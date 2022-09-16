Week 4 high school football scores

AREA MISSOURI
Brentwood 6, Orchard Farm 0
Cardinal Ritter 40, Helias 14
CBC 56, Chaminade 7
Crystal City 42, Confluence 0
De Smet 56, Vianney 7
Duchesne 41, Borgia 33
Eureka 35, Marquette 28
Farmington 48, Sikeston 15
Festus 56, De Soto 7
Fort Zumwalt North 35, Washington 32
Francis Howell 56, Francis Howell North 14
Hermann 62, Cuba 22
Hillsboro 31, North County 10
Holt 42, Fort Zumwalt South 0
Jennings 41, Riverview Gardens 6
Kirkwood 36, Hazelwood Central 18
Ladue 34, Oakville 31
Lafayette 49, Northwest Cedar Hill 0
Liberty (Wentzville) 63, Roosevelt 8
Lift For Life 2, TDW Academy 0
Lutheran North 59, Westminster 0
New Madrid County Central 42, Doniphan 8
North Callaway 29, Louisiana 12
North Point 14, Fort Zumwalt East 13
Owensville 42, St. James 8
Park Hills Central 41, Cape Girardeau Central 20
Parkway Central 63, Clayton 8
Parkway South 33, Webster Groves 10
Parkway West 28, McCluer 8
Pattonville 29, Lindbergh 17
Perryville 40, Bayless 0
Ritenour 34, Fox 20
Seckman 58, Mehlville 7
SLUH 43, Vashon 15
St. Charles West 43, Winfield 21
St. Clair 27, Sullivan 14
St. Dominic 42, Grandview 6
St. Mary's 56, Lutheran St. Charles 20
St. Pius X 27, Jefferson 12
St. Vincent 19, Herculaneum 16
Ste. Genevieve 44, Fredericktown 6
Summit 44, Parkway North 32
Timberland 59, Fort Zumwalt West 56
Troy Buchanan 58, Francis Howell Central 21
Union 52, Pacific 14
Valle Catholic 68, Potosi 13
Warrenton 26, St. Charles 0
Wright City 40, South Callaway 24
AREA ILLINOIS
Alton 28, Belleville West 7
Breese Central 31, Freeburg 19
Carlinville 48, Gillespie 0
Centralia, Illinois 27, Carbondale 21
Chester 32, Sparta 0
Collinsville 35, Charleston, Illinois 14
Columbia 28, Roxana 27
Dupo 22, Wesclin 6
Greenville 26, Piasa Southwestern 13
Highland 61, Jerseyville 19
Marion 36, Cahokia 14
Mater Dei 51, Alton Marquette 0
Mount Vernon, Illinois 68, Althoff 41
O'Fallon 32, Edwardsville 31
Pana 28, Staunton 3
Red Bud 35, Carlyle 6
Triad 49, Civic Memorial 0
Vandalia 43, Hillsboro, Illinois 18
Virden North Mac 43, Litchfield 6
Waterloo 35, Mascoutah 18
Wood River 42, Salem, Illinois 34
OTHER MISSOURI
Adrian 28, Wellington-Napoleon 6
Agape Boarding School 30, Missouri Military Academy 26
Ash Grove 20, Pierce City 7
Aurora 27, Springfield Catholic 0
Battle 47, Hickman 29
Bentonville (Ark.) 30, Rockhurst 7
Blair Oaks 52, California 14
Blue Springs 34, Fort Osage 32
Blue Springs South 52, Raymore-Peculiar 34
Boonville 18, Southern Boone 14
Bowling Green 64, Van-Far 6
Buffalo 64, Skyline 39
Camdenton 65, Parkview 6
Cameron 42, Chillicothe 0
Carthage 48, Carl Junction 12
Cass Midway 26, Crest Ridge 16
Cassville 35, East Newton 0
Centralia, Mo. 42, Brookfield 8
Chaffee 28, Malden 7
Charleston 20, Kelly 14
Clark County 50, Highland, Missouri 8
Cole Camp 47, Lone Jack 0
Dexter 45, East Prairie 16
Diamond 38, Miller 22
East Buchanan 33, Lathrop 7
Fayette 21, Westran 18
Forsyth 45, Fair Grove 44
Gallatin 46, Polo 8
Glendale 60, Springfield Hillcrest 22
Grain Valley 24, Platte County 14
Grandview K.C. 54, Winnetonka 7
Hallsville 18, Versailles 6
Hannibal 48, Fulton 0
Harrisburg, Missouri 36, Paris 0
Harrisonville 28, Warrensburg 24
Holden 30, Butler 22
Houston 38, Cabool 24
Jackson 35, Poplar Bluff 7
Jefferson City 42, Smith-Cotton 27
Joplin 24, Webb City 8
KC Center 45, Christ Prep Academy (Kan.) 6
Kearney 44, Excelsior Springs 6
Kennett 52, Caruthersville 28
Kickapoo 35, Waynesville 8
Kirksville 34, Moberly 14
Knob Noster 48, KC Northeast 12
Lafayette County 74, Summit Christian 6
Lee's Summit North 38, Lee's Summit 16
Lexington 18, KC Southeast 6
Liberty (KC) 49, Park Hill 24
Liberty North 34, Park Hill South 14
Lincoln 24, Windsor (Sedalia) 0
Lincoln College Prep 35, KC East 0
Logan-Rogersville 26, Mount Vernon 8
Macon 49, Palmyra 14
Marionville 18, Springfield Central 13
Mark Twain 50, Montgomery County 18
Marshfield 34, Monett 24
Maysville 27, South Harrison 6
Mexico 35, Marshall 14
Mid-Buchanan 35, Lawson 0
Milan 34, Princeton 14
Monroe City 46, South Shelby 8
Mountain Grove 50, Willow Springs 6
Mountain View-Liberty 32, Ava 0
Nevada 27, McDonald County 26
Nixa 56, Branson 17
North Kansas City 23, Belton 3
North Platte 25, Hamilton 24 (OT)
Oak Park 48, Truman 6
Odessa 57, Oak Grove 43
Osage 28, Eldon 0
Ozark 33, Willard 0
Pleasant Hill 45, Clinton 13
Raytown 51, Raytown South 27
Reeds Spring 34, Hollister 14
Republic 63, Neosho 48
Richmond 18, Van Horn 6
Rock Bridge 35, Capital City 28
Russellville 35, Carrollton 14
Salisbury 48, Scotland County 7
Sarcoxie 36, Stockton 29
Savannah 69, St. Joseph Lafayette 0
Scott City 48, Portageville 38
Seneca 36, Lamar 33
Smithville 54, Ruskin 6
St. Joseph Benton 63, KC Central Academy 0
St. Joseph Central 40, William Chrisman 10
St. Michael the Archangel 35, Pembroke Hill 0
St. Pius X (Kansas City) 34, Maryville 27
Staley 42, Lee's Summit West 20
Strafford 57, Clever 0
Thayer 28, Salem 6
Tipton 62, Slater 12
Trenton 42, Putnam County 20
University Academy 50, El Dorado Springs 6
Warsaw 26, Sherwood 6
West Plains 28, Rolla 7
West Platte 48, Plattsburg 0