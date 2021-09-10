 Skip to main content
Week 3 high school football scores
Week 3 high school football scores

From the 2021 weekly high school football scores series
Hazelwood West vs. Ritenour

Hazelwood West's Shaun Blackmon (6) celebrates after a football game on Friday, September 10, 2021 at Hazelwood West High School in Hazelwood, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com

 Paul Halfacre

Area Missouri

Brentwood 36, Bayless 6

Cardinal Ritter 50, Borgia 0

CBC 44, De Smet 29

Farmington 31, Sikeston 14

Festus 62, Windsor (Imperial) 14

Francis Howell 70, Granite City 14

Francis Howell Central 28, Francis Howell North 21

Hannibal 56, Fort Zumwalt West 35

Hazelwood Central 25, Eureka 20

Hazelwood West 28, Ritenour 21

Hermann 16, St. James 14

Hillsboro 41, Cape Girardeau Central 0

Holt 56, Fort Zumwalt South 7

Jefferson 48, Herculaneum 14

Jennings 28, University City 6

Kirkwood 48, Pattonville 0

Ladue 19, Lindbergh 13 (2OT)

Lafayette 23, Fox 12

Lutheran St. Charles 56, Duchesne 19

Marquette 35, Parkway North 6

Mehlville 35, Parkway South 14

Mexico 42, Orchard Farm 6

New Madrid County Central 56, Dexter 41

Normandy 54, Affton 36

North County 43, De Soto 0

Oakville 14, Webster Groves 10

Owensville 53, Cuba 8

Pacific 52, St. Clair 47

Park Hills Central 76, Perryville 0

Parkway West 81, Riverview Gardens 12

Potosi 61, Fredericktown 20

Priory 42, Lutheran South 14

Seckman 41, Northwest Cedar Hill 21

SLUH 35, Chaminade 26

St. Charles West 27, Fort Zumwalt East 26

St. Dominic 44, St. Charles 6

St. Pius X 22, Grandview 12

Summit 43, Parkway Central 0

Timberland 41, Fort Zumwalt North 40

Troy Buchanan 49, Liberty (Wentzville) 14

Union 41, Sullivan 6

Valle Catholic 56, St. Vincent 14

Washington 28, William Chrisman 21

Winfield 63, Wright City 19

Area Illinois

Breese Central 42, Red Bud 19

Carlinville 42, Hillsboro, Illinois 8

Chester 40, Freeburg 34

Civic Memorial 38, Roxana 0

Collinsville 41, Alton 0

Columbia 48, Alton Marquette 14

DeKalb, Illinois 45, Belleville West 6

Edwardsville 48, Champaign Central 0

Greenville 37, Staunton 0

Jerseyville 32, Lincoln, Illinois 16

Madison, Illinois 50, Dupo 14

Marion 48, Highland 28

Mascoutah 42, Centralia, Illinois 7

Mater Dei 31, Althoff 13

Nashville 42, Wesclin 8

Nokomis 24, Wood River 20

O'Fallon 58, Vianney 0

Pana 44, Gillespie 19

Piasa Southwestern 55, Litchfield 0

Triad 66, Mount Vernon, Illinois 7

Vandalia 30, Carlyle 6

Waterloo 38, Carbondale 14

Other Missouri

Adrian 38, Knob Noster 8

Aurora 40, Logan-Rogersville 14

Ava 35, Mountain Grove 19

Belton 52, St. Joseph Central 22

Bentonville (Ark.) 35, Rockhurst 7

Blair Oaks 61, California 35

Blue Springs 39, Staley 7

Boonville 40, Southern Boone 14

Bowling Green 51, Montgomery County 7

Buffalo 53, El Dorado Springs 12

Cabool 15, Willow Springs 13

Camdenton 45, Parkview 8

Carl Junction 33, Branson 7

Carthage 71, Neosho 14

Centralia, Mo. 30, Brookfield 12

Cole Camp 21, Crest Ridge 8

Doniphan 40, Caruthersville 20

East Buchanan 35, Lathrop 14

Eldon 54, Osage 38

Excelsior Springs 34, Moberly 14

Fair Grove 34, Skyline 33

Fayette 56, Slater 26

Gallatin 20, South Harrison 18

Glendale 74, Springfield Hillcrest 0

Hallsville 67, Versailles 30

Hamilton 49, North Platte 0

Harrisburg, Missouri 54, Salisbury 16

Hayti 36, Scott City 7

Helias 35, Battle 22

Hickman 26, Capital City 7

Highland, Missouri 36, Clark County 0

Hollister 42, Seneca 27

Houston 20, Salem 13

Jackson 50, Poplar Bluff 32

Joplin 42, Ozark 7

KC Center 62, Oak Grove 40

Kelly 31, Chaffee 0

Kennett 40, Ste. Genevieve 38

Kickapoo 39, Waynesville 35

Kirksville 34, Savannah 28

Lafayette County 52, Sherwood 6

Lamar 31, McDonald County 7

Lebanon 27, Bolivar 15

Lee's Summit North 28, Liberty (KC) 7

Lee's Summit West 40, Lee's Summit 21

Liberty North 42, Raymore-Peculiar 14

Lighthouse Christian 20, Diamond 3

Lincoln 32, Tipton 23

Lone Jack 15, Carrollton 12

Malden 49, Charleston 14

Marionville 24, Westran 0

Mark Twain 54, Van-Far 14

Marshfield 41, Springfield Catholic 7

Maryville 36, Chillicothe 25

Mid-Buchanan 36, Lawson 0

Milan 49, Putnam County 6

Monett 14, East Newton 0

Monroe City 48, South Shelby 8

Nevada 46, Cassville 20

Nixa 49, Willard 14

North Kansas City 28, Fort Osage 12

Oak Park 41, Truman 13

Palmyra 40, Macon 21

Park Hill 45, Blue Springs South 21

Park Hill South 38, Grain Valley 28

Pembroke Hill 35, Schlagle (Kan.) 0

Platte County 24, Grandview K.C. 7

Pleasant Hill 49, Harrisonville 42

Polo 17, Maysville 11

Portageville 30, East Prairie 24

Quincy Notre Dame 49, Marceline 7

Reeds Spring 42, Mount Vernon 0

Richmond 52, Bishop Ward (Kan.) 16

Rock Bridge 49, Jefferson City 34

Ruskin 32, Wyandotte (Kan.) 30

Sarcoxie 50, Pierce City 20

Scotland County 48, Paris 0

Smithville 35, Kearney 0

South Callaway 34, Louisiana 12

Springfield Central 49, Agape Boarding School 0

St. Joseph Lafayette 28, St. Joseph Benton 14

St. Pius X (Kansas City) 48, Cameron 0

Stockton 44, Ash Grove 36

Strafford 48, Miller 8

Sweet Springs 45, Russellville 6

Thayer 42, Mountain View-Liberty 28

Tolton Catholic 38, Missouri Military Academy 0

Trenton 57, Princeton 28

Warrensburg 35, Smith-Cotton 10

Warsaw 39, Cass Midway 0

Webb City 56, Republic 20

West Plains 41, Rolla 0

West Platte 35, Plattsburg 16

Winnetonka 35, Van Horn 33

