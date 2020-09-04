 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Week 2 high school football scores
0 comments

Week 2 high school football scores

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5/5 months
O’Fallon Christian at St. Dominic football

OFallon Christian player Roddy Alexander II (left) puts on the pressure resulting in an incomplete pass to St. Dominic wide receiver Jack Heinrich. St. Dominic hosted OFallon Christian in football on Friday September 4, 2020. Tim Vizer/Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

 Tim Vizer

AREA MISSOURI

Borgia 28, Union 14

Cape Girardeau Central 42, St. Charles West 14

Cuba 37, Jefferson 21

Duchesne 64, Herculaneum 16

East Prairie 41, New Madrid County Central 27

Farmington 10, Potosi 6

Festus 42, Sullivan 13

Fort Zumwalt North 33, Francis Howell 28

Fort Zumwalt South 42, Francis Howell Central 20

Fox 34, Seckman 7

Fredericktown 42, Hermann 18

Grandview 42, Crystal City 12

Holt 55, Fort Zumwalt East 13

Jackson 55, Hillsboro 14

Lutheran St. Charles 30, Fort Zumwalt West 11

North County 41, Francis Howell North 6

Northwest Cedar Hill 27, St. Charles 0

Owensville 47, Eldon 0

Perryville 38, Windsor (Imperial) 18

Poplar Bluff 53, De Soto 6

South Callaway 21, North Callaway 6

St. Clair 45, Salem 14

St. Dominic 35, O'Fallon Christian 7

Timberland 17, Liberty (Wentzville) 14

Troy Buchanan 56, Warrenton 31

Valle Catholic 42, Ste. Genevieve 7

Washington 35, Pacific 0

Wright City 22, Van-Far 7

STATEWIDE MISSOURI

Adrian 26, Lighthouse Christian 20

Aurora 22, Monett 7

Ava 20, Strafford 14

Battle 52, Capital City 12

Blair Oaks 49, Knob Noster 0

Bolivar 42, Parkview 7

Boonville 74, Holden 2

Brookfield 42, Marceline 7

Buffalo 49, Forsyth 0

Butler 61, Sherwood 0

Cabool 40, Greenfield, Missouri 6

California 49, Fulton 0

Camdenton 31, Waynesville 28

Cameron 42, KC Southeast 0

Carthage 21, Carl Junction 20

Caruthersville 36, Mountain Grove 35

Cass Midway 41, Princeton 6

Cassville 22, Marshfield 20

Centralia (Mo.) 34, Hallsville 28

Charleston 52, Chaffee 6

Cole Camp 40, Lone Jack 0

Crest Ridge 44, Wellington-Napoleon 6

East Buchanan 35, Trenton 0

Fair Grove 58, Mountain View-Liberty 38

Fayette 36, Scotland County 12

Fort Scott (Kan.) 21, Summit Christian 20

Grain Valley 36, Oak Park 6

Hamilton 26, Gallatin 14

Hayti 58, Portageville 0

Helias 68, Hickman 18

KC Center 40, Marshall 6

Kelly 48, Malden 6

Kennett 53, Doniphan 7

Kickapoo 30, Lebanon 26

Kirksville 27, Chillicothe 21

Lafayette County 38, Lawson 0

Lamar 27, Reeds Spring 23

Lansing (Kan.) 26, Lincoln College Prep 7

Lee's Summit North 34, Lee's Summit 28

Lee's Summit West 28, Blue Springs South 21

Lexington 42, KC Central Academy 0

Liberty (KC) 32, Liberty North 21

Lockwood 55, Sarcoxie 32

Logan-Rogersville 37, Seneca 15

Marionville 29, Willow Springs 21

Maryville 42, Harrisonville 40

McDonald County 35, Springfield Catholic 19

Mid-Buchanan 73, Maysville 8

Milan 57, Harrisburg, Missouri 32

Miller 45, Pleasant Hope 0

Moberly 49, Osage 18

Montgomery County 40, Louisiana 18

Mount Vernon 49, East Newton 28

Nevada 31, Hollister 6

Nixa 35, Joplin 34

North Kansas City 47, St. Joseph Central 6

Oak Grove 24, Warrensburg 14

Odessa 55, Clinton 0

Ozark 26, Branson 16

Palmyra 13, Bowling Green 0

Paris 30, Salisbury 6

Park Hill South 42, Grandview K.C. 0

Park Hills Central 40, Scott City 26

Pembroke Hill 42, KC East 14

Pierce City 47, Diamond 0

Platte County 35, Kearney 14

Plattsburg 51, St. Joseph Christian 6

Pleasant Hill 42, St. Joseph Benton 6

Putnam County 14, South Shelby 12

Raymore-Peculiar 47, Blue Springs 20

Raytown 52, Raytown South 8

Republic 27, Willard 8

Rock Bridge 42, Smith-Cotton 0

Rockhurst 24, Park Hill 3

Rogers Heritage (Ark.) 55, Springfield Central 12

Rolla 42, Glendale 29

Sikeston 28, Dexter 21

Skyline 84, Stockton 62

Slater 15, Polo 14

Smithville 35, William Chrisman 0

South Harrison 49, West Platte 16

Southern Boone 28, Mexico 20

Staley 42, Fort Osage 18

Sweet Springs 14, Carrollton 13

Thayer 36, Highland (Ark.) 0

Van Horn 43, KC Northeast 6

Warsaw 42, Versailles 14

Webb City 45, Neosho 0

West Plains 27, Springfield Hillcrest 26

Westran 36, Knox County 22

Windsor (Sedalia) 41, Lincoln 0

Winnetonka 24, Truman 21

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports