassville 0

Maysville 28, North Platte 8

McDonald County 45, Springfield Catholic 6

Mexico 32, Southern Boone 7

Mid-Buchanan 42, KC Southeast 0

Montgomery County 41, Louisiana 13

Mountain Grove 2, Caruthersville 0

Nevada 54, Hollister 28

North Kansas City 38, St. Joseph Central 0

Odessa 35, Lansing (Kan.) 0

Osage 25, Moberly 13

Park Hill 24, Rockhurst 23

Park Hill South 40, Grandview K.C. 0

Pembroke Hill 41, KC East 0

Platte County 35, Kearney 3

Pleasant Hill 50, St. Joseph Benton 19

Polo 18, Slater 6

Putnam County 22, Tolton Catholic 13

Raymore-Peculiar 21, Blue Springs 13

Raytown 48, Raytown South 6

Republic 45, Willard 21

Richmond 52, Oak Grove 6

Rock Bridge 50, Smith-Cotton 0

Salisbury 28, Paris 20

Sarcoxie 42, Wyandotte (Okla.) 7

Savannah 6, Lathrop 0

Seneca 35, Logan-Rogersville 21

Sikeston 11, Dexter 9

Skyline 52, Springfield Central 14

Smithville 58, William Chrisman 0

St. Joseph Lafayette 50, Atchison (Kan.) 21

St. Pius X (Kansas City) 56, St. Michael the Archangel 10

Stockton 51, Miller 6

Summit Christian 49, Fort Scott (Kan.) 0

Sweet Springs 21, Carrollton 7

University Academy 42, Plattsburg 22

Van Horn 13, KC Northeast 0

Warrensburg 33, Excelsior Springs 26

Warsaw 42, Versailles 14

Webb City 49, Neosho 20

West Plains 56, Springfield Hillcrest 7

West Platte 44, South Harrison 6

Westran 40, South Shelby 30

Windsor (Sedalia) 42, Lincoln 20

Winnetonka 45, Truman 7

