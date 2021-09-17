 Skip to main content
Week 4 high school football scores
Week 4 high school football scores

From the 2021 weekly high school football scores series
Pacific vs. Union football

Pacific's Weston Kulick carries the ball during a football game against Union on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Union High School in Union, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

 Randy Kemp

Area Missouri

CBC 63, Vianney 6

De Smet 33, Chaminade 7

Eureka 35, Lafayette 14

Farmington 48, Ritenour 6

Festus 62, De Soto 6

Fort Zumwalt East 32, Francis Howell North 27

Fort Zumwalt North 56, Washington 7

Fort Zumwalt South 31, Liberty (Wentzville) 20

Francis Howell 51, Fort Zumwalt West 14

Helias 49, Granite City 0

Hillsboro 42, North County 7

Holt 27, Timberland 20

John Burroughs 35, Lutheran South 0

Kirkwood 34, Ladue 18

Lift For Life 32, Jennings 6

Lindbergh 47, Webster Groves 7

Lutheran St. Charles 50, Hermann 0

Marquette 38, Northwest Cedar Hill 2

Mehlville 47, McCluer North 28

New Madrid County Central 44, Doniphan 7

North Callaway 56, Van-Far 0

Oakville 55, Hazelwood West 26

Orchard Farm 25, Brentwood 24

Owensville 60, St. James 11

Paris 44, Bayless 22

Parkway North 59, Riverview Gardens 0

Parkway West 48, Parkway Central 0

Pattonville 27, Fox 20

Perryville 21, Fredericktown 14

SLUH 63, Normandy 12

St. Clair 14, Sullivan 8

St. Mary's 42, Borgia 0

St. Pius X 24, Jefferson 20

St. Vincent 49, Herculaneum 0

Ste. Genevieve 41, Potosi 21

Union 49, Pacific 22

Valle Catholic 42, St. Dominic 7

Warrenton 42, St. Charles 8

Winfield 50, St. Charles West 0

Area Illinois

Althoff 37, Mount Vernon, Illinois 20

Alton 6, Belleville West 3

Breese Central 20, Freeburg 16

Cahokia 30, Marion 8

Carbondale 38, Centralia, Illinois 14

Carlinville 42, Gillespie 7

Carlyle 12, Red Bud 6

Chester 48, Sparta 6

Collinsville 49, Charleston, Illinois 14

Columbia 21, Roxana 0

Highland 54, Jerseyville 12

Mascoutah 42, Waterloo 21

Mater Dei 65, Alton Marquette 12 (2OT)

Nashville 47, Anna-Jonesboro 22

Nokomis 62, Litchfield 20

O'Fallon 30, Edwardsville 14

Pana 49, Staunton 7

Piasa Southwestern 28, Greenville 27

Quincy Notre Dame 22, Duchesne 6

Salem, Illinois 46, Wood River 0

Triad 30, Civic Memorial 14

Vandalia 33, Hillsboro, Illinois 20

Wesclin 47, Dupo 12

Other Missouri

Adrian 21, El Dorado Springs 20

Ash Grove 44, Pierce City 0

Aurora 26, Mount Vernon 7

Ava 59, Mountain View-Liberty 24

Battle 35, Hickman 22

Belton 49, Oak Park 28

Blue Valley (Kan.) 67, Lee's Summit 36

Blue Valley Northwest (Kan.) 49, St. Joseph Central 6

Boonville 41, Blair Oaks 35

Branson 58, Neosho 28

Butler 44, Cole Camp 14

Cabool 27, Houston 26

California 36, Osage 34

Carthage 42, Webb City 14

Chillicothe 48, Cameron 7

Dexter 45, East Prairie 0

Diamond 35, Miller 12

East Buchanan 22, Hamilton 12

Fair Grove 63, Forsyth 13

Fort Osage 58, Van Horn 20

Glendale 41, Bolivar 27

Grain Valley 48, Truman 13

Hallsville 34, Eldon 20

Hannibal 62, Fulton 12

Harrisburg, Missouri 44, Westran 14

Harrisonville 36, Warrensburg 27

Holden 18, Crest Ridge 0

Hollister 37, Marshfield 27

Jackson 48, Cape Girardeau Central 0

Jefferson City 49, Smith-Cotton 0

Joplin 44, Carl Junction 6

Kearney 34, Ruskin 0

Kelly 27, Charleston 20

Kennett 61, Caruthersville 6

Kickapoo 40, Parkview 0

Kirksville 63, Moberly 22

Knob Noster 64, Agape Boarding School 8

Lafayette County 35, Summit Christian 21

Lamar 48, Nevada 22

Lebanon 58, Waynesville 20

Lee's Summit North 41, Raymore-Peculiar 14

Liberty (KC) 28, Lee's Summit West 20

Lighthouse Christian 20, Sweet Springs 6

Lincoln 34, Scotland County 12

Lincoln College Prep 64, Sumner, Kansas 0

Logan-Rogersville 28, Cassville 13

Macon 32, Highland, Missouri 30

Malden 54, Chaffee 6

Marceline 37, Fayette 0

Marionville 48, Springfield Central 0

Mark Twain 56, Missouri Military Academy 6

McDonald County 31, Monett 14

Mexico 43, Marshall 16

Mid-Buchanan 48, Lathrop 7

Milan 46, Princeton 14

Monroe City 44, Centralia, Mo. 6

Mountain Grove 37, Willow Springs 7

Nixa 21, Republic 10

Odessa 29, Oak Grove 21

Ozark 52, Willard 0

Palmyra 23, Brookfield 6

Park Hill 50, Blue Springs 0

Park Hill South 44, William Chrisman 21

Park Hills Central 70, Cuba 0

Platte County 29, North Kansas City 0

Plattsburg 22, North Platte 16

Polo 13, Gallatin 12

Poplar Bluff 47, Sikeston 22

Reeds Spring 62, Springfield Catholic 28

Richmond 52, Pembroke Hill 8

Rock Bridge 43, Capital City 14

Rockhurst 21, Blue Springs South 7

Rolla 56, Springfield Hillcrest 6

Sarcoxie 28, Stockton 20

Scott City 30, Portageville 16

Seneca 35, East Newton 7

Skyline 48, Slater 16

Smithville 51, Raytown South 14

South Callaway 41, Montgomery County 28

South Harrison 14, Maysville 0

South Shelby 35, Clark County 20

Southern Boone 24, Versailles 20

St. Joseph Lafayette 56, Savannah 49

St. Michael the Archangel 41, Tipton 6

St. Pius X (Kansas City) 14, Maryville 13

Strafford 69, Clever 6

Thayer 47, Salem 6

Trenton 26, Putnam County 0

Warsaw 48, Sherwood 12

Wellington-Napoleon 41, Lone Jack 0

West Plains 53, Camdenton 21

West Platte 39, Lawson 0

Windsor (Sedalia) 49, Cass Midway 8

Winnetonka 24, Grandview K.C. 20

