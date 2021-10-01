Week 6 football roundup: CBC rolls to fifth successive victory; Marquette pulls away from Lafayette

Ralph Dixon scored on a 74-yard run just 29 seconds into the game to kick-start the CBC football team to a 42-7 win over St. Thomas Aquinas on Friday in Town and Country.

Patrick Heitert threw for one score and ran for another as the hosts rushed out to a 21-0 lead midway through the second period.

CBC (5-1) has won five in a row after a season-opening 48-44 loss to East St. Louis.

Jeremiyah Love also scored for the winners.

Dixon finished with 104 yards rushing.

Freshman Malik Matthews capped off the contest with a 23-yard TD gallop in the final two miuntes.

Heitert hit on seven of 13 passes for 135 yards.

Aquinas (2-3) is based in the Kansas City suburb of Overland Park, Kansas.

Marquette 25, Lafayette 6: The Mustangs scored 18 points in the fourth quarter, thanks in part to a pair of Jack Ahlbrand touchdown passes, and pushed their win streak over their rival to four games.

The Lancers (2-4, 2-1) led 6-0 on Zae Jones' 47-yard TD reception from Brandon Keen with 1:08 to play in the first quarter before the Mustangs (5-1, 1-1) took a 7-6 lead on Malique Flenoid's 7-yard scoring run.