Week 3 football broadcast schedule

TIMBERLAND WOLVES at FORT ZUMWALT NORTH PANTHERS

The Wolves snapped the Panthers lengthy win streak against St. Charles County teams in 2018. The Panthers have not forgotten that even after a 42-0 win against the Wolves last fall.

PARK HILLS CENTRAL at NORTHWEST-CEDAR HILL

A game that wasn’t on the schedule until Monday afternoon as Northwest lost Seckman, its original opponent, and had to scramble to find a replacement. Park Hills Central was willing and able.

FORT ZUMWALT WEST JAGUARS at HANNIBAL PIRATES

Hannibal beat Jefferson City last week in its season debut. It’s the first time the Pirates have beaten the Jays in at least 20 years. Hannibal coach Quentin Hamner will be back on the sideline after being suspended for an off-the-field incident in late August.

This will be the first meeting between Fort Zumwalt West and Hannibal.