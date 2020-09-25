 Skip to main content
Week 5 high school football scores
Week 5 high school football scores

Borgia vs. O'Fallon Christian football

Borgia's Nick Swoboda closes in on O'Fallon Christian's Jacob Heberer during a football game on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Borgia High School in Washington, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

 Gordon Radford

AREA MISSOURI

Cuba 28, St. James 18

Duchesne 38, St. Charles 0

Farmington 37, Cape Girardeau Central 14

Festus 41, Hillsboro 26

Fort Zumwalt North 74, Fort Zumwalt East 12

Fox 42, St. Dominic 10

Francis Howell 57, Troy Buchanan 28

Hayti 64, New Madrid County Central 38

Holt 48, Fort Zumwalt West 28

Kelly 49, Crystal City 0

Liberty (Wentzville) 48, Francis Howell North 7

Lutheran St. Charles 70, Tolton Catholic 0

Montgomery County 37, Wright City 0

North Callaway 22, Strafford 14

North County 54, Agape Boarding School 14

Northwest Cedar Hill 48, Seckman 28

O'Fallon Christian 34, Borgia 26

Orchard Farm 34, Winfield 10

Owensville 27, Hermann 14

Pacific 26, Sullivan 21

Park Hills Central 33, Potosi 6

St. Clair 35, Union 0

St. Vincent 21, Perryville 7

Ste. Genevieve 59, St. Pius X 28

Valle Catholic 35, Blair Oaks 28

Warrenton 35, St. Charles West 20

Washington 21, Fort Zumwalt South 7

Windsor (Imperial) 35, Portageville 14

STATEWIDE MISSOURI

Ash Grove 42, Miller 0

Aurora 36, Buffalo 35

Ava 22, Salem 14

Belton 34, Fort Osage 7

Bolivar 38, Camdenton 26

Bowling Green 35, Mark Twain 0

Butler 61, Lincoln 6

Cabool 26, Mountain Grove 12

California 21, Boonville 14

Carrollton 35, South Shelby 26

Carthage 33, Branson 10

Clark County 44, Centralia (Mo.) 6

Dexter 26, Doniphan 7

East Buchanan 46, West Platte 14

Fair Grove 58, Stockton 32

Gallatin 32, Maysville 20

Grain Valley 38, Kearney 7

Grandview K.C. 51, Raytown South 6

Hallsville 78, Osage 50

Hamilton 40, Lathrop 16

Hannibal 34, Mexico 13

Harrisburg, Missouri 42, Knox County 8

Harrisonville 39, Excelsior Springs 13

Helias 56, Rock Bridge 24

Hickman 26, Smith-Cotton 16

Jackson 71, Sikeston 0

Jefferson City 36, Capital City 0

KC Southeast 26, KC East 20

Kennett 51, East Prairie 6

Lamar 40, Cassville 20

Lawson 35, Plattsburg 8

Lebanon 57, Glendale 20

Lee's Summit West 34, Raymore-Peculiar 27

Lexington 50, Holden 0

Liberty (KC) 42, Blue Springs South 13

Liberty North 42, Blue Springs 7

Lincoln College Prep 55, Van Horn 7

Logan-Rogersville 29, Mount Vernon 23

Louisiana 35, Van-Far 28

Macon 22, Brookfield 20

Marceline 54, Paris 24

Marionville 51, Diamond 21

Marshall 20, Kirksville 7

Marshfield 41, East Newton 7

Maryville 27, Cameron 7

Mid-Buchanan 69, North Platte 7

Milan 43, Trenton 6

Moberly 50, Fulton 12

Mountain View-Liberty 20, Willow Springs 13

Nevada 20, Monett 7

Nixa 51, Neosho 0

Oak Grove 68, Clinton 20

Odessa 56, Pleasant Hill 12

Ozark 35, Republic 28

Palmyra 30, Monroe City 20

Park Hill 45, Lee's Summit 17

Park Hill South 13, Oak Park 7

Pierce City 34, Clever 31

Platte County 28, Smithville 7

Princeton 38, Putnam County 6

Reeds Spring 24, Hollister 18

Richmond 54, Lafayette County 34

Rockhurst 49, Bishop Miege (Kan.) 28

Sarcoxie 55, Springfield Central 20

Savannah 11, St. Joseph Central 0

Scotland County 58, Salisbury 6

Scott City 54, Malden 21

Skyline 46, Forsyth 6

South Callaway 54, Clopton 20

Southern Boone 54, Eldon 20

St. Pius X (Kansas City) 42, Chillicothe 27

St. Thomas Aquinas (Kan.) 28, Raytown 14

Staley 25, North Kansas City 22 (OT)

Summit Christian 43, El Dorado Springs 6

Tipton 50, Lone Jack 6

Warrensburg 30, KC Center 14

Waynesville 31, Springfield Hillcrest 27

Webb City 28, Carl Junction 14

Wellington-Napoleon 24, Cole Camp 14

West Plains 28, Kickapoo 0

Westran 28, Fayette 12

Willard 32, Joplin 20

William Chrisman 21, Truman 10

Windsor (Sedalia) 54, Slater 18

Winnetonka 62, Ruskin 20

