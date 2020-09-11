Week 3 football broadcast schedule

BORGIA KNIGHTS at FOX WARRIORS
The first time these two will meet comes without fans in the stands as the Jefferson County Health Department has issued a “red zone” warning due to uncontrolled community spread of COVID-19.
Stream: Prepcasts.com
LUTHERAN ST. CHARLES COUGARS at DUCHESNE PIONEERS
Lutheran St. Charles has run roughshod over Duchesne in its last two meetings. Can the young Pioneers break through against the talent-laden Cougars?
FRANCIS HOWELL NORTH KNIGHTS at FRANCIS HOWELL CENTRAL SPARTANS
It’s rivalry night in St. Charles County as Howell Central tries to extend its winning streak over Howell North to three.
ST. CHARLES WEST WARRIORS at FORT ZUMWALT EAST LIONS
The Warriors rolled to victory in last season’s matchup but are off to a tough 0-2 start. Can they break through against the 0-2 Lions?
TIMBERLAND WOLVES at FORT ZUMWALT NORTH PANTHERS
The Wolves snapped the Panthers lengthy win streak against St. Charles County teams in 2018. The Panthers have not forgotten that even after a 42-0 win against the Wolves last fall.
Stream: Prepcasts.com
PARK HILLS CENTRAL at NORTHWEST-CEDAR HILL
A game that wasn’t on the schedule until Monday afternoon as Northwest lost Seckman, its original opponent, and had to scramble to find a replacement. Park Hills Central was willing and able.
FORT ZUMWALT WEST JAGUARS at HANNIBAL PIRATES
Hannibal beat Jefferson City last week in its season debut. It’s the first time the Pirates have beaten the Jays in at least 20 years. Hannibal coach Quentin Hamner will be back on the sideline after being suspended for an off-the-field incident in late August.
This will be the first meeting between Fort Zumwalt West and Hannibal.
Note: This game is being broadcast on the NFHS network which requires a subscription.
