Week 6 football roundup: Mehlville ends six-game losing streak by blanking Webster Groves

Connor Jones triggered a three-touchdown outburst in the first half with a 50-yard scoring gallop as the Mehlville High football team snapped a six-game losing streak with a 29-0 win over Webster Groves.

Jordan Hannam-Lewis also scored on a 15-yard run. Marvin Hall added a 3-run in the third period to put the game away.

“We played really, really good defense, we were swarming to the ball,” Mehlville coach Kent Heinemann said. “At times, we were able to move the ball. It was a team victory.”

Mehlville’s last win was a 38-12 triumph over Fox on Oct. 29 last season.

“There’s been some frustration,” Heinemann said. “We kept telling them that if you keep doing things right eventually things will start clicking. And they bought into that. They kept working and they got rewarded.”

Webster Groves (0-5) has lost its last 20 games and has been outscored 224-23 this season.

CBC 55, Bishop Chatard 24: Jeremiyah Love scored twice in the final 4:01 of the opening half to help the Cadets blow open the nonconference game in Indianapolis.

Jeremiah McClellan caught a 51-yard TD strike from Cole McKey to get offense started. McKey also hit Jared Stewart on a 9-yard scoring strike to push CBC's lead to 13-3 late in the opening period.

Dylan Van added a 43-yard scoring run for the defending Class 6 state champions.

CBC (5-1) has won four in a row after a 64-19 loss to East St. Louis on Sept. 3.

Bishop Chatard (4-3) captured the Indiana Class 3A state title in 2020.

Lindbergh 19, Ritenour 14: Owen Norman hit Nick Eaton on a 34-yard TD pass with 1 minute and 28 seconds remaining as the Flyers recorded a big Suburban Conference Red Pool win on the road.

Ritenour had taken a 14-13 lead on a 1-yard run by Jayden Barnett with 2:02 left. Corey Holmes hit Barnett for the two-point conversion to give the Huskies their first lead of the night.

Zach Earley added 26-yard field goal for the winners.

Lindbergh (4-2, 3-0), has won six of the last eight games between the teams.

Ritenour (4-2, 2-1) had a four-game winning streak snapped.

Cardinal Ritter 59, Borgia 0: Marvin Burks led a first-half assault by returning an interception 46 yards for a score as the Lions romped in northern Washington.

Frederick Moore also caught a pair of TD passes for the winners.

Carson Boyd got the ball rolling with an 83-yard TD run midway through the opening period.

Elijah Abdullah capped off the scoring with an 80-yard punt return.

Ritter (6-0, 3-0) is off to its best start since the 2018 team won its first 14 games before losing to Trinity 45-19 in the Class 3 championship contest.

Borgia (3-3, 1-2) was coming off a 19-14 win over St. Dominic.

Fort Zumwalt South 31, Liberty 14: Carter Cox threw for three scores, including two to Chase Bensing, as the Bulldogs won this GAC Central contest at home.

Cox also connected with C.J. Whitten on a 59-yard strike midway through the third quarter.

South (4-2, 3-1) also won four of its first six games last season.

Liberty (2-4, 1-3) has lost two in a row for the second time this year.

Wood River 22, Columbia 13: Ryan Morton-Burch scored on a 31-yard run and Seth Slayden added an 8-yard TD sprint as the Oilers won the Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division game at home and became playoff eligible.

Wood River (5-1 overall, 2-1 league) was coming off a 21-6 loss at Breese Central.

The Oilers were 3-6 last season and 0-6 in 2020. They had lost the last six games in this series. Their last victory over Columbia was a 13-0 triumph on Aug. 27, 2004.

Columbia (4-2, 2-1) had a four-game winning streak halted.

De Smet 37, SLUH 20: Caleb Redd rambled 30 yards with a fumble as the Spartans rolled to a Metro Catholic Conference win in Oakland.

SLUH's Ryan Wingo returned an interception 51 yards for a score to tie the game late in the first period.

Quarterback Christian Cotton got the ball rolling with a 9-yard TD run on the Spartans' first possession of the game. He also hit Demetrion Cannon on a 60-yard scoring strike later in the contest.

De Smet (3-3, 3-1) has won the last four in the series.

The Junior Billikens (2-4, 1-2) last win in the rivalry was a 28-24 triumph on Sept. 8, 2017.

Union 55, Warrenton 14: Wyatt Birke scored on a 1-yard run just 74 seconds into the game as the Wildcats rolled at home.

Hayden Burke added a 25-yard TD run to push the lead to 14-0 midway through the opening stanza.

Union (6-0) has won its first six games in back-to-back seasons.

Warrenton (1-5) has dropped two in a row after beating St. Charles 26-0 on Sept. 16.

Sullivan 6, Hermann 0: The Eagles' defense came up big again in this Four Rivers Conference game in Hermann.

Sullivan (4-2, 2-2), which scored in third quarter, has not given up a touchdown over the last eight quarters.

Hermann (5-1, 2-1) scored 100 points in its previous two games.

Summit 44, McCluer 0: Grant Gibson tossed three first-half touchdowns to help the Falcons to a win in this Suburban Conference Green Pool game at home.

Kai Taylor had touchdown catches of 3 and 7 yards. Gibson hit Elijah Stevens on a 2-yard strike to push the lead to 20-9 midway through the second quarter.

Jason Kirk recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for the winners.

Summit (5-1, 3-0) has won four in a row. McCluer (0-6, 0-4) has lost eight in a row.

Duchesne 54, Jennings 0: Josh Baker-Mays connected with Amorion Oliphant on a 22-yard scoring toss to get the ball rolling for the Pioneers in this contest in St. Charles.

Baker-Mays also hit Cam Lee for a 55-yard scoring reception to push the lead to 27-0.

Duchesne (3-3) has alternated wins and loss through its first six games.

Jennings (3-3) has lost two in a row after a 3-1 start.

Triad 34, Mascoutah 14: Tristan Darby recovered the opening kickoff and rambled 8 yards for a score as the Knights won this Mississippi Valley Conference game in Troy.

Drake Keller scored on a 21-yard run with 3:32 left in the first half to push the Knights' lead to 17-7.

Jake Stewart added a 33-yard field goal for the winners.

Triad (3-3, 2-1) has compiled a 21-5 recorded against Mascoutah (4-2, 1-2) since Sept 17, 1999.

Lafayette 49, Ladue 10: Jack Behl threw for three scores in the first 11:45 as the Lancers rolled at home.

Dre Davis, who had eight carries for 122 yards, added scoring runs of 17 and 65 in the second quarter to help the hosts to a 35-3 lead.

Buhl hit on 20 of 29 passes for 241 yards.

Lafayette (4-2, 2-0) scored 35 unanswered points in this Suburban Conference Red pool contest.

Ladue falls to 3-3 and 1-2.

Eureka 34, Pattonville 7: Trey Hanneke got the ball rolling with a 28-yard TD run in the first quarter as the Wildcats came up big in this Suburban Conference Yellow pool game at Pattonville.

Will James recovered a fumble in the end zone to ice the contest.

Eureka (6-0, 4-0) led 21-0 at the break. The Wildcats have outscored their opponents 213-112 this season.

Pattonville (4-2, 1-2) had a three-game winning streak snapped.

Affton 34, University City 28: Terran Mitchell scored on a 26-yard pass from Antonio Muyco with 1:17 left to break a 28-all tie.

Mitchell also scored on a 10-yard run early in the fourth quarter.

Andrew Scherer and Keith Watson converted on short runs in the first period as the Cougars won this Suburban Conference Blue Pool game at home.

The Cougars (2-4, 1-2) halted a two-game losing skid.

University City (3-3, 2-2) had totaled 66 points over its last two games.

Washington 45, Fort Zumwalt East 7: The Blue Jays raced out to a 31-0 lead in the first half and never looked back this GAC Central contest at South.

Landon Boston scored on a trio of long runs to set the attack in motion. His 63-yard gallop closed out a four-TD eruption in the first half.

Washington (3-3, 3-2) has won back-to-back games for the first time this season.

East (1-5 and 0-4) scored on an 8-yard run by Ty Rudd with a minute left in the contest.

Monroe City 50, Palmyra 0: Reece Buhlig tossed a 57-yard TD pass to Jaylyn Countryman to kick-start Monroe City to a win in this Clarence Cannon Conference battle of Panthers at Lankford Field.

Waylon DeGrave added a 1-yard run in the final two minutes of the first period.

Monroe City (6-0), ranked No. 1 Class 1, has allowed eight points or less in five games this season.

Palmyra is 0-6.