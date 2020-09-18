 Skip to main content
Week 4 high school football scores
Week 4 high school football scores

Farmington at St. Dominic Football

Farmington's Kaden Files (10) hands off the ball to Braden Botkin (26) at St. Dominic High School in O'Fallon, Mo., on Sept. 18, 2020. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

 Michael R. Gulledge

AREA MISSOURI

Bowling Green 54, Wright City 0

Crystal City 30, Agape Boarding School 19

Duchesne 32, O'Fallon Christian 31

Farmington 29, St. Dominic 28

Festus 36, De Soto 13

Fort Zumwalt East 27, Francis Howell North 14

Fort Zumwalt North 42, Washington 7

Fort Zumwalt South 28, Liberty (Wentzville) 25

Fox 26, Northwest Cedar Hill 0

Francis Howell 42, Fort Zumwalt West 7

Helias 49, Borgia 28

Hillsboro 36, North County 14

Holt 48, Timberland 17

Kennett 46, St. Pius X 0

Lutheran St. Charles 30, Hermann 0

New Madrid County Central 45, Doniphan 0

North Callaway 45, Van-Far 0

Owensville 41, St. James 0

Perryville 35, Malden 30

St. Charles West 55, Winfield 13

Ste. Genevieve 42, Potosi 7

Union 41, Pacific 40

Valle Catholic 67, Orchard Farm 0

Warrenton 37, St. Charles 20

STATEWIDE MISSOURI

Adrian 27, El Dorado Springs 18

Belton 35, Oak Park 7

Blair Oaks 51, Boonville 7

Blue Springs 24, Park Hill 21

Branson 49, Neosho 15

Buffalo 47, Stockton 12

Butler 41, Cole Camp 7

California 43, Osage 13

Cameron 48, Chillicothe 21

Carrollton 47, Salisbury 13

Cassville 43, Logan-Rogersville 6

Centralia (Mo.) 18, Monroe City 0

Clark County 50, South Shelby 0

Clopton 27, Louisiana 6

Crest Ridge 52, Tolton Catholic 20

East Buchanan 60, Hamilton 36

East Newton 26, Seneca 13

East Prairie 25, Dexter 15

Fair Grove 36, Forsyth 20

Gallatin 48, Polo 27

Glendale 20, Bolivar 15

Grain Valley 38, Truman 0

Hannibal 56, Fulton 19

Hollister 27, Marshfield 24

Jackson 63, Cape Girardeau Central 0

Jefferson City 27, Smith-Cotton 6

Joplin 49, Carl Junction 28

KC Center 22, Excelsior Springs 18

Kearney 70, Ruskin 20

Knob Noster 28, KC Northeast 6

Lafayette County 31, Summit Christian 28

Lamar 44, Nevada 28

Lawson 10, West Platte 6

Lebanon 55, Waynesville 20

Lee's Summit 22, St. Joseph Central 8

Lexington 22, KC Southeast 6

Liberty (KC) 38, Lee's Summit West 20

Liberty North 41, Staley 13

Lighthouse Christian 44, Sweet Springs 14

Lincoln College Prep 56, Sumner, Kansas 0

Lockwood 59, Lincoln 0

Marionville 85, Greenfield, Missouri 0

McDonald County 13, Monett 7

Mexico 28, Marshall 20

Mid-Buchanan 42, Lathrop 6

Milan 39, Princeton 8

Moberly 27, Kirksville 0

Montgomery County 41, South Callaway 20

Mount Vernon 19, Aurora 6

Mountain View-Liberty 26, Ava 18

Nixa 35, Republic 7

North Kansas City 42, Platte County 37

Odessa 42, Oak Grove 6

Ozark 42, Willard 14

Palmyra 24, Brookfield 6

Park Hill South 42, William Chrisman 0

Park Hills Central 45, Cuba 12

Pierce City 42, Ash Grove 35

Plattsburg 29, North Platte 0

Raymore-Peculiar 27, Lee's Summit North 7

Raytown 52, Fort Osage 14

Rock Bridge 76, Capital City 49

Rockhurst 36, Blue Springs South 14

Rogers (Ark.) 43, Springfield Central 14

Sarcoxie 28, Commerce (Okla.) 21

Savannah 23, St. Joseph Lafayette 21

Skyline 41, Slater 7

Smithville 56, Raytown South 0

South Harrison 36, Maysville 0

Southern Boone 38, Richmond 24

St. Pius X (Kansas City) 26, Maryville 14

Strafford 34, Clever 7

Thayer 48, Salem 6

Valley Center, Kansas 34, Pleasant Hill 6

Warrensburg 42, Harrisonville 0

Warsaw 52, Tipton 28

Webb City 38, Kickapoo 10

Wellington-Napoleon 45, Lone Jack 6

West Plains 28, Camdenton 6

Westran 24, Harrisburg, Missouri 22

Willow Springs 20, Mountain Grove 0

Windsor (Sedalia) 26, Cabool 0

Winnetonka 44, Grandview K.C. 6

