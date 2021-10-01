Week 6 football roundup: CBC rolls to fifth successive victory; Marquette pulls away from Lafayette

Ralph Dixon scored on a 74-yard run just 29 seconds into the game to kick-start the CBC football team to a 42-7 win over St. Thomas Aquinas on Friday in Town and Country.
Patrick Heitert threw for one score and ran for another as the hosts rushed out to a 21-0 lead midway through the second period.
CBC (5-1) has won five in a row after a season-opening 48-44 loss to East St. Louis.
Jeremiyah Love also scored for the winners.
Dixon finished with 104 yards rushing.
Freshman Malik Matthews capped off the contest with a 23-yard TD gallop in the final two miuntes.
Heitert hit on seven of 13 passes for 135 yards.
Aquinas (2-3) is based in the Kansas City suburb of Overland Park, Kansas.
Marquette 25, Lafayette 6: The Mustangs scored 18 points in the fourth quarter, thanks in part to a pair of Jack Ahlbrand touchdown passes, and pushed their win streak over their rival to four games.
The Lancers (2-4, 2-1) led 6-0 on Zae Jones' 47-yard TD reception from Brandon Keen with 1:08 to play in the first quarter before the Mustangs (5-1, 1-1) took a 7-6 lead on Malique Flenoid's 7-yard scoring run.
That one-point margin held until six seconds into the fourth quarter, when Ahlbrand hit Tyree Bonnett for a 9-yard scoring strike. Ahlbrand also threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to Gavin Marsh in the quarter and the Mustangs also scored on a safety and a 23-yard field goal by Grant Peters.
Ahlbrand completed 14 of 22 passes for 207 yards but was picked off twice.
Washington 29, Liberty 14: Cam Millheiser scored on a 16-yard run late in the second period to send the Blue Jays on their way to a GAC Central win Wentzville.
Landon Boston got the attack rolling with a 2-yard run in the opening stanza.
Evan Gaither pushed the lead to 22-7 with a 5-yard run early in the second half.
The Blue Jays (3-3, 1-2) snapped a two-game losing streak. They won two of their first three games, including back-to-back triumphs over Pacific and William Chrisman.
Washington has won four of six in the series, which began when the Blue Jays posted a 27-0 win on Nov. 7, 2016.
Liberty (2-4, 1-2) was coming off a 28-6 victory over Francis Howell North.
Columbia 42, Wood River 12: Dominic Voegele hit Carter Hicks on a 47-yard scoring strike to highlight a first-half blitz as the Eagles rolled to a win at home.
Kyle McConachie scored on a 33-yard run to set the attack in motion. He finished with 127 yards rushing on 18 carries.
Voegele capped off the first-half blitz with a 1-yard run with just 1 minute, 21 seconds left in the second period.
The Eagles (3-3) have won three of four after an 0-2 start.
Wood River (1-5) has dropped five in a row following a 12-6 season-opening win over Madison.
Union 48, Warrenton 6: Liam Hughes tossed two TD passes in the game’s opening 13:08 to help the Wildcats to a win in downtown Warrenton.
Ryan Rapert caught one of the TD passes. He also scored on a 10-yard run with 8:32 left in the second quarter to push the lead to 35-0. Jayden Overschmidt hauled in a 48-yard pass for a score.
Union (6-0), which has outscored its opponents 262-66, is off to its best start since the 2011 team won its first 11 games.
Vashon 49, Affton 0: Freshman running back Dierre Hill returned the second-half kickoff 86 yards for a score as the Wolverines romped in Affton.
Hill also scored on a 35-yard run midway through the first period to stake his team to a 7-0 lead.
Tramon Stokes hit Zach Smith Jr. on a 9-yard scoring toss and De’Mara Ball-Brown converted on a short touchdown run for Vashon (6-0), which is off to its best start since at least 1999.
Ball-Brown, who finished with three scores, added TD runs of 1 and 19 yards in the second half.
Derrick Ward chipped in with a 41-yard scoring gallop.
The Wolverines, who have won nine games in a row, were 1-9 in 2018 and 1-8 in 2019.
Affton is 0-6.
Breese Central 7, Salem 6: Landon Geragosian’s 23-yard TD run early in the first quarter stood up in this contest in western Breese.
The Cougars (5-1) have won four in a row after a 21-7 loss to cross-town rival Mater Dei on Sept. 3.
It is Central’s longest winning streak since the 2017 team won its first four games on the way to a 4-5 campaign.
Chaminade 72, Vianney 14: The Red Devils scored six touchdowns in the opening 13:03 to cruise at home.
William Lufiau ran for four of the scores including a 67-yard run that capped a 41-0 blitz.
Lufiau finished with six TDs including 10 and 54-yard runs later in the contest.
Chaminade (3-3), which has scored 136 points in its last two games, will host CBC next weekend.
Vianney is 0-6.
Fox 21, Mehlville 6: Grant Gibson hit Jake Waters on a 40-yard TD strike in the first quarter to help the Warriors to a win in Arnold.
Chase Price added a 5-yard TD run. Dominic Murray put the game away with a 34-yard TD jaunt with 2:40 left in the contest.
Mark West scored the Panthers lone touchdown on a short run in the third period.
Fox (2-4) snapped a three-game losing skid.
The Warriors have won the last seven games in the series. Mehlville’s last win was a 34-27 triumph on Sept. 20, 2013.
Mehlville is 2-4.
Duchesne 37, Borgia 14: Josh Baker-Mays threw for three scores as the Pioneers rushed out to a 31-0 lead at home
Jamond Mathis and Amorion Oliphant rushed for short TD’s in the first half. Baker-Mays hit Ethan Kissell on a 66-yard catch-and-run to highlight the uprising.
The Pioneers (4-2) have won two in a row after a 41-0 win at St. Charles last week.
Borgia is 0-6.
Marion 49, Althoff 14: Malik Nave and Lucious Dones scored for the Crusaders, but it wasn’t enough in this South Seven Conference contest in southern Illinois.
Alex Poettker tossed a 67-yard TD pass to Dones early in the final period for Althoff.
Marion (5-1) zipped out to a 28-0 lead in the first half.
Althoff (2-4) has lost four of five after a season opening 22-13 win over Alton.
Chester 55, Carlyle 0: The Yellow Jackets used a three touchdown performance from running back Jordan Meredieth to roll on the road.
Meredieth racked up 133 yards in the first half in helping his team to a 35-0 cushion.
Chester (5-1) nailed down a post-season berth with triumph. The Yellow Jackets have won five in a row after an 18-7 season-opening loss to Du Quoin. They have scored at 40 points in each game during the run.