Week 3 roundup: Timberland keeps rolling with victory at Vianney; Oakville off to best start since 2006

Senior quarterback AJ Raines hit Sam Mortimore with a pair of touchdown passes in the final 1 minute and 31 seconds of the first half Friday to help Timberland to a 63-13 win over Vianney in a non-league football game in Kirkwood.

“It was a great all-around team win,” Timberland coach Edward Gilreath said. “I was happy with the way we came out.”

Mortimore, who also ran for two scores, rambled in from 4-yards out early in contest.

Creighton Ervin added an 83-yard kickoff return for Timberland, which has won its first three games for the second year in a row.

“Any time you’re 3-0, you’ve got to be happy,” Gilreath said. “We’ve had some big wins. We’re going to enjoy this one and get back to work to get that next win.”

Vianney (0-3) has been outscored 143-34.

Oakville 55, Webster Groves 10: Junior Ethan Venable scored three times and Damien Moore added a pair of TDs as the Tigers exploded in the second half to win this contest at home.

The Tigers (3-0) have won their first three games for the first time since the 2006 team captured its first eight contests.

Creekside (Ga.) 10, East St. Louis 8: The Flyers fell to 1-2 in dropping this contest in Fairburn, Georgia.

East St. Louis was coming off an impressive 64-19 win over CBC on Sept. 3.

Christopher Bennett Jr. scored on a 70-yard punt return late in the first period and TaRyan Martin ran in the 2-point conversion to give East St. Louis an 8-7 lead.

But that was extent of the Flyers’ offense. They have lost two of their first three games for the first time since starting 0-3 in 2014.

East St. Louis rushed 33 times for 86 yards and accumulated just seven first downs. The Flyers committed 15 penalties for 118 yards.

CBC 63, SLUH 35: Jason Wiley hit Jeremiah McClellan on a 66-yard scoring strike to kick-start the Cadets to a win in the 100th meeting between these rivals and the Metro Catholic Conference opener for both.

Ralph Dixon added two scores in a span of 6:40 in the first half to push CBC's lead to 21-6.

SLUH (0-3 overall, 0-1 MCC) still leads the overall series 53-45-2, although the Cadets (2-1, 1-0) have won the last 21 contests.

The Junior Billikens' last win in the series was a 26-7 triumph on Oct. 14, 2005.

De Smet 40, Chaminade 0: Senior Keshawn Ford scored on a 36-yard run early in the second quarter to get the Spartans off and running in this Metro Catholic game at Chaminade.

It was the first win for first-year coach John Merritt with the Spartans (1-2).

Christian Cotton threw for three scores and ran for another. Sakye Moore added the last tally on a 19-yard gallop in the final stanza.

The Spartans (1-2, 1-0) had given up 79 points over the first two games against out-of-state powers in neutral-site games.

Parkway South 34, Mehlville 7: Sam Duncan scored on a 57-yard interception return late in the first quarter to trigger a 21-point outburst in the first half for the Patriots.

Eddie Ahearn and La’Ron Eason also scored on short runs. Jamison Lombardo chipped in with a 64-yard TD run.

South, which beat Northwest Cedar Hill 32-14 on Sept. 2, has won successive games for the first time since Sept 1-8, 2017.

Althoff 13, Mater Dei 7: Braylon Grayson scored a pair of touchdowns as the Crusaders earned their first victory against the Knights since 2017.

Grayson caught a 25-yard TD pass from Charleston Coldon just more than two minutes into the game and pushed Althoff's lead to 13-0 with 4:30 left in the third quarter on a 2-yard scoring run.

Mater Dei (1-2) drew within 13-7 on Drake Rensing's 46-yard touchdown run with 6:15 to play.

Althoff (2-1), which has a winning record after three games for the first time since going 9-2 in 2017, opens South Seven play next week at Mount Vernon (2-1).

Union 29, Sullivan 12: Liam Hughes hit Hayden Burke on a 37-yard scoring strike with 1:19 left in the third period to put the Wildcats up for good in the Four Rivers Conference showdown of unbeatens.

Parker Schrader recovered a fumble in the end zone just 18 seconds into the final period to push the lead to 22-12 for Union (3-0, 1-0).

Hughes also hit Ryan Rapert on a 47-yard scoring strike with 9:09 left to pump the lead to 29-12.

Champaign Central 18, Granite City 13: The Warriors christened their new turf field with a loss in this non-league affair.

Granite City (0-3), which has lost 18 consecutive games, drove into the red zone in the final seconds but came up empty.

The Warriors have fallen by a total of seven points in their last two games.

Lift For Life 38, John Burroughs 3: Senior Da’Kion Phillips ran for four scores as the Hawks romped on the road.

Phillips gave his team the lead for good on an 8-yard scoring run in the second quarter. He then found the end zone on runs of 10 and 5 yards just three minutes apart in the third period to put the game away.

Keyshon Morgan added a 20-yard scoring jaunt as the Hawks tallied 38 unanswered points.

Lift for Life (2-1) was coming off a 23-0 loss to St. Dominic.

Burroughs (1-2) had won four in a row over Lift For Life from Oct. 11, 2014 to Oct. 31, 2015, but the Hawks have captured the last two meetings.

St. Clair 56, Pacific 14: Anthony Broeker scored on a 26-yard run and Dawson Husereau tallied from 43 yards out to get the Bulldogs off and running to a win at home.

Skylaer Sanders added touchdown runs of 66, 48, and 6 yards. Cameron Simcox chipped in with an 18-yard TD run for the winners.

St. Clair (1-2, 1-0) has won six of the last eight between the Four Rivers Conference rivals.

Pacific is 0-3.

Ritenour 33, Ladue 27: The Huskies ruined the Rams; home opener in Ladue.

Ritenour (2-1) bolted out to a 27-7 lead before holding on down the stretch.

The Huskies are off to their best start since they won their first six games in 2017.

Seckman 64, Northwest 6: Trayton Clairday recorded an interception return for a score to highlight a first-half outburst as the Jaguars won in Cedar Hill.

The Jaguars have won two in a row after a 61-36 season-opening loss to small-school power Valle Catholic.

Pattonville 55, Hazelwood West 8: The Pirates rushed out to a 27-0 lead and never looked back in this win in Maryland Heights.

DeAndre Rush Jr. scored four times. He caught seven passes for 212 yards.

Byron McNair threw for two TDs. He was 9-of-16 for 167 yards.

The Pirates (2-1) bounced back from a 42-14 loss at Kirkwood on Sept. 1.

Mount Vernon 27, Triad 22: The Knights fell apart down the stretch in this non-league contest in Troy.

Senior quarterback Nic Funk scored on a 14-yard run over the right side to push the Triad lead to 12-0 in the third quarter.