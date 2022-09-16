 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Schnucks

Week 4 high school football scores

  • 0
Eureka vs. Marquette football

Marquette's Drew Ellis (5) attempts to block a field goal by Eureka's Bryce Clark and heald by Casey Hobelman (4) during a football game on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Marquette High School in Clarkson Valley, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

AREA MISSOURI

Brentwood 6, Orchard Farm 0

Cardinal Ritter 40, Helias 14

CBC 56, Chaminade 7

Crystal City 42, Confluence 0

De Smet 56, Vianney 7

Duchesne 41, Borgia 33

Eureka 35, Marquette 28

Farmington 48, Sikeston 15

Festus 56, De Soto 7

Fort Zumwalt North 35, Washington 32

Francis Howell 56, Francis Howell North 14

Hermann 62, Cuba 22

Hillsboro 31, North County 10

Holt 42, Fort Zumwalt South 0

People are also reading…

Jennings 41, Riverview Gardens 6

Kirkwood 36, Hazelwood Central 18

Ladue 34, Oakville 31

Lafayette 49, Northwest Cedar Hill 0

Liberty (Wentzville) 63, Roosevelt 8

Lift For Life 2, TDW Academy 0

Lutheran North 59, Westminster 0

New Madrid County Central 42, Doniphan 8

North Callaway 29, Louisiana 12

North Point 14, Fort Zumwalt East 13

Owensville 42, St. James 8

Park Hills Central 41, Cape Girardeau Central 20

Parkway Central 63, Clayton 8

Parkway South 33, Webster Groves 10

Parkway West 28, McCluer 8

Pattonville 29, Lindbergh 17

Perryville 40, Bayless 0

Ritenour 34, Fox 20

Seckman 58, Mehlville 7

SLUH 43, Vashon 15

St. Charles West 43, Winfield 21

St. Clair 27, Sullivan 14

St. Dominic 42, Grandview 6

St. Mary's 56, Lutheran St. Charles 20

St. Pius X 27, Jefferson 12

St. Vincent 19, Herculaneum 16

Ste. Genevieve 44, Fredericktown 6

Summit 44, Parkway North 32

Timberland 59, Fort Zumwalt West 56

Troy Buchanan 58, Francis Howell Central 21

Union 52, Pacific 14

Valle Catholic 68, Potosi 13

Warrenton 26, St. Charles 0

Wright City 40, South Callaway 24

AREA ILLINOIS

Alton 28, Belleville West 7

Breese Central 31, Freeburg 19

Carlinville 48, Gillespie 0

Centralia, Illinois 27, Carbondale 21

Chester 32, Sparta 0

Collinsville 35, Charleston, Illinois 14

Columbia 28, Roxana 27

Dupo 22, Wesclin 6

Greenville 26, Piasa Southwestern 13

Highland 61, Jerseyville 19

Marion 36, Cahokia 14

Mater Dei 51, Alton Marquette 0

Mount Vernon, Illinois 68, Althoff 41

O'Fallon 32, Edwardsville 31

Pana 28, Staunton 3

Red Bud 35, Carlyle 6

Triad 49, Civic Memorial 0

Vandalia 43, Hillsboro, Illinois 18

Virden North Mac 43, Litchfield 6

Waterloo 35, Mascoutah 18

Wood River 42, Salem, Illinois 34

OTHER MISSOURI

Adrian 28, Wellington-Napoleon 6

Agape Boarding School 30, Missouri Military Academy 26

Ash Grove 20, Pierce City 7

Aurora 27, Springfield Catholic 0

Battle 47, Hickman 29

Bentonville (Ark.) 30, Rockhurst 7

Blair Oaks 52, California 14

Blue Springs 34, Fort Osage 32

Blue Springs South 52, Raymore-Peculiar 34

Boonville 18, Southern Boone 14

Bowling Green 64, Van-Far 6

Buffalo 64, Skyline 39

Camdenton 65, Parkview 6

Cameron 42, Chillicothe 0

Carthage 48, Carl Junction 12

Cass Midway 26, Crest Ridge 16

Cassville 35, East Newton 0

Centralia, Mo. 42, Brookfield 8

Chaffee 28, Malden 7

Charleston 20, Kelly 14

Clark County 50, Highland, Missouri 8

Cole Camp 47, Lone Jack 0

Dexter 45, East Prairie 16

Diamond 38, Miller 22

East Buchanan 33, Lathrop 7

Fayette 21, Westran 18

Forsyth 45, Fair Grove 44

Gallatin 46, Polo 8

Glendale 60, Springfield Hillcrest 22

Grain Valley 24, Platte County 14

Grandview K.C. 54, Winnetonka 7

Hallsville 18, Versailles 6

Hannibal 48, Fulton 0

Harrisburg, Missouri 36, Paris 0

Harrisonville 28, Warrensburg 24

Holden 30, Butler 22

Houston 38, Cabool 24

Jackson 35, Poplar Bluff 7

Jefferson City 42, Smith-Cotton 27

Joplin 24, Webb City 8

KC Center 45, Christ Prep Academy (Kan.) 6

Kearney 44, Excelsior Springs 6

Kennett 52, Caruthersville 28

Kickapoo 35, Waynesville 8

Kirksville 34, Moberly 14

Knob Noster 48, KC Northeast 12

Lafayette County 74, Summit Christian 6

Lee's Summit North 38, Lee's Summit 16

Lexington 18, KC Southeast 6

Liberty (KC) 49, Park Hill 24

Liberty North 34, Park Hill South 14

Lincoln 24, Windsor (Sedalia) 0

Lincoln College Prep 35, KC East 0

Logan-Rogersville 26, Mount Vernon 8

Macon 49, Palmyra 14

Marionville 18, Springfield Central 13

Mark Twain 50, Montgomery County 18

Marshfield 34, Monett 24

Maysville 27, South Harrison 6

Mexico 35, Marshall 14

Mid-Buchanan 35, Lawson 0

Milan 34, Princeton 14

Monroe City 46, South Shelby 8

Mountain Grove 50, Willow Springs 6

Mountain View-Liberty 32, Ava 0

Nevada 27, McDonald County 26

Nixa 56, Branson 17

North Kansas City 23, Belton 3

North Platte 25, Hamilton 24 (OT)

Oak Park 48, Truman 6

Odessa 57, Oak Grove 43

Osage 28, Eldon 0

Ozark 33, Willard 0

Pleasant Hill 45, Clinton 13

Raytown 51, Raytown South 27

Reeds Spring 34, Hollister 14

Republic 63, Neosho 48

Richmond 18, Van Horn 6

Rock Bridge 35, Capital City 28

Russellville 35, Carrollton 14

Salisbury 48, Scotland County 7

Sarcoxie 36, Stockton 29

Savannah 69, St. Joseph Lafayette 0

Scott City 48, Portageville 38

Seneca 36, Lamar 33

Smithville 54, Ruskin 6

St. Joseph Benton 63, KC Central Academy 0

St. Joseph Central 40, William Chrisman 10

St. Michael the Archangel 35, Pembroke Hill 0

St. Pius X (Kansas City) 34, Maryville 27

Staley 42, Lee's Summit West 20

Strafford 57, Clever 0

Thayer 28, Salem 6

Tipton 62, Slater 12

Trenton 42, Putnam County 20

University Academy 50, El Dorado Springs 6

Warsaw 26, Sherwood 6

West Plains 28, Rolla 7

West Platte 48, Plattsburg 0

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News