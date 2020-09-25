Week 5 high school football scores

AREA MISSOURI
Cuba 28, St. James 18
Duchesne 38, St. Charles 0
Farmington 37, Cape Girardeau Central 14
Festus 41, Hillsboro 26
Fort Zumwalt North 74, Fort Zumwalt East 12
Fox 42, St. Dominic 10
Francis Howell 57, Troy Buchanan 28
Hayti 64, New Madrid County Central 38
Holt 48, Fort Zumwalt West 28
Kelly 49, Crystal City 0
Liberty (Wentzville) 48, Francis Howell North 7
Lutheran St. Charles 70, Tolton Catholic 0
Montgomery County 37, Wright City 0
North Callaway 22, Strafford 14
North County 54, Agape Boarding School 14
Northwest Cedar Hill 48, Seckman 28
O'Fallon Christian 34, Borgia 26
Orchard Farm 34, Winfield 10
Owensville 27, Hermann 14
Pacific 26, Sullivan 21
Park Hills Central 33, Potosi 6
St. Clair 35, Union 0
St. Vincent 21, Perryville 7
Ste. Genevieve 59, St. Pius X 28
Valle Catholic 35, Blair Oaks 28
Warrenton 35, St. Charles West 20
Washington 21, Fort Zumwalt South 7
Windsor (Imperial) 35, Portageville 14
STATEWIDE MISSOURI
Ash Grove 42, Miller 0
Aurora 36, Buffalo 35
Ava 22, Salem 14
Belton 34, Fort Osage 7
Bolivar 38, Camdenton 26
Bowling Green 35, Mark Twain 0
Butler 61, Lincoln 6
Cabool 26, Mountain Grove 12
California 21, Boonville 14
Carrollton 35, South Shelby 26
Carthage 33, Branson 10
Clark County 44, Centralia (Mo.) 6
Dexter 26, Doniphan 7
East Buchanan 46, West Platte 14
Fair Grove 58, Stockton 32
Gallatin 32, Maysville 20
Grain Valley 38, Kearney 7
Grandview K.C. 51, Raytown South 6
Hallsville 78, Osage 50
Hamilton 40, Lathrop 16
Hannibal 34, Mexico 13
Harrisburg, Missouri 42, Knox County 8
Harrisonville 39, Excelsior Springs 13
Helias 56, Rock Bridge 24
Hickman 26, Smith-Cotton 16
Jackson 71, Sikeston 0
Jefferson City 36, Capital City 0
KC Southeast 26, KC East 20
Kennett 51, East Prairie 6
Lamar 40, Cassville 20
Lawson 35, Plattsburg 8
Lebanon 57, Glendale 20
Lee's Summit West 34, Raymore-Peculiar 27
Lexington 50, Holden 0
Liberty (KC) 42, Blue Springs South 13
Liberty North 42, Blue Springs 7
Lincoln College Prep 55, Van Horn 7
Logan-Rogersville 29, Mount Vernon 23
Louisiana 35, Van-Far 28
Macon 22, Brookfield 20
Marceline 54, Paris 24
Marionville 51, Diamond 21
Marshall 20, Kirksville 7
Marshfield 41, East Newton 7
Maryville 27, Cameron 7
Mid-Buchanan 69, North Platte 7
Milan 43, Trenton 6
Moberly 50, Fulton 12
Mountain View-Liberty 20, Willow Springs 13
Nevada 20, Monett 7
Nixa 51, Neosho 0
Oak Grove 68, Clinton 20
Odessa 56, Pleasant Hill 12
Ozark 35, Republic 28
Palmyra 30, Monroe City 20
Park Hill 45, Lee's Summit 17
Park Hill South 13, Oak Park 7
Pierce City 34, Clever 31
Platte County 28, Smithville 7
Princeton 38, Putnam County 6
Reeds Spring 24, Hollister 18
Richmond 54, Lafayette County 34
Rockhurst 49, Bishop Miege (Kan.) 28
Sarcoxie 55, Springfield Central 20
Savannah 11, St. Joseph Central 0
Scotland County 58, Salisbury 6
Scott City 54, Malden 21
Skyline 46, Forsyth 6
South Callaway 54, Clopton 20
Southern Boone 54, Eldon 20
St. Pius X (Kansas City) 42, Chillicothe 27
St. Thomas Aquinas (Kan.) 28, Raytown 14
Staley 25, North Kansas City 22 (OT)
Summit Christian 43, El Dorado Springs 6
Tipton 50, Lone Jack 6
Warrensburg 30, KC Center 14
Waynesville 31, Springfield Hillcrest 27
Webb City 28, Carl Junction 14
Wellington-Napoleon 24, Cole Camp 14
West Plains 28, Kickapoo 0
Westran 28, Fayette 12
Willard 32, Joplin 20
William Chrisman 21, Truman 10
Windsor (Sedalia) 54, Slater 18
Winnetonka 62, Ruskin 20
