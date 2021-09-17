Week 4 football roundup: Oakville tops Hazelwood West for second consecutive victory

Thomas Caira has suffered through his share of tough times.
The Oakville High senior linebacker counted up the numbers and realized that the Tigers had lost 14 of 15 games entering this season.
Those losing ways are quickly becoming distant memories.
Oakville downed Hazelwood West 55-26 on Friday afternoon to claim back-to-back wins for the first time in five seasons.
The Tigers (2-2) knocked off Webster Groves 14-10 on Sept. 10 to break an eight game losing skid. They followed that up with an impressive triumph on Friday.
“The culture is changing around here,” Caira said. “We’re turning things around.”
Oakville scored on six of its first seven possessions to stun the Wildcats (2-2) in the contest at West.
Freshman quarterback Adam Kilburn ran a ground-and-pound offensive attack to perfection.
“This is real big, huge for us,” said Oakville coach Mike Genge, who is in his second season. “We’re preaching belief, work ethic and these young men have bought in.”
Joey Romano scored on a 2-yard run late in the first half to break a 20-20 tie and send the Tigers on their way. Damien Moore tallied on a 23-yard burst up the middle in the first possession of the second half. Kilburn then hit Romano on a 31-yard TD strike to push the lead to 41-20.
Oakville last won back-to-back games on Oct. 7-14, 2016 beating Seckman (42-0) and Mehlville (17-10).
Mascoutah 42, Waterloo 21: Chase Hanson threw for three scores and ran for another in the first half as the Indians rolled to a Mississippi Valley Conference opening win at home.
Hanson got the ball rolling by hitting Shaun Kendrick on a 31-yard pass to tie the game 7-7. Hanson connected with Quincy Hall on a 63-yard catch-and-run to close out the early blitz.
Allen Middleton added a touchdown catch for Mascoutah, which has outscored its opponents 173-54 this season.
The Indians (4-0) are off to their best start since the 2006 team won its first five games.
Parkway West 48, Parkway Central 0: Senior Ja’Marion Wayne scored three times in three separate ways to propel the Longhorns to a win at home.
A Mizzou commit, Wayne found the end zone on a 22 yard run on the opening possession of the game. He then returned a fumble 77 yards for a score just 67 seconds into the second quarter to push the lead to 21-0.
Wayne returned a punt 50 yards for a score in the third quarter.
West (3-1) has scored 129 points in its last two games.
Central (0-4) has been shut out three times this season.
CBC 63, Vianney 6: Justus Johnson returned the opening kickoff 80 yards for a TD to kick-start CBC to a Metro Catholic Conference win in Town and Country.
CBC (3-1) rolled out to a 42-0 lead in the first half.
Kendall Huston and Michael Teason both added defensive scores in the opening period. Huston galloped 14 yards with an interception. Teason returned a fumble 13 yards for a score.
The Cadets have won their last 12 games against Vianney (0-4).
The Golden Griffins' last win in the series was a 48-35 triumph on Oct. 9, 2009.
De Smet 33, Chaminade 7: Chris Cotton tossed touchdown passes in each of the first three quarters to help the Spartans to a Metro Catholic League win at home.
Allen Mitchell added a scoring run in the final period.
De Smet (2-2), which snapped a two-game losing streak, has won the last three games between the rivals.
Cam Epps hit Elijah Griffin on a 26 yard TD pass with 47 seconds left for the Red Devils only score.
Lindbergh 47, Webster Groves 7: Sophomore running back Jake Hnilo rushed for four scores in the first half to help the Flyers to a win at home.
Hnilo scored on runs of 21 and 16 yards in the opening period before adding tallies of 4 and 10 yards in the second period.
Ramey DeShaun and Owen Norman also scored on short runs for the Flyers (3-1).
James Jones returned a kickoff 89 yards for a TD for the Statesmen (0-4).
Columbia 21, Roxana 0: Jay Mistler ran 22 yards with a fumble for a score to help the Eagles to a conference win in Roxana.
Mistler also caught a 19-yard scoring toss from Dominic Voegele midway through the second period to push the lead to 21-0.
Voegele hit of six of eight passes for 84 yards.
The Eagles (2-2) have won two in a row after losing their first two games by a combined 91-20.
Roxana (1-3) was shut out for the second week in a row.
Owensville 60, St. James 11: Senior quarterback Brendan Decker hit wide out Derek Brandt on TD tosses of 69 and 7 yards in the closing minute of the first half as the Dutchmen rolled on the road.
Owensville (4-0), which beat St. James 48-0 last season, is off to its best start since the 2016 team won its first 12 games.
The Dutchmen scored 27 points in the opening period on Friday.
Union 49, Pacific 22: Wyatt Birke scored on a pair of short runs in the final 4 minutes, 58 seconds of the first half to send the Wildcats on their way to a Four Rivers Conference game at home.
Dalton Voss scored on runs of 3 and 1 yard in the opening period.
Union (4-0) has outscored its opponents 179-49 this season. It has won 13 of the last 14 games against Pacific (2-2).
Alton 6, Belleville West 3: Graham McAfoos hit Julian Caffey on a 72-yard scoring strike early in the second half of this Southwestern Conference game in Alton.
The Redbirds (1-3) had lost their previous 15 games to West (0-4). Their last win in the series was a 32-9 triumph on Oct. 6, 2006.
St. Mary’s 42, Borgia 0: Senior Caron Spann threw for three scores and De’Shawn Fuller scored three times to help St. Mary’s to a conference win in Franklin County.
Jamal Roberts got the attack started with a 29-yard TD gallop on the opening period.
Spann hit Cyril Ikeh on an 83-yard TD strike in the final period quarter.
St. Mary’s (3-1) has won two in a row over Borgia (0-4) after the Knights won seven of the previous eight. Borgia has failed to score in its last 13 quarters.
Fort Zumwalt North 56, Washington 7: Senior Payton Hoker tossed four TD passes and D.J. Jones returned a kickoff 79 yards for a score as the Panthers rolled to a GAC Central win in Washington.
Chris Reckel caught three of the TD passes.
Hoker connected with Miles Weddington on an 89-yard scoring toss.
North (1-3) had lost its first three games.
Washington (2-2) was coming off a 28-21 win over William Chrisman on Sept. 9.
Highland 54, Jerseyville 12: Brent Wuebbels threw for four scores and ran for another as the Bulldogs romped in this Mississippi Valley Conference game in Highland.
Wuebbels hit Cade Altadonna for two scores including a 19-yard TD strike just 2:02 into the contest,
Highland won for the first time after an 0-3 start.
The Bulldogs have won the last nine in the series.