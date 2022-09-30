Week 6 high school football scores

Area Missouri
Affton 34, University City 28
Brentwood 8, Principia 7
Cape Girardeau Central 35, Farmington 32
Cardinal Ritter 59, Borgia 0
CBC 55, Indianapolis Chatard 24
Chaminade 58, Vianney 31
De Smet 37, SLUH 20
Duchesne 54, Jennings 0
Eureka 34, Pattonville 7
Fort Zumwalt South 31, Liberty (Wentzville) 14
Francis Howell North 42, Francis Howell Central 21
Fredericktown 21, De Soto 14
Herculaneum 46, Grandview 0
People are also reading…
Hillsboro 67, Windsor (Imperial) 13
Holt 52, North Point 0
Jefferson 20, Perryville 7
Lafayette 49, Ladue 10
Lindbergh 19, Ritenour 14
Lutheran South 42, Westminster 28
Marquette 20, Kirkwood 17
Mehlville 29, Webster Groves 0
Montgomery County 36, Wright City 14
North Callaway 38, Van-Far 16
North County 30, Festus 20
Oakville 62, Northwest Cedar Hill 7
Owensville 22, Pacific 12
Parkway North 40, Parkway West 35
Poplar Bluff 28, Fox 7
Rock Bridge 42, Lutheran St. Charles 13
Roosevelt 52, DuBourg 36
Russellville 38, Crystal City 36
Seckman 50, Parkway South 6
St. Charles 30, Winfield 28
St. Charles West 22, Orchard Farm 7
St. Clair 34, St. James 6
St. Mary's 49, St. Dominic 10
St. Pius X 58, Cuba 6
Ste. Genevieve 26, Potosi 12
Sullivan 6, Hermann 0
Summit 44, McCluer 0
Troy Buchanan 44, Timberland 12
Union 55, Warrenton 14
Valle Catholic 49, Park Hills Central 30
Vashon 40, Fort Zumwalt North 32
Washington 45, Fort Zumwalt East 7
Area Illinois
Althoff 31, Marion 30
Breese Central 49, Salem, Illinois 12
Carlinville 14, Piasa Southwestern 0
Centralia, Illinois 14, Cahokia 0
Chester 13, Carlyle 12
Collinsville 46, Granite City 0
Edwardsville 51, Alton 6
Highland 65, Civic Memorial 0
Hillsboro, Illinois 63, Gillespie 18
Madison, Illinois 49, TDW Academy 18
Mater Dei 27, Du Quoin 19
Mount Vernon, Illinois 42, Carbondale 35
Pana 42, Litchfield 8
Red Bud 40, Dupo 0
Roxana 36, Freeburg 13
Triad 34, Mascoutah 14
Vandalia 48, Staunton 12
Virden North Mac 50, Greenville 14
Waterloo 42, Jerseyville 6
Wesclin 21, Sparta 18
Wood River 22, Columbia 13
Other Missouri
Adrian 54, Cass Midway 0
Battle 50, Smith-Cotton 15
Blair Oaks 65, Versailles 6
Blue Springs South 10, Lee's Summit West 7
Boonville 28, California 12
Bowling Green 69, South Callaway 14
Buffalo 50, Butler 44
Camdenton 56, Bolivar 14
Carthage 49, Ozark 7
Centralia, Mo. 28, Clark County 18
Chillicothe 42, St. Joseph Lafayette 7
Clinton 42, Missouri Military Academy 6
Cole Camp 55, Crest Ridge 32
Dexter 38, Caruthersville 20
East Buchanan 49, West Platte 14
East Prairie 30, Malden 26
Fayette 40, Paris 9
Forsyth 43, Diamond 33
Fort Osage 56, St. Joseph Central 14
Gallatin 41, Milan 10
Grain Valley 44, Belton 0
Grandview K.C. 31, Excelsior Springs 20
Hamilton 36, Lathrop 7
Hannibal 45, Kirksville 25
Helias 24, Capital City 22
Houston 12, Ava 6
Jackson 68, Sikeston 13
Jefferson City 57, Hickman 22
Joplin 42, Republic 28
KC Center 55, Harrisonville 21
KC Northeast 26, KC East 12
Kearney 59, Ruskin 0
Kickapoo 21, West Plains 6
Knob Noster 41, Lexington 20
Lafayette County 48, Holden 0
Lamar 54, McDonald County 14
Lawson 47, Plattsburg 6
Lebanon 42, Glendale 0
Lee's Summit 41, Oak Park 28
Lee's Summit North 47, Raymore-Peculiar 7
Liberty North 35, Blue Springs 10
Lincoln 46, Slater 0
Lincoln College Prep 59, Topeka Highland Park, Kan. 22
Logan-Rogersville 35, Hollister 13
Macon 53, Brookfield 20
Marceline 36, Salisbury 32
Marionville 62, Pierce City 21
Mark Twain 38, Louisiana 14
Marshall 17, Moberly 7
Marshfield 55, Aurora 21
Maryville 55, St. Joseph Benton 13
Maysville 28, Princeton 12
Mexico 54, Fulton 7
Mid-Buchanan 48, North Platte 28
Monett 28, East Newton 14
Monroe City 50, Palmyra 0
Mount Vernon 42, Springfield Catholic 7
Neosho 50, Branson 31
Nevada 62, Cassville 7
New Madrid County Central 60, Kennett 28
Nixa 56, Carl Junction 8
North Kansas City 44, Truman 0
Odessa 61, Warrensburg 36
Osage 33, Hallsville 22
Park Hill 42, Park Hill South 35
Pembroke Hill 21, Hogan Prep 6
Platte County 31, Raytown 26
Pleasant Hill 42, Oak Grove 7
Portageville 50, Chaffee 7
Putnam County 55, South Harrison 14
Reeds Spring 63, Seneca 49
Richmond 64, Carrollton 0
Rockhurst 32, St. Thomas Aquinas 11
Rolla 49, Parkview 0
Sarcoxie 56, Miller 14
Savannah 41, Cameron 6
Scott City 42, Kelly 0
Sherwood 28, Stockton 21
Skyline 44, Clever 7
Smithville 49, Raytown South 0
South Shelby 52, Highland, Missouri 12
Southern Boone 42, Eldon 20
Springfield Central 35, Lighthouse Christian 0
St. James Academy, Kan. 49, St. Pius X (Kansas City) 14
Staley 26, Liberty (KC) 24
Strafford 45, Fair Grove 18
Trenton 24, Polo 6
University Academy 28, Summit Christian 14
Warsaw 40, El Dorado Springs 6
Waynesville 62, Springfield Hillcrest 6
Webb City 49, Willard 28
Wellington-Napoleon 54, Lone Jack 0
Westran 38, Scotland County 0
William Chrisman 30, Winnetonka 14
Willow Springs 69, Salem 33
Windsor (Sedalia) 28, Tipton 22