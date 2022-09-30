 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Week 6 high school football scores

  • 0
Vashon vs. Fort Zumwalt North football

Vashon's Bernard Williams (right) blocks Fort Zumwalt North's Drew Riley (7) on a pass play during a football game on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Fort Zumwalt North High School in O'Fallon, Mo. Randy Kemp | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Area Missouri

Affton 34, University City 28

Brentwood 8, Principia 7

Cape Girardeau Central 35, Farmington 32

Cardinal Ritter 59, Borgia 0

CBC 55, Indianapolis Chatard 24

Chaminade 58, Vianney 31

De Smet 37, SLUH 20

Duchesne 54, Jennings 0

Eureka 34, Pattonville 7

Fort Zumwalt South 31, Liberty (Wentzville) 14

Francis Howell North 42, Francis Howell Central 21

Fredericktown 21, De Soto 14

Herculaneum 46, Grandview 0

Hillsboro 67, Windsor (Imperial) 13

Holt 52, North Point 0

Jefferson 20, Perryville 7

Lafayette 49, Ladue 10

Lindbergh 19, Ritenour 14

Lutheran South 42, Westminster 28

Marquette 20, Kirkwood 17

Mehlville 29, Webster Groves 0

Montgomery County 36, Wright City 14

North Callaway 38, Van-Far 16

North County 30, Festus 20

Oakville 62, Northwest Cedar Hill 7

Owensville 22, Pacific 12

Parkway North 40, Parkway West 35

Poplar Bluff 28, Fox 7

Rock Bridge 42, Lutheran St. Charles 13

Roosevelt 52, DuBourg 36

Russellville 38, Crystal City 36

Seckman 50, Parkway South 6

St. Charles 30, Winfield 28

St. Charles West 22, Orchard Farm 7

St. Clair 34, St. James 6

St. Mary's 49, St. Dominic 10

St. Pius X 58, Cuba 6

Ste. Genevieve 26, Potosi 12

Sullivan 6, Hermann 0

Summit 44, McCluer 0

Troy Buchanan 44, Timberland 12

Union 55, Warrenton 14

Valle Catholic 49, Park Hills Central 30

Vashon 40, Fort Zumwalt North 32

Washington 45, Fort Zumwalt East 7

Area Illinois

Althoff 31, Marion 30

Breese Central 49, Salem, Illinois 12

Carlinville 14, Piasa Southwestern 0

Centralia, Illinois 14, Cahokia 0

Chester 13, Carlyle 12

Collinsville 46, Granite City 0

Edwardsville 51, Alton 6

Highland 65, Civic Memorial 0

Hillsboro, Illinois 63, Gillespie 18

Madison, Illinois 49, TDW Academy 18

Mater Dei 27, Du Quoin 19

Mount Vernon, Illinois 42, Carbondale 35

Pana 42, Litchfield 8

Red Bud 40, Dupo 0

Roxana 36, Freeburg 13

Triad 34, Mascoutah 14

Vandalia 48, Staunton 12

Virden North Mac 50, Greenville 14

Waterloo 42, Jerseyville 6

Wesclin 21, Sparta 18

Wood River 22, Columbia 13

Other Missouri

Adrian 54, Cass Midway 0

Battle 50, Smith-Cotton 15

Blair Oaks 65, Versailles 6

Blue Springs South 10, Lee's Summit West 7

Boonville 28, California 12

Bowling Green 69, South Callaway 14

Buffalo 50, Butler 44

Camdenton 56, Bolivar 14

Carthage 49, Ozark 7

Centralia, Mo. 28, Clark County 18

Chillicothe 42, St. Joseph Lafayette 7

Clinton 42, Missouri Military Academy 6

Cole Camp 55, Crest Ridge 32

Dexter 38, Caruthersville 20

East Buchanan 49, West Platte 14

East Prairie 30, Malden 26

Fayette 40, Paris 9

Forsyth 43, Diamond 33

Fort Osage 56, St. Joseph Central 14

Gallatin 41, Milan 10

Grain Valley 44, Belton 0

Grandview K.C. 31, Excelsior Springs 20

Hamilton 36, Lathrop 7

Hannibal 45, Kirksville 25

Helias 24, Capital City 22

Houston 12, Ava 6

Jackson 68, Sikeston 13

Jefferson City 57, Hickman 22

Joplin 42, Republic 28

KC Center 55, Harrisonville 21

KC Northeast 26, KC East 12

Kearney 59, Ruskin 0

Kickapoo 21, West Plains 6

Knob Noster 41, Lexington 20

Lafayette County 48, Holden 0

Lamar 54, McDonald County 14

Lawson 47, Plattsburg 6

Lebanon 42, Glendale 0

Lee's Summit 41, Oak Park 28

Lee's Summit North 47, Raymore-Peculiar 7

Liberty North 35, Blue Springs 10

Lincoln 46, Slater 0

Lincoln College Prep 59, Topeka Highland Park, Kan. 22

Logan-Rogersville 35, Hollister 13

Macon 53, Brookfield 20

Marceline 36, Salisbury 32

Marionville 62, Pierce City 21

Mark Twain 38, Louisiana 14

Marshall 17, Moberly 7

Marshfield 55, Aurora 21

Maryville 55, St. Joseph Benton 13

Maysville 28, Princeton 12

Mexico 54, Fulton 7

Mid-Buchanan 48, North Platte 28

Monett 28, East Newton 14

Monroe City 50, Palmyra 0

Mount Vernon 42, Springfield Catholic 7

Neosho 50, Branson 31

Nevada 62, Cassville 7

New Madrid County Central 60, Kennett 28

Nixa 56, Carl Junction 8

North Kansas City 44, Truman 0

Odessa 61, Warrensburg 36

Osage 33, Hallsville 22

Park Hill 42, Park Hill South 35

Pembroke Hill 21, Hogan Prep 6

Platte County 31, Raytown 26

Pleasant Hill 42, Oak Grove 7

Portageville 50, Chaffee 7

Putnam County 55, South Harrison 14

Reeds Spring 63, Seneca 49

Richmond 64, Carrollton 0

Rockhurst 32, St. Thomas Aquinas 11

Rolla 49, Parkview 0

Sarcoxie 56, Miller 14

Savannah 41, Cameron 6

Scott City 42, Kelly 0

Sherwood 28, Stockton 21

Skyline 44, Clever 7

Smithville 49, Raytown South 0

South Shelby 52, Highland, Missouri 12

Southern Boone 42, Eldon 20

Springfield Central 35, Lighthouse Christian 0

St. James Academy, Kan. 49, St. Pius X (Kansas City) 14

Staley 26, Liberty (KC) 24

Strafford 45, Fair Grove 18

Trenton 24, Polo 6

University Academy 28, Summit Christian 14

Warsaw 40, El Dorado Springs 6

Waynesville 62, Springfield Hillcrest 6

Webb City 49, Willard 28

Wellington-Napoleon 54, Lone Jack 0

Westran 38, Scotland County 0

William Chrisman 30, Winnetonka 14

Willow Springs 69, Salem 33

Windsor (Sedalia) 28, Tipton 22

