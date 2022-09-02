 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presented By Schnucks

Week 2 high school football scores

  • 0
Life For Life at St. Dominic Football

A fan watches a game between St. Dominic and Lift For Life, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at St. Dominic High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

AREA MISSOURI

Blair Oaks 35, Lutheran North 0

Brentwood 41, Wesclin 20

Cardinal Ritter 29, Vashon 7

Crystal City 40, Louisiana 20

Duchesne 50, Vianney 15

Eldon 27, Owensville 26

Eureka 35, Hazelwood West 0

Farmington 50, Potosi 18

Fort Zumwalt North 35, North Point 0

Fort Zumwalt South 30, Fort Zumwalt East 12

Fort Zumwalt West 49, Belleville West 0

Francis Howell 41, Jackson 14

Francis Howell Central 35, Pacific 14

Grandview 32, Bayless 30

Hazelwood Central 27, Parkway West 20

Herculaneum 22, Fredericktown 14

Hermann 20, South Callaway 0

Hillsboro 47, Cape Girardeau Central 7

Holt 48, Liberty (Wentzville) 0

Jefferson 35, Cuba 8

John Burroughs 13, Jennings 8

Kirkwood 42, Pattonville 14

Lafayette 42, Fox 20

Lindbergh 43, Ladue 17

Lutheran South 39, St. James 34

Lutheran St. Charles 41, Priory 0

Marquette 14, Summit 2

New Madrid County Central 64, East Prairie 6

Normandy 48, TDW Academy 0

North County 36, St. Clair 32

Oakville 42, Mehlville 0

Park Hills Central 58, Caruthersville 21

Parkway Central 22, McCluer 0

Parkway North 43, McCluer North 0

Parkway South 32, Northwest Cedar Hill 14

Ritenour 46, Webster Groves 3

Riverview Gardens 57, Gateway STEM 28

Seckman 69, University City 6

St. Charles West 35, Francis Howell North 21

St. Dominic 23, Lift For Life 0

St. Mary's 49, Hazelwood East 8

St. Pius X 47, DuBourg 0

St. Vincent 36, Scott City 22

Ste. Genevieve 83, Affton 36

Sullivan 38, De Soto 0

Timberland 37, SLUH 34

Union 42, Borgia 20

Valle Catholic 48, Festus 20

Warrensburg 50, St. Charles 0

Washington 41, Warrenton 0

Westminster 28, Clayton 20

Windsor (Imperial) 28, Perryville 7

Wright City 21, Orchard Farm 7

AREA ILLINOIS

Carbondale 34, Granite City 32

Carlyle 20, Cerro Gordo 19

Centralia, Illinois 58, Olney Richland County 12

Collinsville 29, Triad 14

Columbia 9, Waterloo 0

Edwardsville 31, Highland 28

Freeburg 38, Nashville 20

Galena, Illinois 35, Madison, Illinois 6

Greenville 50, Gillespie 12

Litchfield 22, Staunton 14

Marion 48, Jerseyville 22

Mascoutah 43, Mount Vernon, Illinois 29

Mater Dei 27, Breese Central 14

O'Fallon 35, Troy Buchanan 13

Pana 42, Hillsboro, Illinois 13

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 47, Sparta 0

Pekin 33, Belleville East 22

Red Bud 26, Roxana 15

Salem, Illinois 48, Alton Marquette 7

Vandalia 21, Carlinville 14

Virden North Mac 26, Piasa Southwestern 9

Wood River 20, Civic Memorial 3

OTHER MISSOURI

Adrian 48, Slater 6

Belton 21, Winnetonka 13

Boonville 42, Marshall 6

Bowling Green 71, Palmyra 12

Brookfield 20, Marceline 14

Buffalo 60, Forsyth 35

Butler 50, Sherwood 13

Cabool 38, Skyline 0

California 61, Fulton 34

Camdenton 24, Kickapoo 21

Cameron 22, KC Southeast 6

Capital City 41, Battle 32

Carthage 49, Branson 0

Cassville 42, Aurora 14

Centralia, Mo. 26, Hallsville 20

Charleston 36, Chaffee 6

Clark County 58, Princeton 12

Cole Camp 18, Windsor (Sedalia) 14

Fair Grove 34, Springfield Central 16

Gallatin 40, Hamilton 0

Grain Valley 43, Grandview K.C. 28

Hannibal 53, Jefferson City 28

Helias 41, Hickman 0

Highland, Missouri 26, Scotland County 7

Hollister 14, East Newton 7

Houston 46, Fayette 6

Joplin 52, Willard 13

KC Center 42, Lincoln College Prep 7

Kearney 39, Fort Osage 17

Kelly 36, Malden 0

Kennett 45, Doniphan 6

Kirksville 40, Chillicothe 14

Knob Noster 25, Salem 7

Lafayette County 56, Lawson 19

Lamar 28, Logan-Rogersville 0

Lebanon 63, Springfield Hillcrest 22

Lee's Summit 45, Staley 28

Lee's Summit North 24, Park Hill South 7

Lee's Summit West 28, Blue Springs 0

Lexington 34, KC Central Academy 0

Liberty North 41, Liberty (KC) 7

Lighthouse Christian 27, Ash Grove 24

Lone Jack 20, Cass Midway 18

Marionville 28, Willow Springs 6

Maryville 49, Harrisonville 6

McDonald County 35, Marshfield 13

Mid-Buchanan 20, Holden 14

Milan 41, Harrisburg, Missouri 6

Moberly 43, Osage 37

Monroe City 46, Montgomery County 13

Mountain Grove 49, El Dorado Springs 6

Nevada 34, Reeds Spring 7

Nixa 65, Neosho 21

North Kansas City 15, Raytown South 6

North Platte 20, Maysville 0

Oak Park 48, Ruskin 6

Odessa 49, Clinton 20

Paris 36, Missouri Military Academy 0

Pembroke Hill 27, Christ Prep Academy (Kan.) 7

Pierce City 34, Diamond 13

Pleasant Hill 63, St. Joseph Lafayette 7

Polo 55, Plattsburg 20

Portageville 48, Hayti 12

Putnam County 34, Tolton Catholic 29

Raymore-Peculiar 57, Park Hill 50

Raytown 42, Excelsior Springs 28

Republic 51, Ozark 13

Richmond 39, Oak Grove 0

Rock Bridge 49, Smith-Cotton 0

Rockhurst 48, Blue Springs South 14

Rolla 42, Bolivar 7

Russellville 19, Van-Far 6

Salem, Ark. 20, Thayer 6

Salisbury 66, Carrollton 6

Sarcoxie 42, Clever 7

Savannah 24, East Buchanan 19

Seneca 65, Springfield Catholic 0

Sikeston 45, Dexter 32

Smithville 10, Platte County 7

South Shelby 43, Westran 6

Southern Boone 14, Mexico 6

St. Joseph Central 47, St. Joseph Benton 13

St. Pius X (Kansas City) 27, St. Michael the Archangel 0

Stockton 36, Miller 12

Strafford 21, Ava 14

Summit Christian 49, KC East 8

Tipton 27, Lincoln 14

Trenton 35, Lathrop 0

University Academy 44, St. Mary's, Kansas 8

Valley View (Ark.) 16, Poplar Bluff 2

Van Horn 47, KC Northeast 0

Warsaw 32, Versailles 12

Waynesville 22, Parkview 8

Webb City 47, Carl Junction 7

Wellington-Napoleon 34, Crest Ridge 16

West Plains 34, Glendale 28

West Platte 28, South Harrison 6

William Chrisman 41, Truman 7

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

