Week 5 high school football roundup: Parkway West rallies in second half to beat Lafayette

The Parkway West football team got some revenge Friday with a second-half rally to beat Lafayette 18-7 at home.

Lafayette knocked off West 21-14 in postseason play last season.

“The resiliency and fight that our kids showed was outstanding,” West coach Jeff Duncan said. “They’ve been playing like that all year.”

Longhorns quarterback Joseph Federer put the game away with a short run in the fourth quarter.

Trenton Livingston gave West (4-1) the lead for good with a 30-yard run.

“Everyone’s playing hard and it’s resulting in good team football,” Duncan said. “It’s nice to see.”

Zae Jones returned a kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown for Lafayette (3-2) on the final play of the second quarter.

Kyle Parini had given West a 6-0 lead on field goals of 28 and 37 yards.

Borgia 19, St. Dominic 14: Junior quarterback Koen Zeltmann hit Hayden Wolfe on a 28-yard TD pass with 5 minutes and 3 seconds left to propel the Knights to a win over St. Dominic in northern Washington.

Nathan Kell converted on an 18-yard run early in the final period to put the hosts in front 13-7 in this AAA contest.

St. Dominic answered two minutes later on a 7-yard run by Sam Cross, his second TD of the night.

Borgia (3-2, 1-1) has won five of the last six against St. Dominic (3-2, 1-1), which also lost to Lutheran St. Charles 45-3 on Sept. 9.

The Knights went 1-9 last season.

“It was a team win," Borgia coach Dale Gildehaus said. "It’s a tremendous win for the program. To do what we did (Friday), to go through what we went through last year, we have a lot of pride in the Borgia football program. And (Friday), that pride stood tall.”

Breese Central 21, Wood River 6: Chase Lewis scored twice in the first half as the Cougars handed Wood River its first loss of the season in this Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division contest in downtown Breese.

Connor Freeze added a 4-yard TD run to the early attack.

Braden Revermann picked off three passes to lead the defensive charge.

Central (4-1, 2-0) has won three in a row after a 27-14 loss to crosstown rival Mater Dei on Sept. 2.

The Oilers (4-1, 1-1) won their first four games for the first time since 2004 when they won their first nine contests.

SLUH 49, Vianney 14: Marco Sansone threw four TD passes in the first 18:16 to lead the Junior Billikens to a Metro Catholic Conference win.

Joseph Harris caught scoring strikes of 7 and 12 passes to trigger the early outburst.

Landon Pace hauled in a 44-yard TD pass to push the lead to 21-0 early in the second period.

SLUH (2-3, 1-1) has won two in a row after season-opening losses to St. Mary’s, Timberland and CBC. The Jr. Bills have won the last four games in the series and lead 19-5 since Sept. 24, 1999.

Vianney (0-5, 0-2) has managed just 55 points all season.

St. Mary’s 48, Duchesne 6: Senior running back Jamal Roberts scored on a 15-yard run after just two minutes as the Dragons rolled in an AAA contest at home.

The defending Class 3 state champions have won 15 of their last 16 games.

St. Mary’s (4-1, 2-0) beat Class 2 champion Lutheran St. Charles 56-20 on Sept. 16.

Duchesne (2-3, 1-2), a Class 1 school, came into the contest averaging 28 points per game.

Washington 76, Liberty 7: Devon Deckelman scored on a 28-yard run after just 56 seconds to kick-start the Blue Jays to a win in this GAC Central affair in Franklin County.

Deckelman scored five touchdowns and kicked 10 points.

Landon Boston added a 2-yard TD run later in the opening period to push the lead to 13-0.

Washington (2-3, 1-2) snapped a two-game losing streak with its fourth successive win over Liberty (2-3, 1-2).

Marquette 41, Northwest Cedar Hill 0: Justin Jackson scored on an 11-yard run just four minutes into the game to help the Mustangs to a nonconference win in Cedar Hill.

Jack Ahlbrand tossed a 50-yard TD pass to Gavin Marsh push the lead to 14-0.

Marquette (4-1) has won the last 10 games between the teams.

Northwest is 0-5.

Parkway South 47, Hazelwood West 6: Areion Chaney returned two punts for touchdowns to help the Patriots to a nonconference win at home.

Chaney recorded the first score of the game on a 44-yard return in the opening minutes. He nailed down the triumph with an 80-yard return in the second half.

La’Ron Eason and Eddie Ahearn each scored twice in the second period to help the Patriots get out to a 33-0 lead. Eason rambled 50 yards for a 21-0 cushion.

South (4-1) has won four in a row after a 36-18 loss to Parkway Central during the first week of play.

The Patriots, who went 0-10 in 2019, are off to their best start since the 2012 team won its first seven games.

Lutheran North 55, Lutheran South 7: Ricky Dixon scored on three short runs in the first half to get the Crusaders off and running in this Metro League rivalry contest at South.

Dixon had a pair of 8-yard TD scampers to get the Crusaders out to a 22-0 lead. He also added an 82-yard TD gallop midway through the third stanza.

North (3-2, 2-0) has won eight of the last 10 Metro League games against South (2-3, 0-3).

Edwardsville 70, Belleville West 0: Jake Curry ran for two scores and threw for two others in the opening 13:26 to propel the Tigers to a Southwestern Conference win at home.

Joey DeMare hauled in a 57-yard pass from Curry on the last play of the first quarter to put the hosts in control 21-0.

The Tigers (4-1, 1-1) rebounded from a 32-31 loss to O’Fallon last week.

Edwardsville has won the last 12 games between the teams. The Maroons (0-5, 0-2) last beat Edwardsville 20-14 on Oct. 22, 2010.

Columbia 24, Freeburg 0: Dominic Voegele hit Brennan Weik on a 21-yard TD pass late in the first quarter to help the Eagles to a Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division win at home.

Voegele also scored on a 3-yard run to push the lead to 14-0 with 4:01 left in the first half.

Columbia (4-1, 2-0) has beaten Freeburg (3-2, 1-1) in 12 of the last 13 meetings.

Mascoutah 49, Jerseyville 14: Quincy Hall and Zane Timon each scored twice in the opening half as the Indians cruised in this Mississippi Valley Conference game at home.

Timon scored on runs of 7 and 12 yards in a three-minute span in the first period. He then hit Hall for a 95-yard TD reception to push the lead to a 21-0.

Mascoutah (4-1, 1-1) was coming off a 35-18 loss at Waterloo. Jerseyville (2-3, 0-2) has lost two in a row.

Timberland 49, Howell Central 19: AJ Raines scored on a 66-yard run in the fourth period to salt away the GAC South contest in Cottleville.

Raines broke a 7-7 tie with a 2-yard run early in the second period.

The Wolves (5-0, 2-0) are tied with Howell (5-0, 2-0) for the top spot in the GAC South.

Central (3-2, 0-2) dropped its second successive game.

Monroe City 28, Centralia 7: Monroe City remained unbeaten with a Clarence Cannon Conference victory on the road.

The Panthers (5-0) have scored 214 points this season.