Week 6 football roundup: CBC rolls to fifth successive victory; Marquette pulls away from Lafayette
Marquette vs. Lafayette football

Lafayette's Kenneth Cargill (right) drags down Marquette's Malique Flenoid during the football game on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Lafayette High School in Wildwood, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

 Randy Kemp

Ralph Dixon scored on a 74-yard run just 29 seconds into the game to kick-start the CBC football team to a 42-7 win over St. Thomas Aquinas on Friday in Town and Country.

Patrick Heitert threw for one score and ran for another as the hosts rushed out to a 21-0 lead midway through the second period.

CBC (5-1) has won five in a row after a season-opening 48-44 loss to East St. Louis.

Jeremiyah Love also scored for the winners.

Dixon finished with 104 yards rushing.

Freshman Malik Matthews capped off the contest with a 23-yard TD gallop in the final two miuntes.

Heitert hit on seven of 13 passes for 135 yards.

Aquinas (2-3) is based in the Kansas City suburb of Overland Park, Kansas.

Marquette 25, Lafayette 6: The Mustangs scored 18 points in the fourth quarter, thanks in part to a pair of Jack Ahlbrand touchdown passes, and pushed their win streak over their rival to four games.

The Lancers (2-4, 2-1) led 6-0 on Zae Jones' 47-yard TD reception from Brandon Keen with 1:08 to play in the first quarter before the Mustangs (5-1, 1-1) took a 7-6 lead on Malique Flenoid's 7-yard scoring run.

That one-point margin held until six seconds into the fourth quarter, when Ahlbrand hit Tyree Bonnett for a 9-yard scoring strike. Ahlbrand also threw a 47-yard touchdown pass to Gavin Marsh in the quarter and the Mustangs also scored on a safety and a 23-yard field goal by Grant Peters.

Ahlbrand completed 14 of 22 passes for 207 yards but was picked off twice.

Washington 29, Liberty 14: Cam Millheiser scored on a 16-yard run late in the second period to send the Blue Jays on their way to a GAC Central win Wentzville.

Landon Boston got the attack rolling with a 2-yard run in the opening stanza.

Evan Gaither pushed the lead to 22-7 with a 5-yard run early in the second half.

The Blue Jays (3-3, 1-2) snapped a two-game losing streak. They won two of their first three games, including back-to-back triumphs over Pacific and William Chrisman.

Washington has won four of six in the series, which began when the Blue Jays posted a 27-0 win on Nov. 7, 2016.

Liberty (2-4, 1-2) was coming off a 28-6 victory over Francis Howell North.

Columbia 42, Wood River 12: Dominic Voegele hit Carter Hicks on a 47-yard scoring strike to highlight a first-half blitz as the Eagles rolled to a win at home.

Kyle McConachie scored on a 33-yard run to set the attack in motion. He finished with 127 yards rushing on 18 carries.

Voegele capped off the first-half blitz with a 1-yard run with just 1 minute, 21 seconds left in the second period.

The Eagles (3-3) have won three of four after an 0-2 start.

Wood River (1-5) has dropped five in a row following a 12-6 season-opening win over Madison.

Union 48, Warrenton 6: Liam Hughes tossed two TD passes in the game’s opening 13:08 to help the Wildcats to a win in downtown Warrenton.

Ryan Rapert caught one of the TD passes. He also scored on a 10-yard run with 8:32 left in the second quarter to push the lead to 35-0. Jayden Overschmidt hauled in a 48-yard pass for a score.

Union (6-0), which has outscored its opponents 262-66, is off to its best start since the 2011 team won its first 11 games.

Vashon 49, Affton 0: Freshman running back Dierre Hill returned the second-half kickoff 86 yards for a score as the Wolverines romped in Affton.

Hill also scored on a 35-yard run midway through the first period to stake his team to a 7-0 lead.

Tramon Stokes hit Zach Smith Jr. on a 9-yard scoring toss and De’Mara Ball-Brown converted on a short touchdown run for Vashon (6-0), which is off to its best start since at least 1999.

Ball-Brown, who finished with three scores, added TD runs of 1 and 19 yards in the second half.

Derrick Ward chipped in with a 41-yard scoring gallop.

The Wolverines, who have won nine games in a row, were 1-9 in 2018 and 1-8 in 2019.

Affton is 0-6.

Breese Central 7, Salem 6: Landon Geragosian’s 23-yard TD run early in the first quarter stood up in this contest in western Breese.

The Cougars (5-1) have won four in a row after a 21-7 loss to cross-town rival Mater Dei on Sept. 3.

It is Central’s longest winning streak since the 2017 team won its first four games on the way to a 4-5 campaign.

Chaminade 72, Vianney 14: The Red Devils scored six touchdowns in the opening 13:03 to cruise at home.

William Lufiau ran for four of the scores including a 67-yard run that capped a 41-0 blitz.

Lufiau finished with six TDs including 10 and 54-yard runs later in the contest.

Chaminade (3-3), which has scored 136 points in its last two games, will host CBC next weekend.

Vianney is 0-6.

Fox 21, Mehlville 6: Grant Gibson hit Jake Waters on a 40-yard TD strike in the first quarter to help the Warriors to a win in Arnold.

Chase Price added a 5-yard TD run. Dominic Murray put the game away with a 34-yard TD jaunt with 2:40 left in the contest.

Mark West scored the Panthers lone touchdown on a short run in the third period.

Fox (2-4) snapped a three-game losing skid.

The Warriors have won the last seven games in the series. Mehlville’s last win was a 34-27 triumph on Sept. 20, 2013.

Mehlville is 2-4.

Duchesne 37, Borgia 14: Josh Baker-Mays threw for three scores as the Pioneers rushed out to a 31-0 lead at home

Jamond Mathis and Amorion Oliphant rushed for short TD’s in the first half. Baker-Mays hit Ethan Kissell on a 66-yard catch-and-run to highlight the uprising.

The Pioneers (4-2) have won two in a row after a 41-0 win at St. Charles last week.

Borgia is 0-6.

Marion 49, Althoff 14: Malik Nave and Lucious Dones scored for the Crusaders, but it wasn’t enough in this South Seven Conference contest in southern Illinois.

Alex Poettker tossed a 67-yard TD pass to Dones early in the final period for Althoff.

Marion (5-1) zipped out to a 28-0 lead in the first half.

Althoff (2-4) has lost four of five after a season opening 22-13 win over Alton.

Chester 55, Carlyle 0: The Yellow Jackets used a three touchdown performance from running back Jordan Meredieth to roll on the road.

Meredieth racked up 133 yards in the first half in helping his team to a 35-0 cushion.

Chester (5-1) nailed down a post-season berth with triumph. The Yellow Jackets have won five in a row after an 18-7 season-opening loss to Du Quoin. They have scored at 40 points in each game during the run.

