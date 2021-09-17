Week 4 football roundup: Oakville tops Hazelwood West for second consecutive victory

Thomas Caira has suffered through his share of tough times.

The Oakville High senior linebacker counted up the numbers and realized that the Tigers had lost 14 of 15 games entering this season.

Those losing ways are quickly becoming distant memories.

Oakville downed Hazelwood West 55-26 on Friday afternoon to claim back-to-back wins for the first time in five seasons.

The Tigers (2-2) knocked off Webster Groves 14-10 on Sept. 10 to break an eight game losing skid. They followed that up with an impressive triumph on Friday.

“The culture is changing around here,” Caira said. “We’re turning things around.”

Oakville scored on six of its first seven possessions to stun the Wildcats (2-2) in the contest at West.

Freshman quarterback Adam Kilburn ran a ground-and-pound offensive attack to perfection.

“This is real big, huge for us,” said Oakville coach Mike Genge, who is in his second season. “We’re preaching belief, work ethic and these young men have bought in.”