Week 4 high school football roundup: Timberland scores late to beat Fort Zumwalt West in wild GAC South contest

Timberland High senior quarterback AJ Raines hit Travis Reeves on a 2-yard touchdown pass with 23 seconds left Friday for a 59-56 win over Fort Zumwalt West in a GAC South football game in O’Fallon.

The Wolves (4-0 overall, 1-0 conference) have won their first four games for the first time since 2016.

Week 4 high school football box scores All the scoring plays from Week 4 high school football games, as reported to STLhighschoolsports.com.

The contest featured four lead changes in the fourth quarter, with Zumwalt West (1-3, 0-1) leading 56-52 on Kyle Nunn's touchdown run with 3:24 to go.

“We’re just trying to keep the fans in their seats,” Timberland coach Edward Gilreath said. “A pretty crazy track meet. It was by far the most competitive game we’ve had yet.”

Raines passed for six touchdowns, including the late game winner, and rushed for another. August Tank Billings caught three of the scoring strikes, covering 55, 50 and 15 yards, in the second quarter. Reeves caught a pair and Creighton Ervin had the other.

The Wolves converted on a four-and-5 play on the game-winning drive.

“This feels great,” Gilreath said. “We’re just going to keep moving forward and try to get better in the next seven days.”

Troy 58, Francis Howell Central 21: Charos Sutton ran for two scores and threw for another during a 2-minute, 22-second scoring blitz late in the first quarter as Trojans rolled in this GAC South affair in downtown Cottleville.

Ethan Lollar caught both scoring passes. His 28-yard TD catch pushed the Trojans' lead 21-7.

Troy (3-1, 1-0) has won the last seven games between the conference foes.

Central (3-1, 0-1) jumped out to a 7-0 lead on a short run by Nick Ortinau.

North Point 14, Fort Zumwalt East 13: The Grizzlies picked up their first win in program history at East.

Riley Deslatte recorded an interception to seal the win with two minutes left to play.

Aneas Smith hauled in a pair of touchdown passes from Hoyt Gregory.

CBC 56, Chaminade 7: Junior Jeremiah McClellan returned a kickoff 85 yards for a score to break a 7-7 tie and send the Cadets to a Metro Catholic Conference win at home.

CBC (3-1, 2-0) has won its last 14 meetings against Chaminade (0-4, 0-2).

The Red Devils' last victory in the series was 27-7 triumph on Sept. 12, 2008.

Cardinal Ritter 40, Helias 14: Marvin Burks scored on a 73-yard gallop early in the third quarter to break a tie and send the Lions to a win in this battle of state powers Jefferson City.

Fredrick Moore hauled in a 21-yard TD pass from Antwon McKay to get Ritter (4-0) off and running.

Helias fell to 3-1.

Alton 28, Belleville West 7: Keith Gilchrese scored twice to help the Redbirds to a Southwestern Conference victory in Belleville.

Gilchrese caught a 10-yard pass from Graham McAfoos early in the fourth quarter to build the lead up to two scores.

McAfoos also scored on a 2-yard run in the third period.

Alton (1-3, 1-1) snapped an eight-game losing streak by beating West (0-4, 0-1) for just the second time in 17 games.

Ritenour 34, Fox 20: Jayden Barnett hit Derrick Smith Jr. on a 70-yard TD pass less than a minute into the game to send the Huskies (3-1, 2-0) off and running.

Ritenour has won three in a row after a season-opening loss to Pattonville.

Fox is 1-3 and 0-3.

Duchesne 41, Borgia 33: Josh Baker-Mays hit Rob Jones on a 70-yard scoring strike just 62 seconds into the second half to help the Pioneers to a win in this AAA contest in St. Charles.

Duchesne is 2-2 and 1-1.

Borgia (2-2, 0-1) had won four of the previous five games between the schools.

De Smet 56, Vianney 7: Christian Cotton ran for one score and threw for another in the opening period to lead De Smet to a Metro Catholic Conference win at home.

Jason King added an early pick-6 for the Spartans (2-2, 2-0), who have won two in a row after season-opening losses to Springfield, Ohio, and IMG Academy of Bradenton, Florida.

De Smet has won three in a row over Vianney (0-4, 0-1).

Francis Howell 56, Francis Howell North 14: Brady Hultman scored on an early 30-yard TD run as the hosts scored three times in the opening 6:43 of the GAC South game.

Howell (4-0, 1-0) has scored at least 41 points in every game this season.

North (2-2, 0-1) was coming off a 35-0 win over St. Charles.

Lafayette 49, Northwest Cedar Hill 0: Jack Behl scored on a short run midway through the first quarter and then hit Baylor Adamovsky on a 6-yard scoring strike 70 seconds later to get the Lancers off and running in this nonconference contest in Wildwood.

Hunter Song rambled 24 yards with a blocked punt to push the lead to 21-0 with 3:49 left in the opening period.

Dre Davis scored on a 60-yard run to highlight a four-touchdown explosion in the second quarter.

Behl hit on 10 of 15 passes for 132 yards and two scores.

The entire second half was played with a running clock.

Lafayette (3-1) has won three in a row after a 21-14 season-opening loss to Marquette.

Northwest (0-4) has given up 179 points this season.

Kirkwood 36, Hazelwood Central 18: Deion Brown rushed for three scores in the first half as the Pioneers won at home.

Brown’s 43-yard scamper late in the first half pumped the lead to 20-12.

Brown rushed for 157 yards on 25 carries.

Kirkwood is 2-2 overall and 2-1 in Suburban Conference Yellow Pool play.

Hazelwood Central (1-3, 0-2) jumped to an early lead on a 57-yard run by Jackson Sommerville.

St. Dominic 42, Grandview 6: Kelly Welby hit Cole Beerman with a first-quarter TD pass and Nicholas Brengarth ran an interception back for a score to lead the Crusaders to a nonconference win at home.

Thomas Pulliam got the ball rolling with a 21-yard scoring gallop just over five minutes into the contest.

St. Dominic (3-1) was coming off a 45-3 loss to defending Class 2 state champion Lutheran St. Charles.

Grandview (2-2) has lost two in a row after season-opening wins over Paris and Bayless.

Union 52, Pacific 14: Liam Hughes hit on two long TD passes on the Wildcats first two possessions to lead them to a Four Rivers Conference win in Pacific

Hughes connected on a 59-yard strike to Hayden Burke just 30 second into the game. Hughes then tossed a 72-yard pass to Ryan Rapert to push the lead to a 14-0.

The Wildcats (4-0, 2-0) have won the last five over Pacific (0-4, 0-2) and 15 of the last 16.

Triad 49, Civic Memorial 0: Jason Randol rambled 64 yards for a score to highlight an early salvo as the Knights romped in Bethalto in the Mississippi Valley Conference opener for both.

The Knights (2-2, 1-0) snapped a two-game losing streak.

Civic Memorial (1-3, 0-1) has lost three in a row after beating Alton Marquette in its first game of the season.

Highland 61, Jerseyville 19: The Bulldogs raced out to a 28-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back in this Mississippi Valley Conference opener in Jersey County.

Brent Wuebbels scored on runs of 12 and 26 yards for Highland (3-1, 1-0). He also hit Travis Porter on a 71-yard scoring strike.

The Bulldogs racked up 326 yards on the ground and 264 in the air.

Chase Withrow returned a kickoff 93 yards for the Panthers (2-2, 0-1).

Highland has won the last 10 games between the teams.

Ladue 34, Oakville 31: The Rams (2-2) snapped a two-game losing streak by handing the Tigers (3-1) their first loss of the season in the nonconference game at Oakville.

Ladue scored the winning touchdown with 19 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

It was the first meeting between the programs in at least 23 seasons.

Monroe City 46, South Shelby 8: Senior Ceaton Pennewell led an early assault as the Panthers tallied 22 point in the first quarter on the way to a win in this battle of Highway 36 neighbors.

Monroe City (4-0) has tallied at least 46 points in each game this season.

South Shelby (3-1) entered the contest with wins over Milan, Westran and Brookfield.