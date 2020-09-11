Week 3 high school football scores

AREA MISSOURI
Farmington 25, Sikeston 7
Festus 49, Windsor (Imperial) 13
Fort Zumwalt North 41, Timberland 21
Fox 25, Borgia 20
Francis Howell Central 20, Francis Howell North 7
Hannibal 41, Fort Zumwalt West 21
Hermann 22, St. James 15
Hillsboro 47, Cape Girardeau Central 20
Jefferson 54, Herculaneum 0
Lutheran St. Charles 35, Duchesne 13
Mexico 60, Orchard Farm 34
New Madrid County Central 40, Dexter 20
North County 62, De Soto 0
Owensville 49, Cuba 8
Park Hills Central 35, Northwest Cedar Hill 14
Potosi 28, Fredericktown 6
St. Charles West 35, Fort Zumwalt East 12
St. Dominic 48, St. Charles 0
St. Pius X 41, Grandview 16
Union 14, Sullivan 0
Valle Catholic 63, St. Vincent 7
Washington 30, Warrenton 7
Wright City 21, Winfield 14
STATEWIDE MISSOURI
Adrian 27, Knob Noster 12
Ash Grove 49, Pleasant Hope 8
Ava 14, Mountain Grove 0
Belton 14, St. Joseph Central 7
Bentonville (Ark.) 21, Rockhurst 17
Blair Oaks 50, California 6
Blue Springs 42, Staley 0
Bolivar 20, Lebanon 7
Bowling Green 56, Montgomery County 32
Branson 21, Carl Junction 20
Butler 49, Stockton 7
Cabool 19, Willow Springs 14
Camdenton 46, Parkview 21
Carthage 42, Neosho 7
Cassville 47, Nevada 28
Centralia (Mo.) 20, Brookfield 0
Clark County 26, Highland, Missouri 14
Crest Ridge 34, Cole Camp 27
Diamond 46, Greenfield, Missouri 8
Fort Osage 19, North Kansas City 14
Glendale 38, Springfield Hillcrest 12
Grain Valley 35, Park Hill South 28
Hamilton 48, North Platte 13
Harrisburg, Missouri 36, Salisbury 0
Harrisonville 45, Pleasant Hill 14
Hayti 62, Scott City 43
Helias 41, Battle 19
Hickman 52, Capital City 27
Hollister 14, Seneca 12
Jackson 56, Poplar Bluff 7
Kelly 48, Chaffee 6
Kennett 49, Ste. Genevieve 13
Kickapoo 38, Waynesville 18
Lafayette County 62, Sherwood 0
Lee's Summit West 47, Lee's Summit 6
Liberty (KC) 38, Lee's Summit North 35
Logan-Rogersville 28, Aurora 6
Marshfield 49, Springfield Catholic 39
Maryville 62, Chillicothe 7
McDonald County 42, Lamar 41
Mid-Buchanan 47, Lawson 7
Monett 21, East Newton 20
Monroe City 62, South Shelby 14
Mount Vernon 28, Reeds Spring 10
Nixa 42, Willard 6
Oak Grove 28, KC Center 22
Oak Park 27, Truman 10
Odessa 35, Marshall 0
Osage 41, Eldon 26
Ozark 51, Joplin 43
Palmyra 51, Hallsville 16
Paris 16, Scotland County 8
Park Hill 21, Blue Springs South 17
Pierce City 43, Sarcoxie 24
Platte County 35, Grandview K.C. 12
Polo 12, Maysville 6
Raymore-Peculiar 35, Liberty North 32
Raytown 48, William Chrisman 22
Rock Bridge 23, Jefferson City 21
Salem 20, Houston 14
Skyline 47, Fair Grove 12
Smithville 28, Kearney 10
South Callaway 55, Louisiana 12
South Harrison 48, Gallatin 0
Southern Boone 20, Boonville 14
Strafford 53, Miller 6
Summit Christian 38, Hogan Prep 0
Sweet Springs 42, Russellville 0
Thayer 27, Mountain View-Liberty 0
Tipton 43, Lincoln 15
Tolton Catholic 28, Missouri Military Academy 12
Van Horn 55, KC Southeast 13
Warrensburg 35, Smith-Cotton 16
Webb City 49, Republic 28
West Plains 43, Rolla 7
West Platte 36, Plattsburg 0
Winnetonka 66, Raytown South 36
