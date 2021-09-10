Week 3 high school football scores

Area Missouri
Brentwood 36, Bayless 6
Cardinal Ritter 50, Borgia 0
CBC 44, De Smet 29
Farmington 31, Sikeston 14
Festus 62, Windsor (Imperial) 14
Francis Howell 70, Granite City 14
Francis Howell Central 28, Francis Howell North 21
Hannibal 56, Fort Zumwalt West 35
Hazelwood Central 25, Eureka 20
Hazelwood West 28, Ritenour 21
Hermann 16, St. James 14
Hillsboro 41, Cape Girardeau Central 0
Holt 56, Fort Zumwalt South 7
Jefferson 48, Herculaneum 14
Jennings 28, University City 6
Kirkwood 48, Pattonville 0
Ladue 19, Lindbergh 13 (2OT)
Lafayette 23, Fox 12
Lutheran St. Charles 56, Duchesne 19
Marquette 35, Parkway North 6
Mehlville 35, Parkway South 14
Mexico 42, Orchard Farm 6
New Madrid County Central 56, Dexter 41
Normandy 54, Affton 36
North County 43, De Soto 0
Oakville 14, Webster Groves 10
Owensville 53, Cuba 8
Pacific 52, St. Clair 47
Park Hills Central 76, Perryville 0
Parkway West 81, Riverview Gardens 12
Potosi 61, Fredericktown 20
Priory 42, Lutheran South 14
Seckman 41, Northwest Cedar Hill 21
SLUH 35, Chaminade 26
St. Charles West 27, Fort Zumwalt East 26
St. Dominic 44, St. Charles 6
St. Pius X 22, Grandview 12
Summit 43, Parkway Central 0
Timberland 41, Fort Zumwalt North 40
Troy Buchanan 49, Liberty (Wentzville) 14
Union 41, Sullivan 6
Valle Catholic 56, St. Vincent 14
Washington 28, William Chrisman 21
Winfield 63, Wright City 19
Area Illinois
Breese Central 42, Red Bud 19
Carlinville 42, Hillsboro, Illinois 8
Chester 40, Freeburg 34
Civic Memorial 38, Roxana 0
Collinsville 41, Alton 0
Columbia 48, Alton Marquette 14
DeKalb, Illinois 45, Belleville West 6
Edwardsville 48, Champaign Central 0
Greenville 37, Staunton 0
Jerseyville 32, Lincoln, Illinois 16
Madison, Illinois 50, Dupo 14
Marion 48, Highland 28
Mascoutah 42, Centralia, Illinois 7
Mater Dei 31, Althoff 13
Nashville 42, Wesclin 8
Nokomis 24, Wood River 20
O'Fallon 58, Vianney 0
Pana 44, Gillespie 19
Piasa Southwestern 55, Litchfield 0
Triad 66, Mount Vernon, Illinois 7
Vandalia 30, Carlyle 6
Waterloo 38, Carbondale 14
Other Missouri
Adrian 38, Knob Noster 8
Aurora 40, Logan-Rogersville 14
Ava 35, Mountain Grove 19
Belton 52, St. Joseph Central 22
Bentonville (Ark.) 35, Rockhurst 7
Blair Oaks 61, California 35
Blue Springs 39, Staley 7
Boonville 40, Southern Boone 14
Bowling Green 51, Montgomery County 7
Buffalo 53, El Dorado Springs 12
Cabool 15, Willow Springs 13
Camdenton 45, Parkview 8
Carl Junction 33, Branson 7
Carthage 71, Neosho 14
Centralia, Mo. 30, Brookfield 12
Cole Camp 21, Crest Ridge 8
Doniphan 40, Caruthersville 20
East Buchanan 35, Lathrop 14
Eldon 54, Osage 38
Excelsior Springs 34, Moberly 14
Fair Grove 34, Skyline 33
Fayette 56, Slater 26
Gallatin 20, South Harrison 18
Glendale 74, Springfield Hillcrest 0
Hallsville 67, Versailles 30
Hamilton 49, North Platte 0
Harrisburg, Missouri 54, Salisbury 16
Hayti 36, Scott City 7
Helias 35, Battle 22
Hickman 26, Capital City 7
Highland, Missouri 36, Clark County 0
Hollister 42, Seneca 27
Houston 20, Salem 13
Jackson 50, Poplar Bluff 32
Joplin 42, Ozark 7
KC Center 62, Oak Grove 40
Kelly 31, Chaffee 0
Kennett 40, Ste. Genevieve 38
Kickapoo 39, Waynesville 35
Kirksville 34, Savannah 28
Lafayette County 52, Sherwood 6
Lamar 31, McDonald County 7
Lebanon 27, Bolivar 15
Lee's Summit North 28, Liberty (KC) 7
Lee's Summit West 40, Lee's Summit 21
Liberty North 42, Raymore-Peculiar 14
Lighthouse Christian 20, Diamond 3
Lincoln 32, Tipton 23
Lone Jack 15, Carrollton 12
Malden 49, Charleston 14
Marionville 24, Westran 0
Mark Twain 54, Van-Far 14
Marshfield 41, Springfield Catholic 7
Maryville 36, Chillicothe 25
Mid-Buchanan 36, Lawson 0
Milan 49, Putnam County 6
Monett 14, East Newton 0
Monroe City 48, South Shelby 8
Nevada 46, Cassville 20
Nixa 49, Willard 14
North Kansas City 28, Fort Osage 12
Oak Park 41, Truman 13
Palmyra 40, Macon 21
Park Hill 45, Blue Springs South 21
Park Hill South 38, Grain Valley 28
Pembroke Hill 35, Schlagle (Kan.) 0
Platte County 24, Grandview K.C. 7
Pleasant Hill 49, Harrisonville 42
Polo 17, Maysville 11
Portageville 30, East Prairie 24
Quincy Notre Dame 49, Marceline 7
Reeds Spring 42, Mount Vernon 0
Richmond 52, Bishop Ward (Kan.) 16
Rock Bridge 49, Jefferson City 34
Ruskin 32, Wyandotte (Kan.) 30
Sarcoxie 50, Pierce City 20
Scotland County 48, Paris 0
Smithville 35, Kearney 0
South Callaway 34, Louisiana 12
Springfield Central 49, Agape Boarding School 0
St. Joseph Lafayette 28, St. Joseph Benton 14
St. Pius X (Kansas City) 48, Cameron 0
Stockton 44, Ash Grove 36
Strafford 48, Miller 8
Sweet Springs 45, Russellville 6
Thayer 42, Mountain View-Liberty 28
Tolton Catholic 38, Missouri Military Academy 0
Trenton 57, Princeton 28
Warrensburg 35, Smith-Cotton 10
Warsaw 39, Cass Midway 0
Webb City 56, Republic 20
West Plains 41, Rolla 0
West Platte 35, Plattsburg 16
Winnetonka 35, Van Horn 33
