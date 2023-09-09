Area Missouri scores
Borgia 42, Strafford 7
Bowling Green 57, Lutheran St. Charles 26
Cardinal Ritter 13, Duchesne 0
CBC 49, SLUH 14
Charleston, Illinois 30, Jerseyville 18
Clayton 37, Jennings 6
Crystal City 52, Bayless 22
De Smet 63, Chaminade 14
DuBourg 64, Affton 24
Eldon 52, Gateway STEM 0
Festus 56, Windsor (Imperial) 7
Fort Zumwalt North 49, Fort Zumwalt East 3
Fort Zumwalt South 31, Francis Howell Central 28
People are also reading…
Francis Howell North 28, St. Charles 0
Hannibal 34, Troy Buchanan 28
Hermann 29, St. James 20
Hillsboro 35, Fort Zumwalt West 28
Holt 28, Washington 17
Jackson 63, Farmington 38
Jefferson 35, Herculaneum 0
Kirkwood 14, Eureka 10
Lafayette 39, Riverview Gardens 0
Liberty (Wentzville) 29, North Point 27
Lindbergh 42, Fox 14
Lutheran North 39, Francis Howell 0
Marquette 24, Hazelwood Central 7
Moberly 44, Winfield 19
North County 35, De Soto 3
Oakville 35, Webster Groves 24
Pacific 40, St. Clair 27
Park Hills Central 43, Potosi 8
Parkway North 42, McCluer 18
Parkway South 28, Mehlville 7
Priory 36, Lutheran South 20
Ritenour 35, Ladue 7
Seckman 56, Northwest Cedar Hill 7
South Callaway 20, North Callaway 6
St. Dominic 42, Mascoutah 14
St. Mary's 30, Waterloo 23
St. Pius X 46, Grandview 14
St. Vincent 49, Perryville 7
Ste. Genevieve 36, Orchard Farm 16
Sullivan 34, Union 27
Summit 49, Parkway Central 7
Timberland 28, Vianney 7
Valle Catholic 58, Fredericktown 0
Warrenton 42, Owensville 7
Wright City 42, Mark Twain 6
Area Illinois scores
Althoff 61, Centralia, Illinois 33
Alton 28, Triad 24
Belleville East 28, Lincoln-Way West 14
Breese Central 35, Red Bud 13
Cahokia 54, Granite City 14
Carlyle 59, Oblong 0
Collinsville 32, Carbondale 14
Dupo 56, Madison, Illinois 29
Edwardsville 47, Soldan 6
Freeburg 31, Chester 7
Greenville 33, Gillespie 0
Highland 44, Mattoon 22
Litchfield 42, Virden North Mac 21
Marion 20, Mount Vernon, Illinois 14
Mater Dei 36, Effingham 14
Mount Zion 48, Salem, Illinois 0
Nashville 35, Wesclin 21
Pana 30, Piasa Southwestern 22
Roxana 49, Civic Memorial 6
Staunton 35, Hillsboro, Illinois 21
Taylorville 15, Columbia 0
Vandalia 47, Carlinville 22
Other Missouri scores
Capital City 59, Hickman 16
Helias 41, Battle 0
Kennett 22, Sikeston 20
Miller 41, Cuba 8
Montgomery County 24, Van-Far 22
Poplar Bluff 42, Cape Girardeau Central 35
Rock Bridge 35, Jefferson City 27
Tolton Catholic 48, Louisiana 21
Warrensburg 47, Smith-Cotton 22