Week 4 high school football scores

Area Missouri
CBC 63, Vianney 6
De Smet 33, Chaminade 7
Eureka 35, Lafayette 14
Farmington 48, Ritenour 6
Festus 62, De Soto 6
Fort Zumwalt East 32, Francis Howell North 27
Fort Zumwalt North 56, Washington 7
Fort Zumwalt South 31, Liberty (Wentzville) 20
Francis Howell 51, Fort Zumwalt West 14
Helias 49, Granite City 0
Hillsboro 42, North County 7
Holt 27, Timberland 20
John Burroughs 35, Lutheran South 0
Kirkwood 34, Ladue 18
Lift For Life 32, Jennings 6
Lindbergh 47, Webster Groves 7
Lutheran St. Charles 50, Hermann 0
Marquette 38, Northwest Cedar Hill 2
Mehlville 47, McCluer North 28
New Madrid County Central 44, Doniphan 7
North Callaway 56, Van-Far 0
Oakville 55, Hazelwood West 26
Orchard Farm 25, Brentwood 24
Owensville 60, St. James 11
Paris 44, Bayless 22
Parkway North 59, Riverview Gardens 0
Parkway West 48, Parkway Central 0
Pattonville 27, Fox 20
Perryville 21, Fredericktown 14
SLUH 63, Normandy 12
St. Clair 14, Sullivan 8
St. Mary's 42, Borgia 0
St. Pius X 24, Jefferson 20
St. Vincent 49, Herculaneum 0
Ste. Genevieve 41, Potosi 21
Union 49, Pacific 22
Valle Catholic 42, St. Dominic 7
Warrenton 42, St. Charles 8
Winfield 50, St. Charles West 0
Area Illinois
Althoff 37, Mount Vernon, Illinois 20
Alton 6, Belleville West 3
Breese Central 20, Freeburg 16
Cahokia 30, Marion 8
Carbondale 38, Centralia, Illinois 14
Carlinville 42, Gillespie 7
Carlyle 12, Red Bud 6
Chester 48, Sparta 6
Collinsville 49, Charleston, Illinois 14
Columbia 21, Roxana 0
Highland 54, Jerseyville 12
Mascoutah 42, Waterloo 21
Mater Dei 65, Alton Marquette 12 (2OT)
Nashville 47, Anna-Jonesboro 22
Nokomis 62, Litchfield 20
O'Fallon 30, Edwardsville 14
Pana 49, Staunton 7
Piasa Southwestern 28, Greenville 27
Quincy Notre Dame 22, Duchesne 6
Salem, Illinois 46, Wood River 0
Triad 30, Civic Memorial 14
Vandalia 33, Hillsboro, Illinois 20
Wesclin 47, Dupo 12
Other Missouri
Adrian 21, El Dorado Springs 20
Ash Grove 44, Pierce City 0
Aurora 26, Mount Vernon 7
Ava 59, Mountain View-Liberty 24
Battle 35, Hickman 22
Belton 49, Oak Park 28
Blue Valley (Kan.) 67, Lee's Summit 36
Blue Valley Northwest (Kan.) 49, St. Joseph Central 6
Boonville 41, Blair Oaks 35
Branson 58, Neosho 28
Butler 44, Cole Camp 14
Cabool 27, Houston 26
California 36, Osage 34
Carthage 42, Webb City 14
Chillicothe 48, Cameron 7
Dexter 45, East Prairie 0
Diamond 35, Miller 12
East Buchanan 22, Hamilton 12
Fair Grove 63, Forsyth 13
Fort Osage 58, Van Horn 20
Glendale 41, Bolivar 27
Grain Valley 48, Truman 13
Hallsville 34, Eldon 20
Hannibal 62, Fulton 12
Harrisburg, Missouri 44, Westran 14
Harrisonville 36, Warrensburg 27
Holden 18, Crest Ridge 0
Hollister 37, Marshfield 27
Jackson 48, Cape Girardeau Central 0
Jefferson City 49, Smith-Cotton 0
Joplin 44, Carl Junction 6
Kearney 34, Ruskin 0
Kelly 27, Charleston 20
Kennett 61, Caruthersville 6
Kickapoo 40, Parkview 0
Kirksville 63, Moberly 22
Knob Noster 64, Agape Boarding School 8
Lafayette County 35, Summit Christian 21
Lamar 48, Nevada 22
Lebanon 58, Waynesville 20
Lee's Summit North 41, Raymore-Peculiar 14
Liberty (KC) 28, Lee's Summit West 20
Lighthouse Christian 20, Sweet Springs 6
Lincoln 34, Scotland County 12
Lincoln College Prep 64, Sumner, Kansas 0
Logan-Rogersville 28, Cassville 13
Macon 32, Highland, Missouri 30
Malden 54, Chaffee 6
Marceline 37, Fayette 0
Marionville 48, Springfield Central 0
Mark Twain 56, Missouri Military Academy 6
McDonald County 31, Monett 14
Mexico 43, Marshall 16
Mid-Buchanan 48, Lathrop 7
Milan 46, Princeton 14
Monroe City 44, Centralia, Mo. 6
Mountain Grove 37, Willow Springs 7
Nixa 21, Republic 10
Odessa 29, Oak Grove 21
Ozark 52, Willard 0
Palmyra 23, Brookfield 6
Park Hill 50, Blue Springs 0
Park Hill South 44, William Chrisman 21
Park Hills Central 70, Cuba 0
Platte County 29, North Kansas City 0
Plattsburg 22, North Platte 16
Polo 13, Gallatin 12
Poplar Bluff 47, Sikeston 22
Reeds Spring 62, Springfield Catholic 28
Richmond 52, Pembroke Hill 8
Rock Bridge 43, Capital City 14
Rockhurst 21, Blue Springs South 7
Rolla 56, Springfield Hillcrest 6
Sarcoxie 28, Stockton 20
Scott City 30, Portageville 16
Seneca 35, East Newton 7
Skyline 48, Slater 16
Smithville 51, Raytown South 14
South Callaway 41, Montgomery County 28
South Harrison 14, Maysville 0
South Shelby 35, Clark County 20
Southern Boone 24, Versailles 20
St. Joseph Lafayette 56, Savannah 49
St. Michael the Archangel 41, Tipton 6
St. Pius X (Kansas City) 14, Maryville 13
Strafford 69, Clever 6
Thayer 47, Salem 6
Trenton 26, Putnam County 0
Warsaw 48, Sherwood 12
Wellington-Napoleon 41, Lone Jack 0
West Plains 53, Camdenton 21
West Platte 39, Lawson 0
Windsor (Sedalia) 49, Cass Midway 8
Winnetonka 24, Grandview K.C. 20
