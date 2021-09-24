 Skip to main content
Week 5 high school football scores
Week 5 high school football scores

Hillsboro vs. Festus football

Festus Tigers senior Cole Rickermann (12) gets off the pass right before getting hit by the defender during the football game on Friday September 24, 2021 at Hillsboro High School in Hillsboro, MO. Rick Ulreich, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

 Rick Ulreich

Area Missouri

Cardinal Ritter 42, St. Dominic 21

CBC 59, SLUH 27

Chaminade 64, Granite City 7

De Smet 49, Vianney 0

Duchesne 41, St. Charles 0

Eureka 38, Parkway West 21

Farmington 21, Cape Girardeau Central 0

Fort Zumwalt North 62, Fort Zumwalt East 20

Fort Zumwalt South 38, Washington 35

Francis Howell 41, Troy Buchanan 38

Hazelwood Central 49, Kirkwood 28

Hazelwood East 34, Parkway Central 14

Hermann 36, Owensville 35

Hillsboro 34, Festus 29

Holt 57, Fort Zumwalt West 21

Jefferson 61, Bayless 20

Jennings 60, DuBourg 0

Kelly 35, Crystal City 20

Lafayette 41, Hazelwood West 0

Liberty (Wentzville) 28, Francis Howell North 6

Lift For Life 38, Brentwood 6

Lindbergh 21, Fox 20

Lutheran North 58, Lutheran South 0

Marquette 42, Pattonville 7

Missouri Military Academy 12, Confluence 0

Montgomery County 42, Wright City 26

New Madrid County Central 52, Caruthersville 19

North County 50, Agape Boarding School 14

Northwest Cedar Hill 14, Webster Groves 0

Oakville 14, Parkway South 0

Orchard Farm 41, Winfield 20

Park Hills Central 64, Potosi 7

Seckman 54, Mehlville 20

St. James 49, Cuba 26

St. Mary's 54, Lutheran St. Charles 12

St. Pius X 36, Herculaneum 8

St. Vincent 36, Perryville 0

Sullivan 55, Pacific 26

Summit 34, Parkway North 7

Timberland 48, Francis Howell Central 20

Union 35, St. Clair 0

Valle Catholic 42, Borgia 0

Warrenton 28, St. Charles West 14

Windsor (Imperial) 24, De Soto 16

Area Illinois

Breese Central 40, Wood River 6

Carbondale 2, Cahokia 0

Carlinville 48, Staunton 13

Centralia, Illinois 44, Althoff 28

Chester 48, Wesclin 6

Civic Memorial 27, Waterloo 24 (OT)

Collinsville 28, Mattoon 22

Dupo 36, Carlyle 28

Freeburg 21, Columbia 14

Greenville 49, Litchfield 16

Marion 44, Mount Vernon, Illinois 7

Mascoutah 65, Jerseyville 36

Mater Dei 28, Quincy Notre Dame 7

Nashville 54, Alton Marquette 0

Pana 41, Piasa Southwestern 0

Paris, Illinois 3, Hillsboro, Illinois 0

Red Bud 36, Sparta 0

Salem, Illinois 32, Roxana 19

Triad 31, Highland 26

Vandalia 55, Gillespie 34

Other Missouri

Ash Grove 39, Miller 6

Aurora 58, Springfield Catholic 6

Ava 45, Salem 6

Blair Oaks 52, Versailles 17

Blue Valley West (Kan.) 27, Raytown 19

Boonville 32, California 8

Bowling Green 28, Mark Twain 14

Brookfield 32, Macon 28

Buffalo 60, Sherwood 6

Camdenton 49, Bolivar 42

Carthage 42, Branson 14

Cass Midway 18, Crest Ridge 14

Centralia, Mo. 20, Clark County 0

Cole Camp 14, Wellington-Napoleon 9

Dexter 37, Doniphan 0

East Buchanan 21, West Platte 20

Excelsior Springs 35, Harrisonville 26

Fair Grove 56, Stockton 28

Fayette 44, Westran 23

Fort Osage 31, Belton 3

Gallatin 26, Maysville 20

Grain Valley 14, Kearney 7

Grandview K.C. 35, Raytown South 20

Hallsville 28, Osage 0

Hamilton 33, Lathrop 7

Hannibal 48, Mexico 21

Harrisburg, Missouri 20, Sweet Springs 16

Hayti 72, Chaffee 6

Helias 34, Rock Bridge 13

Hickman 16, Smith-Cotton 6

Highland, Missouri 24, South Shelby 8

Hogan Prep 35, Russellville 21

Holden 22, Lexington 8

Hollister 26, Reeds Spring 20

Jackson 50, Sikeston 7

Jefferson City 42, Capital City 7

Joplin 56, Willard 7

Kennett 45, East Prairie 6

Kirksville 14, Marshall 0

Knob Noster 44, Carrollton 6

Lafayette County 35, Richmond 26

Lamar 35, Cassville 3

Lawson 36, Plattsburg 26

Lebanon 31, Glendale 28

Lee's Summit North 28, Blue Valley North (Kan.) 27

Liberty (KC) 28, Blue Springs South 13

Liberty North 42, Blue Springs 7

Lincoln 41, Butler 16

Lincoln College Prep 35, Van Horn 13

Logan-Rogersville 42, Mount Vernon 15

Louisiana 41, Van-Far 6

Marceline 46, Paris 8

Marionville 44, Diamond 0

Marshfield 28, East Newton 15

Maryville 52, Cameron 0

McDonald County 35, Seneca 7

Mid-Buchanan 62, North Platte 6

Moberly 32, Fulton 22

Monroe City 18, Palmyra 13

Mountain Grove 49, Cabool 6

Mountain View-Liberty 50, Willow Springs 7

Nevada 54, Monett 14

North Kansas City 10, Staley 8

Odessa 27, Pleasant Hill 24

Park Hill 30, Lee's Summit 22

Park Hill South 31, Oak Park 7

Pembroke Hill 62, University Academy 26

Pierce City 55, Clever 20

Poplar Bluff 26, Battle 22

Portageville 40, Charleston 6

Putnam County 20, Princeton 14

Raymore-Peculiar 17, Lee's Summit West 14

Republic 48, Ozark 28

Rockhurst 24, Bishop Miege (Kan.) 21

Rolla 35, Parkview 8

Savannah 27, St. Joseph Benton 0

Scotland County 52, Salisbury 14

Scott City 35, Malden 14

Skyline 42, Forsyth 26

Smithville 20, Platte County 10

South Harrison 32, Polo 22

Southern Boone 58, Eldon 50

Springfield Central 27, Sarcoxie 8

St. Joseph Central 63, St. Joseph Lafayette 56

St. Pius X (Kansas City) 40, Chillicothe 0

Ste. Genevieve 55, Fredericktown 33

Summit Christian 41, El Dorado Springs 0

Thayer 40, Houston 14

Tipton 41, Lone Jack 7

Trenton 18, Milan 14

Warsaw 37, Adrian 13

Waynesville 45, Springfield Hillcrest 26

Webb City 42, Carl Junction 6

West Plains 40, Kickapoo 10

William Chrisman 50, Truman 0

Windsor (Sedalia) 46, South Callaway 7

Winnetonka 26, Ruskin 13

