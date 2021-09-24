Week 5 football roundup: CBC rolls in second half to knock off SLUH

Northwest (2-3) beat Webster (0-5) for the first time after losing the first five meetings by a combined 222-33.

Oakville 14, Parkway South 0: Joey Romano and Ethan Venable scored on first-half runs to propel the Tigers to their third successive win.

Oakville (3-2) is off to its best start since the 2015 team also won three of its first five games. The three-game win streak is the longest since the Tigers captured four in a row from Oct. 4-25, 2013.

Mascoutah 65, Jerseyville 36: Chase Hanson and Phoenix Mendiola scored on short runs in the final 6 minutes and 46 seconds of the opening half as the Indians won this Mississippi Valley Conference game on the road.

Hanson, who finished with four rushing TDs, also scored on a 67-yard run. He hit Chase McDaniel on a 3-yard TD pass in the opening period.

Mascoutah (5-0), which qualifies for the postseason with the win, has scored 238 points this season.

Lafayette 41, Hazelwood West 0: Zae Jones and Kevin Fowler each scored twice and Johnathan Marshall added a 26-yard TD gallop as the Lancers romped at home.

Lafayette was coming off a 35-14 loss at Eureka.