Week 5 high school football scores

Area Missouri
Cardinal Ritter 42, St. Dominic 21
CBC 59, SLUH 27
Chaminade 64, Granite City 7
De Smet 49, Vianney 0
Duchesne 41, St. Charles 0
Eureka 38, Parkway West 21
Farmington 21, Cape Girardeau Central 0
Fort Zumwalt North 62, Fort Zumwalt East 20
Fort Zumwalt South 38, Washington 35
Francis Howell 41, Troy Buchanan 38
Hazelwood Central 49, Kirkwood 28
Hazelwood East 34, Parkway Central 14
Hermann 36, Owensville 35
Hillsboro 34, Festus 29
Holt 57, Fort Zumwalt West 21
Jefferson 61, Bayless 20
Jennings 60, DuBourg 0
Kelly 35, Crystal City 20
Lafayette 41, Hazelwood West 0
Liberty (Wentzville) 28, Francis Howell North 6
Lift For Life 38, Brentwood 6
Lindbergh 21, Fox 20
Lutheran North 58, Lutheran South 0
Marquette 42, Pattonville 7
Missouri Military Academy 12, Confluence 0
Montgomery County 42, Wright City 26
New Madrid County Central 52, Caruthersville 19
North County 50, Agape Boarding School 14
Northwest Cedar Hill 14, Webster Groves 0
Oakville 14, Parkway South 0
Orchard Farm 41, Winfield 20
Park Hills Central 64, Potosi 7
Seckman 54, Mehlville 20
St. James 49, Cuba 26
St. Mary's 54, Lutheran St. Charles 12
St. Pius X 36, Herculaneum 8
St. Vincent 36, Perryville 0
Sullivan 55, Pacific 26
Summit 34, Parkway North 7
Timberland 48, Francis Howell Central 20
Union 35, St. Clair 0
Valle Catholic 42, Borgia 0
Warrenton 28, St. Charles West 14
Windsor (Imperial) 24, De Soto 16
Area Illinois
Breese Central 40, Wood River 6
Carbondale 2, Cahokia 0
Carlinville 48, Staunton 13
Centralia, Illinois 44, Althoff 28
Chester 48, Wesclin 6
Civic Memorial 27, Waterloo 24 (OT)
Collinsville 28, Mattoon 22
Dupo 36, Carlyle 28
Freeburg 21, Columbia 14
Greenville 49, Litchfield 16
Marion 44, Mount Vernon, Illinois 7
Mascoutah 65, Jerseyville 36
Mater Dei 28, Quincy Notre Dame 7
Nashville 54, Alton Marquette 0
Pana 41, Piasa Southwestern 0
Paris, Illinois 3, Hillsboro, Illinois 0
Red Bud 36, Sparta 0
Salem, Illinois 32, Roxana 19
Triad 31, Highland 26
Vandalia 55, Gillespie 34
Other Missouri
Ash Grove 39, Miller 6
Aurora 58, Springfield Catholic 6
Ava 45, Salem 6
Blair Oaks 52, Versailles 17
Blue Valley West (Kan.) 27, Raytown 19
Boonville 32, California 8
Bowling Green 28, Mark Twain 14
Brookfield 32, Macon 28
Buffalo 60, Sherwood 6
Camdenton 49, Bolivar 42
Carthage 42, Branson 14
Cass Midway 18, Crest Ridge 14
Centralia, Mo. 20, Clark County 0
Cole Camp 14, Wellington-Napoleon 9
Dexter 37, Doniphan 0
East Buchanan 21, West Platte 20
Excelsior Springs 35, Harrisonville 26
Fair Grove 56, Stockton 28
Fayette 44, Westran 23
Fort Osage 31, Belton 3
Gallatin 26, Maysville 20
Grain Valley 14, Kearney 7
Grandview K.C. 35, Raytown South 20
Hallsville 28, Osage 0
Hamilton 33, Lathrop 7
Hannibal 48, Mexico 21
Harrisburg, Missouri 20, Sweet Springs 16
Hayti 72, Chaffee 6
Helias 34, Rock Bridge 13
Hickman 16, Smith-Cotton 6
Highland, Missouri 24, South Shelby 8
Hogan Prep 35, Russellville 21
Holden 22, Lexington 8
Hollister 26, Reeds Spring 20
Jackson 50, Sikeston 7
Jefferson City 42, Capital City 7
Joplin 56, Willard 7
Kennett 45, East Prairie 6
Kirksville 14, Marshall 0
Knob Noster 44, Carrollton 6
Lafayette County 35, Richmond 26
Lamar 35, Cassville 3
Lawson 36, Plattsburg 26
Lebanon 31, Glendale 28
Lee's Summit North 28, Blue Valley North (Kan.) 27
Liberty (KC) 28, Blue Springs South 13
Liberty North 42, Blue Springs 7
Lincoln 41, Butler 16
Lincoln College Prep 35, Van Horn 13
Logan-Rogersville 42, Mount Vernon 15
Louisiana 41, Van-Far 6
Marceline 46, Paris 8
Marionville 44, Diamond 0
Marshfield 28, East Newton 15
Maryville 52, Cameron 0
McDonald County 35, Seneca 7
Mid-Buchanan 62, North Platte 6
Moberly 32, Fulton 22
Monroe City 18, Palmyra 13
Mountain Grove 49, Cabool 6
Mountain View-Liberty 50, Willow Springs 7
Nevada 54, Monett 14
North Kansas City 10, Staley 8
Odessa 27, Pleasant Hill 24
Park Hill 30, Lee's Summit 22
Park Hill South 31, Oak Park 7
Pembroke Hill 62, University Academy 26
Pierce City 55, Clever 20
Poplar Bluff 26, Battle 22
Portageville 40, Charleston 6
Putnam County 20, Princeton 14
Raymore-Peculiar 17, Lee's Summit West 14
Republic 48, Ozark 28
Rockhurst 24, Bishop Miege (Kan.) 21
Rolla 35, Parkview 8
Savannah 27, St. Joseph Benton 0
Scotland County 52, Salisbury 14
Scott City 35, Malden 14
Skyline 42, Forsyth 26
Smithville 20, Platte County 10
South Harrison 32, Polo 22
Southern Boone 58, Eldon 50
Springfield Central 27, Sarcoxie 8
St. Joseph Central 63, St. Joseph Lafayette 56
St. Pius X (Kansas City) 40, Chillicothe 0
Ste. Genevieve 55, Fredericktown 33
Summit Christian 41, El Dorado Springs 0
Thayer 40, Houston 14
Tipton 41, Lone Jack 7
Trenton 18, Milan 14
Warsaw 37, Adrian 13
Waynesville 45, Springfield Hillcrest 26
Webb City 42, Carl Junction 6
West Plains 40, Kickapoo 10
William Chrisman 50, Truman 0
Windsor (Sedalia) 46, South Callaway 7
Winnetonka 26, Ruskin 13
