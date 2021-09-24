Week 5 football roundup: CBC rolls in second half to knock off SLUH

Jeremiyah Love scored on an 84-yard touchdown gallop in the first quarter to help the Cadets run off to a 59-27 win over SLUH in this Metro Catholic Conference football game at SLUH.
Jeremiah McClellan hauled in a pair of first half TD tosses from senior quarter Patrick Heitert to push the lead to 24-21 late in the opening half.
CBC junior speedster Dakotah Mayo ran the second half kickoff back 98 yards for a score.
CBC (4-1) has won the last 19 meetings between the rivals. The Junior Billikens' last win in the series was a 26-7 triumph Oct. 14, 2005.
The Cadets have captured their last four games after a 48-44 season-opening loss to East St. Louis.
Francis Howell 41, Troy 38: Gabe James hit Brett Norfleet on a 4-yard scoring toss with 13 seconds left to help the Vikings to their 24 successive win in the series.
Howell improved to 5-0.
Brett Smith scored on a 76-yard burst up the middle late in the third period for the Trojans (4-1).
Troy quarterback Charos Sutton hit Ethan Lollar on a 19-yard strike to push the lead to 38-28 early in the final period.
Northwest-Cedar Hill 14, Webster Groves 0: Chase Viehland scored on short runs in the first and third quarters to propel the Lions to a win in Webster Groves.
Northwest (2-3) beat Webster (0-5) for the first time after losing the first five meetings by a combined 222-33.
Oakville 14, Parkway South 0: Joey Romano and Ethan Venable scored on first-half runs to propel the Tigers to their third successive win.
Oakville (3-2) is off to its best start since the 2015 team also won three of its first five games. The three-game win streak is the longest since the Tigers captured four in a row from Oct. 4-25, 2013.
Mascoutah 65, Jerseyville 36: Chase Hanson and Phoenix Mendiola scored on short runs in the final 6 minutes and 46 seconds of the opening half as the Indians won this Mississippi Valley Conference game on the road.
Hanson, who finished with four rushing TDs, also scored on a 67-yard run. He hit Chase McDaniel on a 3-yard TD pass in the opening period.
Mascoutah (5-0), which qualifies for the postseason with the win, has scored 238 points this season.
Lafayette 41, Hazelwood West 0: Zae Jones and Kevin Fowler each scored twice and Johnathan Marshall added a 26-yard TD gallop as the Lancers romped at home.
Lafayette was coming off a 35-14 loss at Eureka.
Hazelwood West (2-3) has given up 96 points in its last two games.
Union 35, St. Clair 0: Sophomore Wyatt Birke rushed for scores of 9, 20 and 25 yards and Liam Hughes hit Kaden Motley on a 71-yard TD strike as the Wildcats rolled at home
Ryan Rapert added a 6-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.
Union (5-0) has outscored its opponents 214-49 so far this season.
Marquette 42, Pattonville 7: Jack Ahlbrand tossed for four scores and ran for two others to help the Mustangs to a win at home.
Ahlbrand hit Gavin Marsh on a 68-yard TD toss in the third quarter. He also connected with Tyree Bonnett on a 73-yard strike for a 21-0 lead in the opening period.
Marquette (4-1) has won three in a row and has given up just 15 points during the run.
Pattonville (2-4) was coming off a 27-20 win over Fox.
Civic Memorial 27, Waterloo 24 (OT): Junior quarterback Bryer Arview scored on a 1-yard sneak in overtime to give the Eagles a win in this Mississippi Valley Conference game in Waterloo.
Civic Memorial (4-1) was coming off its first loss of the season, a 30-14 setback at Triad.
Hazelwood East 34, Parkway Central 14: Valonz Powell returned a kickoff 74 yards for a score to lead the Spartans to this road win.
Mekhi Holmes scored on runs of 14 and 2 yards for the winners.
East (3-2) has won three of four after a 48-0 loss to Hazelwood Central on opening day.
Parkway Central (0-5) had only scored 12 points over its first four games.
Freeburg 21, Columbia 14: Landon Funderburg scored on a 1-yard run just 69 seconds into the fourth quarter to guide the Midgets to a Cahokia Conference win at home.
Ethan Williams converted on runs of 11 and 1 yards for the victors.
Freeburg (3-2) broke an 11-game losing streak against Columbia (2-3) The Midgets' previous win in the series was a 13-12 triumph on Oct 1, 2010.
Fort Zumwalt South 38, Washington 35: Jackson Tankersley’s 31-yard field goal with 9:35 left spelled the difference as the Bulldogs won in Franklin County.
Jay Higgins threw for four scores and Aiden Gelwix returned a fumble 63 yards for a TD for South, which trailed 28-21 midway through the third period.
South (3-2) is off to its best start since the 2015 team won its first four games.
Timberland 48, Francis Howell Central 20: The Wolves exploded for four second-half scores to knock off Howell Central in this GAC South contest in Wentzville.
A.J. Rains scored on runs of 4 and 16 yards just 4 minutes apart to highlight a three-touchdown outburst in the third quarter for the Wolves (4-1).
Raines hit Josh Gibbs on an 80-yard strike in the second period.
Nick Ortinau connected with Will Thomas for an 80-yard score for Central (2-3).