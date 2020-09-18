Week 4 high school football scores

AREA MISSOURI
Bowling Green 54, Wright City 0
Crystal City 30, Agape Boarding School 19
Duchesne 32, O'Fallon Christian 31
Farmington 29, St. Dominic 28
Festus 36, De Soto 13
Fort Zumwalt East 27, Francis Howell North 14
Fort Zumwalt North 42, Washington 7
Fort Zumwalt South 28, Liberty (Wentzville) 25
Fox 26, Northwest Cedar Hill 0
Francis Howell 42, Fort Zumwalt West 7
Helias 49, Borgia 28
Hillsboro 36, North County 14
Holt 48, Timberland 17
Kennett 46, St. Pius X 0
Lutheran St. Charles 30, Hermann 0
New Madrid County Central 45, Doniphan 0
North Callaway 45, Van-Far 0
Owensville 41, St. James 0
Perryville 35, Malden 30
St. Charles West 55, Winfield 13
Ste. Genevieve 42, Potosi 7
Union 41, Pacific 40
Valle Catholic 67, Orchard Farm 0
Warrenton 37, St. Charles 20
STATEWIDE MISSOURI
Adrian 27, El Dorado Springs 18
Belton 35, Oak Park 7
Blair Oaks 51, Boonville 7
Blue Springs 24, Park Hill 21
Branson 49, Neosho 15
Buffalo 47, Stockton 12
Butler 41, Cole Camp 7
California 43, Osage 13
Cameron 48, Chillicothe 21
Carrollton 47, Salisbury 13
Cassville 43, Logan-Rogersville 6
Centralia (Mo.) 18, Monroe City 0
Clark County 50, South Shelby 0
Clopton 27, Louisiana 6
Crest Ridge 52, Tolton Catholic 20
East Buchanan 60, Hamilton 36
East Newton 26, Seneca 13
East Prairie 25, Dexter 15
Fair Grove 36, Forsyth 20
Gallatin 48, Polo 27
Glendale 20, Bolivar 15
Grain Valley 38, Truman 0
Hannibal 56, Fulton 19
Hollister 27, Marshfield 24
Jackson 63, Cape Girardeau Central 0
Jefferson City 27, Smith-Cotton 6
Joplin 49, Carl Junction 28
KC Center 22, Excelsior Springs 18
Kearney 70, Ruskin 20
Knob Noster 28, KC Northeast 6
Lafayette County 31, Summit Christian 28
Lamar 44, Nevada 28
Lawson 10, West Platte 6
Lebanon 55, Waynesville 20
Lee's Summit 22, St. Joseph Central 8
Lexington 22, KC Southeast 6
Liberty (KC) 38, Lee's Summit West 20
Liberty North 41, Staley 13
Lighthouse Christian 44, Sweet Springs 14
Lincoln College Prep 56, Sumner, Kansas 0
Lockwood 59, Lincoln 0
Marionville 85, Greenfield, Missouri 0
McDonald County 13, Monett 7
Mexico 28, Marshall 20
Mid-Buchanan 42, Lathrop 6
Milan 39, Princeton 8
Moberly 27, Kirksville 0
Montgomery County 41, South Callaway 20
Mount Vernon 19, Aurora 6
Mountain View-Liberty 26, Ava 18
Nixa 35, Republic 7
North Kansas City 42, Platte County 37
Odessa 42, Oak Grove 6
Ozark 42, Willard 14
Palmyra 24, Brookfield 6
Park Hill South 42, William Chrisman 0
Park Hills Central 45, Cuba 12
Pierce City 42, Ash Grove 35
Plattsburg 29, North Platte 0
Raymore-Peculiar 27, Lee's Summit North 7
Raytown 52, Fort Osage 14
Rock Bridge 76, Capital City 49
Rockhurst 36, Blue Springs South 14
Rogers (Ark.) 43, Springfield Central 14
Sarcoxie 28, Commerce (Okla.) 21
Savannah 23, St. Joseph Lafayette 21
Skyline 41, Slater 7
Smithville 56, Raytown South 0
South Harrison 36, Maysville 0
Southern Boone 38, Richmond 24
St. Pius X (Kansas City) 26, Maryville 14
Strafford 34, Clever 7
Thayer 48, Salem 6
Valley Center, Kansas 34, Pleasant Hill 6
Warrensburg 42, Harrisonville 0
Warsaw 52, Tipton 28
Webb City 38, Kickapoo 10
Wellington-Napoleon 45, Lone Jack 6
West Plains 28, Camdenton 6
Westran 24, Harrisburg, Missouri 22
Willow Springs 20, Mountain Grove 0
Windsor (Sedalia) 26, Cabool 0
Winnetonka 44, Grandview K.C. 6
