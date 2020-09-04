Week 2 high school football scores

AREA MISSOURI
Borgia 28, Union 14
Cape Girardeau Central 42, St. Charles West 14
Cuba 37, Jefferson 21
Duchesne 64, Herculaneum 16
East Prairie 41, New Madrid County Central 27
Farmington 10, Potosi 6
Festus 42, Sullivan 13
Fort Zumwalt North 33, Francis Howell 28
Fort Zumwalt South 42, Francis Howell Central 20
Fox 34, Seckman 7
Fredericktown 42, Hermann 18
Grandview 42, Crystal City 12
Holt 55, Fort Zumwalt East 13
Jackson 55, Hillsboro 14
Lutheran St. Charles 30, Fort Zumwalt West 11
North County 41, Francis Howell North 6
Northwest Cedar Hill 27, St. Charles 0
Owensville 47, Eldon 0
Perryville 38, Windsor (Imperial) 18
Poplar Bluff 53, De Soto 6
South Callaway 21, North Callaway 6
St. Clair 45, Salem 14
St. Dominic 35, O'Fallon Christian 7
Timberland 17, Liberty (Wentzville) 14
Troy Buchanan 56, Warrenton 31
Valle Catholic 42, Ste. Genevieve 7
Washington 35, Pacific 0
Wright City 22, Van-Far 7
STATEWIDE MISSOURI
Adrian 26, Lighthouse Christian 20
Aurora 22, Monett 7
Ava 20, Strafford 14
Battle 52, Capital City 12
Blair Oaks 49, Knob Noster 0
Bolivar 42, Parkview 7
Boonville 74, Holden 2
Brookfield 42, Marceline 7
Buffalo 49, Forsyth 0
Butler 61, Sherwood 0
Cabool 40, Greenfield, Missouri 6
California 49, Fulton 0
Camdenton 31, Waynesville 28
Cameron 42, KC Southeast 0
Carthage 21, Carl Junction 20
Caruthersville 36, Mountain Grove 35
Cass Midway 41, Princeton 6
Cassville 22, Marshfield 20
Centralia (Mo.) 34, Hallsville 28
Charleston 52, Chaffee 6
Cole Camp 40, Lone Jack 0
Crest Ridge 44, Wellington-Napoleon 6
East Buchanan 35, Trenton 0
Fair Grove 58, Mountain View-Liberty 38
Fayette 36, Scotland County 12
Fort Scott (Kan.) 21, Summit Christian 20
Grain Valley 36, Oak Park 6
Hamilton 26, Gallatin 14
Hayti 58, Portageville 0
Helias 68, Hickman 18
KC Center 40, Marshall 6
Kelly 48, Malden 6
Kennett 53, Doniphan 7
Kickapoo 30, Lebanon 26
Kirksville 27, Chillicothe 21
Lafayette County 38, Lawson 0
Lamar 27, Reeds Spring 23
Lansing (Kan.) 26, Lincoln College Prep 7
Lee's Summit North 34, Lee's Summit 28
Lee's Summit West 28, Blue Springs South 21
Lexington 42, KC Central Academy 0
Liberty (KC) 32, Liberty North 21
Lockwood 55, Sarcoxie 32
Logan-Rogersville 37, Seneca 15
Marionville 29, Willow Springs 21
Maryville 42, Harrisonville 40
McDonald County 35, Springfield Catholic 19
Mid-Buchanan 73, Maysville 8
Milan 57, Harrisburg, Missouri 32
Miller 45, Pleasant Hope 0
Moberly 49, Osage 18
Montgomery County 40, Louisiana 18
Mount Vernon 49, East Newton 28
Nevada 31, Hollister 6
Nixa 35, Joplin 34
North Kansas City 47, St. Joseph Central 6
Oak Grove 24, Warrensburg 14
Odessa 55, Clinton 0
Ozark 26, Branson 16
Palmyra 13, Bowling Green 0
Paris 30, Salisbury 6
Park Hill South 42, Grandview K.C. 0
Park Hills Central 40, Scott City 26
Pembroke Hill 42, KC East 14
Pierce City 47, Diamond 0
Platte County 35, Kearney 14
Plattsburg 51, St. Joseph Christian 6
Pleasant Hill 42, St. Joseph Benton 6
Putnam County 14, South Shelby 12
Raymore-Peculiar 47, Blue Springs 20
Raytown 52, Raytown South 8
Republic 27, Willard 8
Rock Bridge 42, Smith-Cotton 0
Rockhurst 24, Park Hill 3
Rogers Heritage (Ark.) 55, Springfield Central 12
Rolla 42, Glendale 29
Sikeston 28, Dexter 21
Skyline 84, Stockton 62
Slater 15, Polo 14
Smithville 35, William Chrisman 0
South Harrison 49, West Platte 16
Southern Boone 28, Mexico 20
Staley 42, Fort Osage 18
Sweet Springs 14, Carrollton 13
Thayer 36, Highland (Ark.) 0
Van Horn 43, KC Northeast 6
Warsaw 42, Versailles 14
Webb City 45, Neosho 0
West Plains 27, Springfield Hillcrest 26
Westran 36, Knox County 22
Windsor (Sedalia) 41, Lincoln 0
Winnetonka 24, Truman 21
