Week 3 high school football scores
Week 3 high school football scores

Washington's Cole Nahlik (20) looks to avoid Warrenton's Tyler Conoyer (10) during a football game on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Washington High School in Washington, Mo.

AREA MISSOURI

Farmington 25, Sikeston 7

Festus 49, Windsor (Imperial) 13

Fort Zumwalt North 41, Timberland 21

Fox 25, Borgia 20

Francis Howell Central 20, Francis Howell North 7

Hannibal 41, Fort Zumwalt West 21

Hermann 22, St. James 15

Hillsboro 47, Cape Girardeau Central 20

Jefferson 54, Herculaneum 0

Lutheran St. Charles 35, Duchesne 13

Mexico 60, Orchard Farm 34

New Madrid County Central 40, Dexter 20

North County 62, De Soto 0

Owensville 49, Cuba 8

Park Hills Central 35, Northwest Cedar Hill 14

Potosi 28, Fredericktown 6

St. Charles West 35, Fort Zumwalt East 12

St. Dominic 48, St. Charles 0

St. Pius X 41, Grandview 16

Union 14, Sullivan 0

Valle Catholic 63, St. Vincent 7

Washington 30, Warrenton 7

Wright City 21, Winfield 14

STATEWIDE MISSOURI

Adrian 27, Knob Noster 12

Ash Grove 49, Pleasant Hope 8

Ava 14, Mountain Grove 0

Belton 14, St. Joseph Central 7

Bentonville (Ark.) 21, Rockhurst 17

Blair Oaks 50, California 6

Blue Springs 42, Staley 0

Bolivar 20, Lebanon 7

Bowling Green 56, Montgomery County 32

Branson 21, Carl Junction 20

Butler 49, Stockton 7

Cabool 19, Willow Springs 14

Camdenton 46, Parkview 21

Carthage 42, Neosho 7

Cassville 47, Nevada 28

Centralia (Mo.) 20, Brookfield 0

Clark County 26, Highland, Missouri 14

Crest Ridge 34, Cole Camp 27

Diamond 46, Greenfield, Missouri 8

Fort Osage 19, North Kansas City 14

Glendale 38, Springfield Hillcrest 12

Grain Valley 35, Park Hill South 28

Hamilton 48, North Platte 13

Harrisburg, Missouri 36, Salisbury 0

Harrisonville 45, Pleasant Hill 14

Hayti 62, Scott City 43

Helias 41, Battle 19

Hickman 52, Capital City 27

Hollister 14, Seneca 12

Jackson 56, Poplar Bluff 7

Kelly 48, Chaffee 6

Kennett 49, Ste. Genevieve 13

Kickapoo 38, Waynesville 18

Lafayette County 62, Sherwood 0

Lee's Summit West 47, Lee's Summit 6

Liberty (KC) 38, Lee's Summit North 35

Logan-Rogersville 28, Aurora 6

Marshfield 49, Springfield Catholic 39

Maryville 62, Chillicothe 7

McDonald County 42, Lamar 41

Mid-Buchanan 47, Lawson 7

Monett 21, East Newton 20

Monroe City 62, South Shelby 14

Mount Vernon 28, Reeds Spring 10

Nixa 42, Willard 6

Oak Grove 28, KC Center 22

Oak Park 27, Truman 10

Odessa 35, Marshall 0

Osage 41, Eldon 26

Ozark 51, Joplin 43

Palmyra 51, Hallsville 16

Paris 16, Scotland County 8

Park Hill 21, Blue Springs South 17

Pierce City 43, Sarcoxie 24

Platte County 35, Grandview K.C. 12

Polo 12, Maysville 6

Raymore-Peculiar 35, Liberty North 32

Raytown 48, William Chrisman 22

Rock Bridge 23, Jefferson City 21

Salem 20, Houston 14

Skyline 47, Fair Grove 12

Smithville 28, Kearney 10

South Callaway 55, Louisiana 12

South Harrison 48, Gallatin 0

Southern Boone 20, Boonville 14

Strafford 53, Miller 6

Summit Christian 38, Hogan Prep 0

Sweet Springs 42, Russellville 0

Thayer 27, Mountain View-Liberty 0

Tipton 43, Lincoln 15

Tolton Catholic 28, Missouri Military Academy 12

Van Horn 55, KC Southeast 13

Warrensburg 35, Smith-Cotton 16

Webb City 49, Republic 28

West Plains 43, Rolla 7

West Platte 36, Plattsburg 0

Winnetonka 66, Raytown South 36

